Here are the results for the second day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.
Results
Gretna 6, Papillion-La Vista 0
Omaha Westside 4, Omaha Marian 1
Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln Pius X 0, SO
Lincoln East 3, Millard West 2, 2OT
Wednesday's schedule
» Bennington vs. Conestoga, noon
» Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 2 p.m.
» Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m.
» Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:30 p.m.
