Results: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 20

Check out results from the second day of the Nebraska high school state track and field meet.
* * *
Class D
BOYS
Team scoring: Osceola 46, Mullen 37, Riverside 36, Bertrand 33, McCool Junction 30, Elmwood-Murdock 29, BDS 27, North Platte St. Patrick’s 26.5, Central Valley 24, Wausa 22, Osmond 22, Boyd County 20, Pawnee City 18, Ansley Litchfield 18, Wallace 16, Dundy County-Stratton 15, Fullerton 14, Axtell 14, SEM 13, Red Cloud 13, Harvard 12, Overton 12, Lincoln Parkview 11, Paxton 10, Sterling 10, Medicine Valley 10, Stuart 10, Winside 10, O’Neill St. Mary’s 9, Wynot 8, East Butler 8, Sandhills-Thedford 6, Humphrey St. Francis 6, Hartington-Newcastle 5, Pleasanton 5, Potter-Dix 5, Exeter-Milligan 5, Loomis 4, Creighton 4, Cambridge 4, Silver Lake 4, Shelton, 3, Pender 3, Arthur County 3, Leyton 3, Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Sandhills Valley 2, Brady Eagles 2, CWC 2, Deshler 2, Bloomfield 2, Lawrence-Nelson 2, Kenesaw 1.5, Plainview 1, Hitchcock County 1, Southwest 1,.
Finals
100: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.02. 2, Ethan Klingenberg, Bertrand, 11.11. 3, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11.24. 4, Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan, 11.34. 5, Aaron Mick, BDS, 11.36. 6, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.42. 7, Jackson Waldo, CWC, 11.48. 8, Jeffrey Schmeits, Riverside, 11.54.
200: 1, Zelasney, 22.19. 2, Klingenberg, 22.49. 3, Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley, 22.92. 4, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 22.97. 5, Gabe Escalante, Winside, 22.99. 6, Hosier, 23.06. 7, Dillon Miller, Brady Eagles, 23.44. 8, Will Kulhanek, Overton, 23.49.
400: 1, Zelasney, 50.69. 2, Charlie Schroeder, Wynot, 52.01. 3, Escalante, 52.03. 4, Jacob Lytle, Pawnee City, 52.19. 5, Alex Pierce, East Butler, 52.89. 6, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.03. 7, Collin Arehart, Ansley Litchfield, 53.70. 8, Matt Dailey, Sandhills-Thedford, 55.08.
800: 1, Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 2:01.36. 2, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond, 2:04.50. 3, Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 2:04.51. 4, Arehart, 2:04.95. 5, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:05.02. 6, Calvin Finley, Ansley Litchfield, 2:05.33. 7, Alexx Winkleman, Osceola, 2:05.41. 8, Grant Winkelbauer, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2:05.74.
1,600: 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 4:36.51. 2, Addison Smith, Wausa, 4:38.36. 3, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:38.54. 4, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:39.47. 5, Neville, 4:42.48. 6, Ryan Berger, Riverside, 4:42.84. 7, Graysen Schultze, Osmond, 4:44.93. 8, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 4:46.24.
110 hurdles: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 15.22. 2, Will Moats, NPSP, 15.56. 3, Trey Dodds, Fullerton, 15.63. 4, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.65. 5, Tyler Baue, Wausa, 16.03. 6, Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 16.13. 7, Coltin Hansen, Deshler, 16.18. 8, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 16.34.
300 hurdles: 1, McCleary, 41.12. 2, Moore, 41.33. 3, Baue, 41.66. 4, Moats, 41.72. 5, Tristan Kasson, Silver Lake, 41.75. 6, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.90. 7, Serbando Diaz, DC-Stratton, 42.45. 8, Connor Semin, O’Neill SM, 42.95.
400 relay: 1, Central Valley (Jackson McIntyre, Kyle Nekoliczak, Morgan Behnk, Ty Nekoliczak), 44.22. 2, North Platte SP, 44.72. 3, Bertrand, 44.77. 4, Sandhills-Thedford, 45.36. 5, Ansley Litchfield, 45.37. 6, DC-Stratton, 45.37. 7, Falls City SH, 45.40. 8, BDS, 45.57.
1,600 relay: 1, Osceola (Alexx Winkleman, Xavier Blackburn, Tim Tannehill, Isaiah Zelasney), 3:31.28. 2, Central Valley, 3:33.32. 3, Mullen, 3:33.73. 4, Hartington-Newcastle, 3:34.13. 5, Pawnee City, 3:34.27. 6, St. Mary’s, 3:35.62. 7, Osmond, 3:36.64. 8, DC-Stratton, 3:37.10.
Shot: 1, Chase Snyder, Boyd County, 52-10. 2, Carson Rohde, SEM, 52-5¼. 3, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 51-1. 4, Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 50-10½. 5, Tristan Rezac, East Butler, 50-0. 6, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 49-5½. 7, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 49-0. 8, Brogan Nachtigal, FCSH, 48-5½.
Triple jump: 1, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 44-5¾. 2, Chandler Page, Lincoln Parkview, 42-7¼. 3, Tony Berger, Riverside, 42-5½. 4, Will Kulhanek, Overton, 41-6½. 5, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 41-6½. 6, Jeffrey Schmeits, Riverside, 41-6. 7, Sam Boldt, Sterling, 41-1. 8, Cade Hammer, Creighton, 40-10¾.
Pole vault: 1, Aaron Mick, BDS, 14-6. 2, Ben Okraska, Harvard, 14-0. 3, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0. 4, Arik Ackerman, Bertrand, 13-6. 5, Hunter Arehart, Ansley Litchfield, 13-6. 6, Matthew Johnson, Creighton, 13-0. 7, Kyle Sterup, Osceola, 12-6. 8, Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 12-6.
Girls
Team scoring: Sterling 36, Humphrey St. Francis 34, Fullerton 33, Pender 32, Mullen 29, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28, Wynot 27, Bloomfield 26, Ansley Litchfield 22, Central Valley 20.75, Wausa 19, O’Neill St. Mary’s 18, Loomis 17, Crawford 16, Kenesaw 16, BDS 16, Niobrara/Verdigre 14, Pawnee City 14, Osceola 13.75, Exeter-Milligan 13, East Butler 13, Palmer 12.75, Cambridge 12.75, Axtell 12, Pleasanton 11, Overton 11, Scribner-Snyder 10, McCool Junction 10, Lawrence-Nelson 9, Medicine Valley 9, Elmwood-Murdock 9, Friend 8, Franklin 8, Anselmo-Merna 8, Mead 8, Shelton 7, Maywood Hayes Center 7, Harvard 6, Omaha Christian 5, Meridian 5, Humphrey/LHF 5, Boyd County 5, Falls City Sacred Heart 4, Wilcox-Hildreth 4, Diller-Odell 4, Plainview 3, Stuart 3, Alma 3, Minatare 2, CWC 2, Paxton 1, Dundy County-Stratton 1.
Finals
100: 1, Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 12.53. 2, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.73. 3, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 12.73. 4, Neleigh Poss, Central Valley, 12.75. 5, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 12.85. 6, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 12.91. 7, Faith Blauhorn, Palmer HS, 13.03. 8, Skylar Pretzer, Diller-Odell, 13.07.
200: 1, Ostrand, 25.90. 2, Poss, 26.27. 3, Eisenhauer, 26.56. 4, Emma Blum, Omaha Christian, 26.61. 5, Kocian, 26.68. 6, Krystal Sudbeck, Wynot, 27.17. 7, Ludemann, 27.81. 8, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 28.47.
400: 1, Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 57.73. 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley Litchfield, 58.61. 3, Ostrand, 59.81. 4, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 1:00.44. 5, Fennell, 1:00.78. 6, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:01.39. 7, Kendra Pinkleman, Wynot, 1:01.41. 8, Paige Beller, Humphrey/LHF, 1:02.15.
800: 1, Weidner, 2:19.75. 2, Meier, 2:23.84. 3, Brennan, 2:26.05. 4, Alexis Billeter, Loomis, 2:26.97. 5, Cameran Janksy, Exeter-Milligan, 2:29.31. 6, Christina Martinson, Wausa, 2:29.83. 7, Addison Neal, Alma, 2:30.15. 8, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 2:30.16.
1,600: 1, Faith Williamson, O’Neill SM, 5:36.91. 2, Kylee Dubas, Fullerton, 5:41.93. 3, Maxfield, 5:42.69. 4, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 5:43.28. 5, Genna Blakely, NPSP, 5:43.36. 6, Aly Plock, McCool Junction, 5:44.85. 7, Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan, 5:45.01. 8, Paige Drueke, Boyd County, 5:45.23.
100 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.36. 2, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 15.54. 3, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 15.60. 4, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.12. 5, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.63. 6, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 16.65. 7, Carli Bailey, Ansley Litchfield, 16.71. 8, Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 17.08.
300 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 46.18. 2, Bailey, 47.21. 3, Moore, 48.05. 4, Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 48.30. 5, Taylor Stark, Ansley Litchfield, 48.46. 6, Nelson, 48.95. 7, Teya Boyer, Plainview, 49.26. 8, Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 49.56.
400 relay: 1, Wynot (Kinslee Heimes, Kendra Pinkleman, Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck), 51.31. 2, Bloomfield, 51.41. 3, Pleasanton, 51.77. 4, Pender, 51.95. 5, North Platte SP, 52.03. 6, Humphrey/LHF, 52.12. 7, Central Valley, 52.40. 8, East Butler, 52.45.
1,600 relay: 1, Wynot (Kendra Pinkleman, Kinslee Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck, Karley Heimes), 4:12.13. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 4:17.36. 3, Wausa, 4:17.57. 4, Crawford, 4:19.97. 5, Elmwood-Murdock, 4:20.43. 6, Diller-Odell, 4:20.80. 7, Maywood/Hayes Center, 4:21.03. 8, Humphrey SF, 4:21.13.
Discus: 1, Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 121-3. 2, Austin Branch, Pawnee City, 121-1. 3, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 120-4. 4, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley, 116-3. 5, Chaney Konopasek, Niobrara/Verdigre, 115-5. 6, Natalie Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth, 113-4. 7, Emmilly Berglund, Shelton, 112-5. 8, Rylie Bonneau, Pender, 112-5.
High jump: 1, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 5-1. 2, Zoey Walker, Osceola, 4-11. 2, Neleigh Poss, Central Valley, 4-11. 2, Paige Klumpe, Cambridge, 4-11. 2, Joslynn Donahey, Palmer, 4-11. 6, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 4-11. 7, McKenna Yates, McCool, 4-11. 8, Haylee Davis, DC-Stratton, 4-11.
Long jump: 1, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 16-8¼. 2, Mae Siegel, NPSP, 16-7. 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-1¾. 4, Faith Blauhorn, Palmer, 16-½. 5, Lauryn Hoffman, Boyd County, 16-0. 6, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 15-9¼. 7, Raschelle Magdaleno, Minatare, 15-8¾. 8, Paige Beller, Humphrey/LHF, 15-8½.