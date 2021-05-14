alert top story SOCCER Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 14 From staff reports May 14, 2021 May 14, 2021 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Omaha Skutt downs Omaha Roncalli in Class B girls' soccer In the final game of the day, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central won a shootout to beat Columbus Scotus in the first round of the girls state soccer tournament.Check out more from Nick Rubek on Friday's action and a look ahead at Saturday's semifinals. NE Prep Zone Class B girls soccer: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central wins shootout to advance to semifinals By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Class B girls soccer: Cece Behrens scores four goals in Omaha Skutt's win over Roncalli By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Class B girls soccer: Three Cardinals score in Duchesne's win over Mercy By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Class B girls soccer: Norris tops Lexington for first state tournament victory By Steve Beideck World-Herald correspondent NE Prep Zone Previewing Saturday's semifinal matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament By Nick Rubek World-Herald correspondent Photos: Nebraska state soccer May 14 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Hannah Kile kicks the ball against Columbus Scotus' Joanna Rusher during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Columbus Scotus' Tanley Miller dribbles the ball against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Hannah Kile and Columbus Scotus' Tanley Miller chase after the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Columbus Scotus' Ava Kuhl and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Elise Huscher head the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Harper Stull dribbles the ball against Columbus Scotus' Brooklyn Brant during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Jamison Wahl dribbles the ball against Columbus Scotus during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Columbus Scotus' Kamryn Chohon and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Shanae Bergt battle for the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Columbus Scotus' Kamryn Chohon heads the ball over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Jamison Wahl during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central players react after defeating Columbus Scotus during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Lauren Stull kicks the ball past Columbus Scotus' Tanley Miller during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Addi Ernstmeyer reacts after her team defeats Columbus Scotus during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Columbus Scotus' Ava Kuhl and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Sierra Springer battle for the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Columbus Scotus' Libbie Brezenski and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Shanae Bergt battle for the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli's Moriah Dixson dives for a ball as it hits the back of the net against Omaha Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli's Madalyn Harrison and Omaha Skutt's Megan Anderson battle for the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Skutt's Cece Behrens and Alex Daub celebrate a goal against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Skutt's Victoria Van Dyke and Omaha Roncalli's Abbey Schwarz battle for the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Skutt's Cady Betsworth kicks the ball past Omaha Roncalli's Madalyn Harrison during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli student Kathryn Little cheers for her team while holding a poster of Omaha Roncalli's Mia Stoffel during a Class B girls' soccer game against Omaha Skutt on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli's Lauren Schwers kicks the ball into the goal against Omaha Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Bennington's Adam Baessler reacts after scoring a goal against Grand Island Northwest during a Class B boys' soccer game on Thursday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Grand Island Northwest's Jarit Mejia and Bennington's Kobe Fisher battle for the ball during a Class B boys' soccer game on Thursday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Skutt's Macy Gordon and Omaha Roncalli's Madalyn Harrison head the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli's Moriah Dixson dives for a ball as it flies into the goal against Omaha Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli's Claire Wilson kicks the ball against Omaha Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli players celebrate a goal against Omaha Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Skutt players celebrate a goal against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Skutt's Cece Behrens and Omaha Roncalli's Abby Bennett Russell head the ball during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Roncalli players celebrate a goal against Omaha Skutt during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Skutt players celebrate a goal against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B girls' soccer game on Friday. LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne's Jess Kozol (14) and Omaha Mercy's Emma Caito (3) battle for the ball in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Marissa Vargas (2) wears temporary tattoos during the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne fans cheer on their team during the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Brynn Ruch (13) moves with the ball in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Abby Mills (8) moves with the ball in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy head coach Brian Leahy calls out to his team in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne's June Mullen (20) kicks the ball past Omaha Mercy's Cecilia Martinez (11) in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Elizabeth Rosenthal (10) stops to take a breath during the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne players celebrate following the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne's Maddie Smith (1) outruns Omaha Mercy's Ellie Brock (6) in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Elizabeth Rosenthal (10) battles for the ball with Omaha Duchesne's Sofia Bressani (3), Jess Kozol (14) and Paige Miller (18) in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne fans cheer on their team in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Brynn Ruch (13) and Omaha Duchesne's Payton Ward (21) both go to head the ball in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy goalkeeper Zoey Sizemore (21) puts the ball back in play during the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD The Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Elizabeth Rosenthal (10) stretches out for the ball controlled by Omaha Duchesne's Payton Ward (21) in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Cecilia Martinez (11) kicks the ball in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy fans carry artificial cardinals, the Omaha Duchesne mascot, in a birdcage during the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Marissa Vargas (2) kicks the ball in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne fans carry butterfly nets, a reference to Omaha Mercy's mascot, the monarch, during the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Duchesne's Sofia Bressani (3) controls the ball with Omaha Mercy's Elizabeth Rosenthal (10) catching up to her in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy's Brynn Ruch (13) and Omaha Duchesne's Jess Kozol (14) go up for the ball in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Omaha Mercy fans cheer on their team in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA state quarterfinal Class B girls soccer game at Creighton University on Friday. Omaha Duchesne won the game 3-0. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Water drips off the crossbar after a Norris shot deflects off of it above Lexington keeper Alyssa Winter during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Norris's Karlie Wahlstrom, left, kicks the ball past Lexington's Klair Fagot during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Norris keeper Isabella Kester, grabs a shot as Lexington's Citlali Prado-Frias runs into her during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Lexington's Klair Fagot, left, fights for control of the ball with Norris's Reese Borer during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Lexington's Klair Fagot, left, fights for control of the ball with Norris's Sophia Talero during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Norris's Alexis Jantzen prepares to throw the ball in against Lexington during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Norris's Sophia Talero, Clare Macklin, Hanna Schroeder and Kennedy Sullivan congratulate Macklin on her first-half goal against Lexington during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Norris students, Eve Pavelka, right and Nellie Kranau huddle under an umbrella as they watch their team take on Lexington during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Friday. 