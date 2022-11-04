Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 3

Below are the results from the semifinals of the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
Class A
Papillion-La Vista South def. Papillion-La Vista, 3-1
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 3-0
Class B
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 3-0
Omaha Skutt def. Norris, 3-1
Class C-1
Gothenburg def. North Bend, 3-2
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 3-1
Class C-2
Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 3-0
Fremont Bergan def. Amherst, 3-1
Class D-1
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 3-0
Norfolk Catholic def. Bruning/Davenport-Shickley, 3-1
Class D-2
Howells-Dodge def. Shelton, 3-2
Overton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 3-2
