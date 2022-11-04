 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas
alert topical
VOLLEYBALL

Results: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 3

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

Below are the results from the semifinals of the 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

* * *

Class A

Papillion-La Vista South def. Papillion-La Vista, 3-1

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 3-0

Class B

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 3-0

Omaha Skutt def. Norris, 3-1

Class C-1

Gothenburg def. North Bend, 3-2

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 3-1

Class C-2

Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 3-0

Fremont Bergan def. Amherst, 3-1

People are also reading…

Class D-1

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 3-0

Norfolk Catholic def. Bruning/Davenport-Shickley, 3-1

Class D-2

Howells-Dodge def. Shelton, 3-2

Overton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 3-2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert