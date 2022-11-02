 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas
alert topical
VOLLEYBALL

Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 1

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

Below are the results from the first day of the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

* * *

Class A

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Marian, 3-0

Omaha Westside def. Gretna, 3-1

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln East, 3-1

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 3-2

Class B

Elkhorn North def. Grand Island Northwest, 3-0

Omaha Skutt def. Waverly, 3-1

Norris def. Sidney, 3-0

Bennington def. Seward, 3-1

Class C-1

Minden def. Douglas County West, 3-0

People are also reading…

North Bend def. Adams Central, 3-0

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 3-0 

Sights and sounds from Class B state volleyball on Wednesday
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert