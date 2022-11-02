Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 1

Below are the results from the first day of the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
Class A
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Marian, 3-0
Omaha Westside def. Gretna, 3-1
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln East, 3-1
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 3-2
Class B
Elkhorn North def. Grand Island Northwest, 3-0
Omaha Skutt def. Waverly, 3-1
Bennington def. Seward, 3-1
Class C-1
Minden def. Douglas County West, 3-0
North Bend def. Adams Central, 3-0
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 3-0
