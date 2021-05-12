 Skip to main content
Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 12
SOCCER

Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 12

Millard North knocks off top ranked Lincoln Southwest in Class A girls' soccer

In the final game of the day, Omaha Marian's goal in the final minute of the first overtime gave the Crusaders the win over North Platte in the first round of the girls state soccer tournament.

Check out more from Nick Rubek on Wednesday's action and a look ahead at Thursday's games.

