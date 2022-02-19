Results: Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament, Feb. 19

Below are the results from the final day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament.
* * *
GIRLS
Team scoring
South Sioux City 95, Norfolk 66.5, West Point-Beemer 61, Pierce 56, Yutan 54, Grand Island 47, Aurora 43, Crofton 38, Chadron 37, Schuyler 36, Amherst 33, Winnebago 32, Conestoga 31, Weeping Water 31, Bennington 28, Wahoo 28, Grand Island Northwest 27, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 26, Omaha Westside 26, Plattsmouth 25.5, McCook 25, Omaha North 25, Columbus Lakeview 23, Nebraska City 23, Bellevue East 22, Fairbury 22, Omaha Central 22, O'Neill 22, Ogallala 21, Johnson County 20, Ralston 20, South Loup 20, Stanton 19, Omaha Northwest 18, Papillion-La Vista 18, West Holt 18, Louisville 16, Lexington 14, Ainsworth 13, Omaha South 13, Ord 13, BRLD 9, Fremont 9, Battle Creek 7, Beatrice 7, Minden 7, Omaha Marian 7, Millard West 4, High Plains 3, Overton 3, Norfolk Catholic 2, Platteview 2, Boone Central 1, Millard South 1, Wayne 1, Ansley-Litchfield 0, Bayard 0, Bridgeport 0, Centura 0, Columbus 0, Gothenburg 0, Omaha Skutt 0, Palmyra 0, Southwest 0, Summerland 0
Championship round
100 pounds: Maycee Preacher, Bennington, pinned Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County, 1:11
107: Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water, 1:11
114: Zoey Barber, Platteview, pinned Kylee Plowman, Conestoga, 2:52
120: Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, dec. Madison Petersen, Crofton, 6-3
126: Regan Rosseter, Westside, pinned Pacie Lee, Nebraska City, 3:32
132: Selena Zamora, South Sioux, dec. Rylee Hoppe, Norfolk, 8-1
138: Reagen Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Lesly Rodriguez, Norfolk, :50
145: Kenli Boeselager, Chadron, pinned Angelean Rose, Omaha Central, 1:49
152: Yohali Quinones, South Sioux, injury forfeit Makayla Pate, McCook, 2:43
165: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, dec. Paola Vergara, O'Neill, 12-5
185: Kinzie Parsons, Pierce, pinned Makena Schramm, Fairbury, 3:35
235: Claire Paasch, WPB, pinned Tia Teigre, Aurora, :14
Third-place matches
100: Payton Thiele, Louisville, dec. Lay Lay Tun, Om. Northwest, 1-0
107: Lacy Lemburg, Lakeview, dec. Francisca Walsh, Lexington, 7-2
114: Corah Linnaus, Stanton, major dec. Courtney Briones, Schuyler, 19-10
120: Diana Cervantes, WPB, pinned Jamelah Taylor, Papio, 2:38
126: Victoria Maxey, Norfolk, dec. Patricia Arroyo, RCBH, 7-4
132: Sage McCallum, GI, pinned Madison Davis, West Holt, 2:03
138: Dylen Ritchie, Ralston, pinned Carly Wemhoff, Schuyler, 2:48
145: Maria Barnes, Ogallala, pinned Stephanie Gonzalez, South Sioux, :58
152: Jayda Parker, Bellevue East, pinned La'Nie Green, Om. North, 4:13
165: Tiffany Senff, Aurora, pinned Annabelle Poppe, Crofton, 1:28
185: Lila Bloomer, South Loup, pinned Darian Earth, Winnebago, 3:13
235: Melissa De La Torre, South Sioux, pinned Karma Marshall, GI, 1:50
BOYS
Class A
Team scoring
Millard South 217, Lincoln East 145, Columbus 131.5, Papio-La Vista 117, Grand Island 100, Omaha Westside 80, Norfolk 79, North Platte 76, Lincoln Pius X 72, Omaha North 70.5, Lincoln Southwest 63, Kearney 59.5, Omaha Central 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 47, Fremont 43, Bellevue West 42, Lincoln Southeast 41, Millard West 39, Omaha Bryan 35.5, Papillion-La Vista South 34, Bellevue East 32.5, Millard North 31, Elkhorn South 25, Omaha Burke 23, Omaha Northwest 23, Gretna 19, Lincoln North Star 10, Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 8, Omaha South 2
Championship round
106: Tyler Durden, Papio, dec. Alex Gates, GI, 2-0
113: Miles Anderson, Millard South, pinned Darrelle Bonam Jr., Central, 3:19
120: Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East, major dec. Hunter Jacobsen, Southwest, 14-3
126: Adrian Bice, Columbus, dec. Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, 4-3
132: Keith Smith, Lincoln East, pinned Julio Reyes, Burke, 4:46
138: Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, tech. fall Cole Toline, 25-10
145: Joel Adams, Millard South, major dec. Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, 16-4
152: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, pinned Michael J. Myers, Westside, 3:07
160: Nick Hamilton, Papio, major dec. Grant Moraski, Bellevue West, 14-6
170: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, tech. fall Brian Petry, Millard North, 28-11
182: Noah Blair, Millard West, dec. Caeden Olin, Millard South, 2-1
195: Tyler Stewart, North, dec. Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 3-2
220: Vincent Genatone, North Platte, dec. Cole D. Haberman, Westside, 10-5
285: Tyson Terry, North, dec. Tyson Danner, Northwest, 4-2
Third-place matches
106: Brenyn Delano, Columbus, dec. Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South, 7-5 SV
113: Jesse Lewis, Norfolk, dec. Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep, 3-1 SV
120: Blake Cerny, Columbus), dec. Gino Rettele, Millard South, 7-0
126: Ein Obermiller, GI, pinned Cal Price, Papio, 4:41
132: Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, dec. Caydn Kucera, Columbus, 3-1
138: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, dec. Caleb Durr, Southeast, 1-0
145: Ryan Fox, North Platte, pinned Dameonte Lindsay, North, 2:02
152: Luke Andres, Pius, pinned Tobin Wingender, Bryan, 4:04
160: Henry Reilly, Millard South, pinned Jack Baptista, Southwest, 4:59
170: Rylee Iburg, Columbus, major dec. Sam Andres, Pius, 8-0
182: Justin Davis, Central, dec. Coleton Haggin, Papio, 5-3
195: Liam Blaser, Columbus, dec. Max McClatchey, Southeast, 7-5
220: Christian Nash, Millard South, dec. Matt Bohy, Pius, 9-5
285: Titus Richardson, Fremont, dec. Ryan D. Zatechka, Westside, 2-1
Class B
Team scoring
Bennington 160.5, Hastings 128, Waverly 117, Blair 110, Beatrice 85.5, Broken Bow 83, Gering 81.5, Omaha Skutt 71.5, Scottsbluff 69, Aurora 55, Nebraska City 52, Cozad 50, Sidney 42, Pierce 39.5, Minden 34, Boone Central 32, South Sioux City 32, Chadron 30, Wahoo 29, Columbus Lakeview 26, Plattsmouth 26, Fort Calhoun 25, Platteview 25, Elkhorn 21.5, Ashland-Greenwood 21, Boys Town 20, Grand Island Northwest 20, Ralston 20, Adams Central 19, Norris 17, Omaha Concordia/DC West 17, McCook 16, Ogallala 16, Elkhorn North 15, Lexington 11, York 10, Columbus Scotus 8, Seward 8, Crete 6, Wayne 6, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3, Omaha Gross 3, Auburn 1, Alliance 0, Gothenburg 0, Omaha Roncalli 0, West Point-Beemer 0
Championship round
106: Ashton Dane, Gering, pinned Cadyn Coyle, Bennington, 5:17
113: Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, pinned Chance Houser, Sidney, 1:50
120: Connor Ritonya, Bennington, dec. Jesse Loges, Blair, 7-1
126: Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington, dec. Braiden Kort, Hastings, 5-3 SV
132: Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow, injury forfeit Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff, 1:54
138: AJ Parrish, Bennington, dec. Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 5-3
145: Adam Kruse, Skutt, dec. Landon Templar, Blair, 2-1
152: Landon Weidner, Hastings, dec. Cade Ziola, Skutt, 4-2
160: Charlie Powers, Blair, dec. Jeff Samuelson, Hastings, 5-3 SV
170: Isaac White, Cozad, dec. Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, 1-0
182: Jacob Awiszus, Gering, dec. Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 5-1
195: Luke MacDonald, Bennington, dec. Mack Owens, Aurora, 7-3
220: Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, pinned Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, 3:13
285: Trevor Brown, Waverly, dec. Aaron Jividen, Aurora, 3-1
Third-place matches
106: Hudson Loges, Blair, dec. Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, 7-3
113: Hunter Anderson, Hastings, dec. Garrison Brehm, Waverly, 8-6
120: Brayden Canoyer, Waverly, dec. Carson Wood, Boone Central, 2-1 TB
126: Bryce Karlin, Beatrice, dec. Austin Munier, Sidney, 8-6
132: Zach Ourada, Skutt, medical forfeit Lance Olberding, Ft. Calhoun
138: Garrett Rine, Waverly, dec. Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, 3-2
145: Drew Moser, Waverly, dec. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 2-1
152: Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview, pinned Caden Corcoran, Ralston, 2:41
160: Tony Palmer, South Sioux, tech. fall Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, 19-2
170: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, dec. Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff, 3-2
182: Mason Villwok, Elkhorn, pinned Brekyn Papineau, Aurora, 4:19
195: Wyatt Fanning, Waverly, dec. Eli Boryca, Cozad, 6-1
220: Landon Ternus, Lakeview, dec. Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 4-3
285: Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, pinned Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central, 1:52
Class C
Team scoring
David City Aquinas 141, Central City 104.5, Milford 98, Crofton/Bloomfield 94, Battle Creek 92, David City 89.5, O'Neill 89, Valentine 82, Fillmore Central 57, Logan View 56, Raymond Central 45, St. Paul 44, Falls City 43, Ord 38, Malcolm 36, Wahoo Neumann 35.5, Amherst 34, Cross County/Osceola 30, Fremont Bergan 30, Syracuse 30, Wood River 30, Hershey 25, Superior 24, Centennial 22, Tekamah-Herman 22, Norfolk Catholic 21, Grand Island Central Catholic 20, Mitchell 19, Conestoga 18, HTRS 18, Arcadia/Loup City 17, Chase County 16, Fairbury 16, Gibbon 16, Twin River 16, Yutan 15, Lincoln Lutheran 14, BRLD 13, Lincoln Christian 13, Wilber-Clatonia 9, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 8, Gordon-Rushville 7, Tri County 6, South Central 5, Centura 4, Johnson County 3, North Bend 3, Quad County Northeast 3, Elkhorn Valley 2, Kearney Catholic 2, Oakland-Craig 1, West Holt 1, Arlington 0, Clarkson-Leigh 0, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0, Ponca 0
Championship round
106: Robbie Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield, pinned Ryan Stusse Jr., Battle Creek, 1:04
113: Drew Garfield, Central City, dec. William Sprenger, Valentine, 2-0 SV
120: Cole Kunz, Central City, pinned Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, 5:10
126: Simon Schindler, David City, dec. Tristan Burbach, Central City, 2-0
132: Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, dec. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, 4-2
138: Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, major dec. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, 10-2
145: Brady Thompson, O'Neill, major dec. Quentyn Frank, Amherst, 16-3
152: Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, dec. over Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman, 14-7
160: Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Ben Alberts, GICC, 5:13
170: Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, pinned Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, 1:10
182: Tre Daro, David City, dec. Michael Andel, Aquinas, 6-1
195: Ryan Gabriel, Ord, dec. over Aiden Worthey, HTRS, 5-3
220: Logan Booth, Logan View, dec. Jared Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield, 5-3
285: Quade Peterson, St. Paul, pinned Payton Christiancy, Superior, 5:45
Third-place matches
106: Ethan Elliott, Hershey, pinned Dylan Parks, O'Neill, 1:48
113: Ayden Wintz, Battle Creek, major dec. Jacob McGee, Logan View, 12-4
120: Jose Escandon, Gibbon, major dec. Conner Kohout, Milford, 10-0
126: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, pinned Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, 3:59
132: Eli Vondra, Milford, pinned Kaden Gregory, Logan View, 2:22
138: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, major dec. Josh Spatz, David City, 11-0
145: William Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. over Cayden Lamb, Valentine, 7-0
152: Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, dec. Jack Chapman, Milford, 9-2
160: Cal Janke, Bergan, dec. Bryce Sutton, Central City, 3-0
170: Christopher Scdoris, Milford, pinned Chase Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City, 1:28
182: Jed Jones, Twin River, dec. Tagg Buechle, Valentine, 4-0
195: Hunter Oborny, Milford, pinned Trent Moudry, Neumann, :30
220: Jaret Peterson, Chase County, dec. Kase Thompson, Battle Creek, 3-2
285: Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, dec. Kazz Hyson, Fairbury, 3-1 SV
Class D
Team scoring
Sutherland 141, Mullen 93, Winside 92, Thayer Central 72, Plainview 71.5, Pleasanton 61, Burwell 60, Howells-Dodge 58, Southern Valley 56, Arapahoe 56, Axtell 46, East Butler 44, Kenesaw 40, Anselmo-Merna 38, Hitchcock County 37, Twin Loup 35, Summerland 33, Shelton 32, Neligh-Oakdale 32, Perkins County 31, Shelby-Rising City 30, Alma 28, Maxwell 28, Hemingford 28, Southwest 27, Bridgeport 26, Central Valley 26, High Plains 25, Sandhills/Thedford 25, North Central 24, Palmer 23, Fullerton 22, West Point GACC 22, Wisner-Pilger 22, Ravenna 20, Doniphan-Trumbull 18, Bayard 17, Crawford 14, NP St. Pat's 14, South Loup 14, Pender 14, Sandhills Valley 14, Franklin 13, Riverside 13, S-E-M 13, Cambridge 8.5, Kimball 8, Brady 7, Southern 7, Wauneta-Palisade 7, Overton 6, Elgin/Pope John 5, Hi-Line 4, Morrill 4, Ansley-Litchfield 3, Banner County 3, Freeman 3, Hyannis 2, Stanton 2, Wilcox-Hildreth 2, Hay Springs 1, Palmryra 1
Championship round
106: Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley, pinned Carter Brandyberry, Alma, 3:49
113: Creel Weber, Hemingford, pinned Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton, 2:53
120: Eli Paxton, Mullen, dec. Braxton Siebrandt, Wisner-Pilger, 4-3
126: Jacob Fox, Axtell, dec. Cauy Kohl, Sutherland, 15-9
132: Scout Ashburn, Plainview, dec. Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw, 2-1 TB
138: Jon Peterka, Sutherland, dec. Kyler Mosel, Plainview, 5-3
145: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, dec. Art Escalante, Winside, 4-1
152: Hunter Cook, Sutherland, dec. Levi Lewis, North Central, 3-2
160: Steven Menke, Bridgeport, dec. Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central, 5-3
170: Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton, dec. Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 4-3
182: Kolby Larson, Burwell, dec. Jesin Bayer, Howells-Dodge, 4-3
195: Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, major dec. Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna, 13-4
220: Gavin White, Sutherland, pinned Gunner Reimers, Palmer, 6:47
285: Levi Kerner, Arapahoe, pinned Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull, 2:18
Third-place matches
106: Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton, dec. Jeffery Forsen, Mullen, 6-3.
113: Triston Wells, Thayer Central, dec. Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup, 4-0
120: Jacoby Mann, Winside, pinned Dylan Brichacek, Howells-Dodge, 1:41
126: Cayden Elis, Winside, dec. Luke Polivka, East Butler, 3-2 TB
132: Brenner McLaughlin, dec. Matt Bruns, Sutherland, 3-2
138: Kyle Oakley, Central Valley, dec. Wyatt Urkoski, High Plains, 5-3
145: Grady Belt, Shelby-Rising City, dec. Samuel Foster, Sutherland, 6-4
152: Tristian White, Arapahoe, pinned Justin Knoll, Shelby-Rising City, 1:53
160: Gabe Escalante, dec. Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 4-3
170: Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale, dec. Slate Micheel, Twin Loup, 2-1 TB-1
182: Brett Bridger, Fullerton, pinned Sean Duffy, Kenesaw, 2:09
195: Alex Gideon, Burwell, major dec. Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County, 11-2
220: Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, pinned Clayton Hardy, Southwest, 1:59
285: Isaac Welch, Mullen, pinned Thomas Psota, Ravenna, 4:43