Here are the results for the fifth day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.
Results
Gretna 6, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Omaha Creighton Prep 2, Lincoln Southwest 1
Gretna 1, Omaha Westside 0
Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln East 1 2OT
Saturday's schedule
» Omaha Duchesne vs. Norris, noon
» Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Mercy, 2 p.m.
» Bennington vs. Schuyler, 5:30 p.m.
» Omaha Skutt vs. Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 5
