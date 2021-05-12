alert top story SOCCER Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 12 From staff reports May 12, 2021 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Millard North knocks off top ranked Lincoln Southwest in Class A girls' soccer In the final game of the day, Omaha Marian's goal in the final minute of the first overtime gave the Crusaders the win over North Platte in the first round of the girls state soccer tournament.Check out more from Nick Rubek on Wednesday's action and a look ahead at Thursday's games. NE Prep Zone Class A girls soccer: Olivia Heinert's overtime goal gives Omaha Marian win over North Platte By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Class A girls soccer: Millard North defeats Lincoln Southwest in shootout By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Class A girls soccer: Lincoln East takes high-scoring affair against Papio South By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Class A girls soccer: Sarah Weber's record-breaking hat trick leads Gretna past Kearney By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Previewing Thursday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent Photos: Nebraska state soccer May 12 Lincoln Southwest's Kayla Hassler attempts to control the ball against Millard North's Ever Loveridge and Romey Loveridge during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Millard North's Aaliyah Matthews saves a shot against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Millard North's Katelynn Beberniss and Lincoln Southwest's Karli Scott battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Millard North players run to celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Southwest's Brooke Kutilek dribbles the ball against Millard North's Sena Ahovissi during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Southwest's Katie Carpenter and Millard North's Danielle Marino chase down the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Southwest's Brooke Kutilek dribbles the ball against Millard North's Sena Ahovissi during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Millard North's Emma Cook battles Lincoln Southwest's Ava Spinar for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Millard North's Sena Ahovissi kicks the ball against Lincoln Southwest's Kayla Hassler during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams and Millard North's Romey Loveridge battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Millard North's Romey Loveridge and Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Millard North's Ocean Scherlizen reacts after having her shootout kick blocked against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD North Platte's Gracie Haneburg and Omaha Marian's Emily Prososki battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Marian's Mallory Connealy kicks the ball past North Platte's Karsen Morrison during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Gretna's Sarah Weber and Kearney's goalkeeper Alivia Schade try to control a loose ball that led to a Dragon goal during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Sarah Weber is greeted after scoring her first goal of the first half against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Kearney celebrates Harley Straka’s first half goal against Gretna during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna coach Digger Hawkins chats after the Dragons’ win in the Class A state tournament on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Kearney's Aubrey Vancura is pressured by Gretna's Chaley French during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Sarah Weber shoots against Kearney's Jillian Moomey(7) and Beeta Hosseini(19) during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Sarah Weber and Kearney's Alivia Schade collide during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Regan Ehlert heads a ball clear of Kearney's Karsyn Worley during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Sarah Weber(24) is greeted after scoring her second goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Kearney's Karsyn Worley and Gretna's London Defini battle for a ball during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Sarah Weber scores her third goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Sarah Weber celebrates her third goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. Z LONG, The World-Herald Gretna's Sarah Weber is greeted after scoring her third goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha. 