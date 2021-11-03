Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 1

Below are the results from the first day of the 2021 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
Class A
Elkhorn South def. Gretna 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13
Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4
Papillion-La Vista South def. Fremont 25-14, 25-10, 25-22
Class B
Elkhorn North def. York 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
Norris def. Adams Central 25-5, 25-18, 25-8
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne 25-12, 25-19, 25-8
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Class C-1
Columbus Lakeview def. Syracuse 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo Neumann 25-20, 25-12, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Pierce 25-19, 25-16, 25-17