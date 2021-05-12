Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 12

Nick's picks

TOP PERFORMER

Sarah Weber, Gretna: The senior tallied a hat trick, and in doing so broke the Class A single season scoring record with her 47th of the season. The Nebraska recruit is now just two goals shy of 100 for her career entering Saturday’s semifinals.

BEST MATCH

Lincoln East 6, Papillion-La Vista South 4: After the teams went scoreless for all but the first minute of the opening half, they combined for six goals in less than minutes of game action after that. Three ties. Three lead changes. Third-ranked East finally sealed the win with three of the last four goals of the match.

THEY SAID IT

“Look, I love these kids, and I’ll go to battle with them again.”

— Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton after his team was knocked out of the state tourname in a 1-0 shootout loss to Millard North