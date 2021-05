Nick's picks

TOP PERFORMER

Andrew Davidson and Zach Weis, Omaha Skutt: Davidson had a hat trick in a 10-0 SkyHawks win. They became the first boys team in state tournament history to register ten goals. Weis broke the state’s single-season shutout record with his 18th of the year.

BEST MATCH

Bennington 1, Grand Island Northwest 0: The only one-score match of day three was decided when Bennington junior Adam Baessler found the back of the net in the 67th minute, leading the third-ranked Badgers to the win in their first state tournament appearance.

THEY SAID IT

“Being in the right place at the right time, being lucky at state...man, that’s something that I’m used to being on the other end of.”

— Lexington coach Jess McHargue on talking about his team capitalizing on a couple of opportunistic situations in a 2-0 win over South Sioux City in the first round Thursday