Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 14

Nick's Picks

BEST MATCH

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Columbus Scotus 0, SO: An outcome nearly identical to their regular-season meeting, also a shootout win for the Warriors. Senior keeper Addi Ernstmeyer stopped two of the three Scotus attempts and teammates McKenzie Derowitsch, Lauren Stull and Shanae Bergt buried their tries to give Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central it’s first state tournament win in program history.

TOP PERFORMER

Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt: The senior scored four goals and dished out two assists as the top-ranked SkyHawks beat Omaha Roncalli 7-1 in Friday’s opening round. Behrens, an Omaha recruit, leads Class B with 37 goals. It was the third time this season she scored four or more in a match this season.

THEY SAID IT

“ And then some. Just because of who we are.”

— Skutt coach John Carlson when asked if his team is getting everyone's best shot this time of year. The SkyHawks are in the semifinals for the 12th time in 13 seasons