VOLLEYBALL

Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 2

Below are the results from the second day of the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

* * *

Class C-2

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bayard, 3-0

Fremont Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 3-0

Amherst def. Cross Country, 3-0 

Oakland-Craig def. Southwest, 3-2

Class D-1

Norfolk Catholic def. Nebraska Christian, 3-0

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cambridge, 3-2

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Meridian, 3-1

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 3-2

Class D-2

Howells-Dodge def. Stuart, 3-0

Overton def. O'Neill St. Mary, 3-0

Humphrey St. Francis def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 3-0

Shelton def. Diller-Odell, 3-1

