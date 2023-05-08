Here are the results for the first day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.
Results
Lincoln Southwest 2, Columbus 1
Omaha Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 2
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 2
Tuesday's schedule
» Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista, noon
» Omaha Marian vs. Omaha Westside, 2 p.m.
» Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5:30 p.m.
» Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 1
