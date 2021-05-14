 Skip to main content
Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 14
Omaha Skutt downs Omaha Roncalli in Class B girls' soccer

In the final game of the day, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central won a shootout to beat Columbus Scotus in the first round of the girls state soccer tournament.

Check out more from Nick Rubek on Friday's action and a look ahead at Saturday's semifinals.

