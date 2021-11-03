 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 1
0 comments
topical alert
VOLLEYBALL

Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 1

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the brackets for the 2021 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

Below are the results from the first day of the 2021 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

* * *

Class A

Elkhorn South def. Gretna 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13

Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista 25-23, 25-17, 25-11

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4

Papillion-La Vista South def. Fremont 25-14, 25-10, 25-22

Class B

Elkhorn North def. York 25-16, 26-24, 25-12

Norris def. Adams Central 25-5, 25-18, 25-8

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne 25-12, 25-19, 25-8

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

Class C-1

Columbus Lakeview def. Syracuse 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo Neumann 25-20, 25-12, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Pierce 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert