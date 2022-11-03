Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 2

Below are the results from the second day of the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
Class C-2
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bayard, 3-0
Fremont Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 3-0
Amherst def. Cross Country, 3-0
Oakland-Craig def. Southwest, 3-2
Class D-1
Norfolk Catholic def. Nebraska Christian, 3-0
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cambridge, 3-2
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Meridian, 3-1
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 3-2
Class D-2
Howells-Dodge def. Stuart, 3-0
Overton def. O'Neill St. Mary, 3-0
Humphrey St. Francis def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 3-0
Shelton def. Diller-Odell, 3-1
