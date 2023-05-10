Below are the results from the Nebraska high school district track and field meets.
* * *
A-4
Boys team scoring: Omaha Westside 121, Bellevue West 113, Millard South 86, Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 71, Papillion-La Vista 54, Omaha Northwest 5, Omaha Buena Vista 0.
100: 1, Dae’Vonn Hall, BW, 10.90. 2, Jaylen Lloyd, OW, 10.93. 3, Preston Okafor, OW, 10.95. 4, Isaiah McMorris, BW, 10.96. 200: 1, Asher Jenkins, BW, 22.10. 2, Hall, 22.21. 3, Okafor, 22.40. 4, Jermaine Green, BW, 22.77. 400: 1, Jenkins, 49.41. 2, Ethan Mann, PLV, 50.59. 3, Kenyann Hunt, BW, 51.13. 4, Aaron Masenge, MS, 51.46. 800: 1, Easton Zastrow, LNS, 1:57.95. 2, Mann, 1:58.49. 3, Dalton Heller, MS, 1:59.08. 4, Conor Gross, Westside, 2:01.10. 1,600: 1, Heller, 4:28.50. 2, Isaac Ochoa, N, 4:35.93. 3, Zastrow, 4:36.27. 4, Gross, 4:37.53. 3,200: 1, Ochoa, 9:45.21. 2, Josiah Bitker, LNS, 9:55.04. 3, Ryan Kugler, Westside, 9:56.88. 4, Jayden Wall, Westside, 9:57.61. 110 high hurdles: 1, Jesse Malone, PLV, 14.45. 2, Connor Plahn, LNS, 15.36. 3, Dylan Hallett, LNS, 15.67. 4, Joe Hyde, Norfolk, 15.87. 300 intermediate hurdles: 1, Plahn, 39.37. 2, Hallett, 39.80. 3, Henry Sullivan, OW, 41.79. 4, Benjamin Goodwater, BW, 41.87. 400 relay: 1, Bellevue West (Green, McMorris, Jenkins, Hall), 41.78. Omaha Westside, 41.91. 3, Papillion-La Vista, 44.10. 1,600 relay: 1, Lincoln North Star (Hallett, Tyrell Chatman, Raul Iniguez, Plahn), 3:27.65. 2, Millard South 3:29.07. 3, Bellevue West, 3:30.24. 3,200 relay: 1, Millard South (Dalton Heller, Gino Rettele, Landon Miller, Dylan Lender), 8:16.19. 2, Papillion-La Vista, 8:34.65. 3, Lincoln North Star, 8:39.33. Shot put: 1, Jackson Bos, N, 55-¾. 2, Christian Jones, OW, 53-7. 3, J’Dyn Bullion, BW, 52-11¾. 4, Aidan Dunbar, N, 49-1¾. Discus: 1, Bullion, 180-1. 2, Ja’Marion Campbell, BW, 153-7. 3, Barrett Luce, MS, 153-6. 4, Bos, 149-7. Long jump: 1, Lloyd, 24-2¾. 2, Rowdy Bauer, N, 23-8¼. 3, Cory Vaughan, OW, 22-1½. 4, Ty Dingman, OW, 21-8½. Triple jump: 1, Lloyd, 48-2. 2, Vaughan, 47-1¼. 3, Bratyn Nespor, MS, 41-3¼. 4, Cam’Ren Dunlap, PLV, 41-½. High jump: 1, Hall, 6-5. 2, Vaughan, 6-5. 3, Nate Scheef, MS, 6-1. 4, Ashten Hader, N, 5-11. Pole vault:1, Dylan Headrick, MS, 13-0. 2, Kohen Towne, MS, 12-6. 3, Shaun Gustman, N, 12-0. 4, Davin Wang, OW, 11-6.
Girls team scoring: Papillion-La Vista 132, Omaha Westside 112, Lincoln NorthStar 85, Millard South 68, Omaha Northwest 46, Bellevue West 42, Norfolk 42, Omaha Buena Vista 0.
100: 1, Lademi Davies, OW, 12.06. 2, Amari Laing, MS, 12.47. 3, Imani Skanes, ONW, 12.06. 4, Alexa Jimenez, PLV, 12.73. 200: 1, Davies, 24.97. 2, Jimenez, 26.46. 3, Ciara Williams, PLV, 26.50. 4, D’Nazah Hayes, ONW, 26.73. 400: 1, Alexis Chadek, PLV, 59.79. 2, Williams, 1:00.18. 3, Ali Jacobs, LNS, 1:00.28. 4, Stella Miner, OW, 1:01.11. 800: 1, Chadek, 2:18.70. 2, Elly Dow, BW, 2:20.17. 3, Claire White, OW, 2:20.51. 4, Olivia Elbert, OW, 2:22.63. 1,600: 1, White, 5:15.57. 2, Kara Muller, BW, 5:24.78. 3, Hope Riedel, LNS, 5:25.69. 4, Grace Colbert, PLV, 5:29.33. 3,200: 1, White, 10:52.22. 2, Muller, 11:47.51. 3, Riedel, 11:52.73. 4, Brianne Travis, LNS, 12:03.31. 100 high hurdles: 1, Morgan Glaser, PLV, 15.77. 2, Hailey Boltz, LNS, 16.27. 3, Auzlyn Anderson, OW, 16.38. 4, Vanessa Williams, Westside, 16.81. 300 low hurdles: 1, Glaser, 46.96. 2, Boltz, 48.52. 3, Gianna Klabenes, LNS, 48.95. 4, Miley Wichman, N, 50.06. 400 relay: 1, Millard South (Mia McLaughlin, Laing, Jaelyn Raddish, Monica Kangni-Soukpe), 49.95. 2, Omaha Northwest, 50.01. 3, Omaha Westside, 50.78. 1,600 relay: 1, Papillion-La Vista (Becca Campbell, Williams, Chadek, Glaser), 4:01.78. 2, Omaha Westside, 4:05.33. 3, Omaha Northwest, 4:05.33. 3,200 relay: 1, Papillion-La Vista (Campbell, Alexis Chadek, Kara Haffke, Grace Colbert), 9:46.01. 2, Bellevue West, 9:54.95. 3, Norfolk, 10:00.64. Shot put: 1, Marie Bias, MS, 38-½. 2, Torrance Tso, Norfolk, 37-10¼. 3, Kyla Warden, PLV, 37-9¾. 4, RaeAuna Curry, MS, 36-11¾. Discus: 1, Dannika Rees, PLV, 127-8. 2, Caroline Carrico, PLV, 121-2. 3, Tso, 106-9. 4, Ayla Kadavy, LNS, 100-2. Long jump: 1, Davies, 19-5. 2, Laing, 19-3. 3, Skanes, 17-6. 4, Mikayla Rodgers, ONW, 17-5½. Triple jump: 1, Laing, 37-0. 2, Davies, 36-11. 3, Skanes, 36-4½. 4, Rodgers, 35-2.High jump: 1, Claire Hellbusch, LNS, 5-7. 2 (tie), Adalia McWilliams, N; Jerika Bakenhus, LNS; Glaser, 5-3. Pole vault: 1, Korynne Boutin, LNS, 10-4. 2, Leann Miller, N, 9-6. 3, Allison Isaacson, MS, 9-0. 4, Phoenix Jensen, OW, 9-0.
B-5
Boys team scoring: Grand Island Northwest 99, Aurora 96, Hastings 90, Broken Bow 54, Adams Central 46, Holdrege 30, Minden 28, St. Paul 27, York 19.
100: 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.09. 2, Koby Nachtigal, A, 11.17. 3, Greg Pruitt, Ha, 11.18., 200: 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 22.33. 2, Carsen Staehr, A, 22.70, 3, Nachtigal, A, 22.72. 400: 1, Tegan Lemkau, GINW, 50.78, 2, Staehr, A, 50.93, 3, Chris Medlock, GINW, 51.69, 800: 1, Lucas Gautier, A, 2:00.21, 2, Kian Botts, GINW, 2:01.93, 3, Nikolas Clement, Holdrege, 2:02.57, 1600: 1, Austin Carrera, Ha, 4:37.94, 2, Evan Struss, Ha, 4:39.30, 3, Noah Osmond, BB, 4:39.43, 3200: 1, Carrera, Ha, 10:04.66, 2, Colin Pinneo, Y, 10:16.63, 3, Osmond, BB, 10:19.02, 110 Hurdles: 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 14.37, 2, Trevor Retzlaff, GINW, 15.42. 3, Zach Fleischer, AC, 15.85, 300 hurdles: 1, Carroll, CC, 38.70, 2, Zane Eggleston, BB, 40.87, 3, Tanner Gibb, M, 40.91, Shot: 1, Max Denson, BB, 51-9.50, 2, Victor Isele, GINW, 50-4.50, Discus: 1, Joseph Stein, GINW, 149-0, 2, Andrew Englund, Holdrege, 148-10, High jump: 1, Nolan Studley, Ha, 6-3, 2, Parker Ablott, Ha, 6-3, Pole vault: 1, Coy Wardyn, BB, 14-0, 2, Caleb Vokes, GINW, 14-0, Long jump: 1, Carsen Staehr, A, 22-11.50, 2, Truman Ryan, CC, 21-5, Triple jump: 1, Carsen Staehr, A, 45-0.25, 2, Jonah Paulsen, SP, 43-8.25. 400 relay: 1, CC, 43.75. 2, Has, 43.85. 3, GINW, 43.87. 1,600 relay: 1, GINW, 3:29.39. 2, Has, 3:29.56. 3, M, 3:32.43. 3,200 relay: 1, Has, 8:17.71. 2, A, 8:20.11. 3, GINW, 8:24.68.
Girls team scoring: Grand Island Northwest 117, Aurora 77, Hastings 71, York 53, Minden 50.5, Adams Central 47.5, Holdrege 43, Central City 30, Broken Bow 23, St. Paul 16.
100: 1, Avyn Urbanski, GINW, 12.20, 2, Hannah Satterly, Ha, 12.61, 3, Kyra Ray, GINW, 12.65, 200: 1, Urbanski, GINW, 25.43, 2, Reagan Fousek, CC, 26.51a, 3, Ariel Tubbs, Ha, 26.65, 400: 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 59.55, 2, Jordyn Slagle, A, 1:01.05, 3, Annie Trausch, AC, 1:01.36, 800: 1, Emily Stutzman, Holdrege, 2:23.79, 2, Kendal Wineteer, A, 2:25.70, 3, Kamden Sack, SP, 2:26.13, 1600: 1, Kassidy Stuckey, Y, 5:22.64, 2, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Ha, 5:36.63, 3, Ella Eggleston, A, 5:38.89, 3200: 1, Stuckey, Y, 11:36.94, 2, Lainey Benson, Ha, 12:34.42, 3, Olivia Chapman, GINW, 12:42.42, 100 hurdles: 1, Aizlynn Krafka, GINW, 14.94, 2, Mattie Kamery, M, 15.30, 3, Myla Emery, M, 16.01, 300 hurdles: 1, Eva Fahrnbruch, A, 47.39, 2, Kamery, M, 47.66, 3, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 47.98, Shot: 1, Addison Cotton, Y, 38-9.50, 2, Kelly Erwin, Y, 37-6, Discus: 1, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 124-5, 2, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 113-8, 3, Reyse Zobel, GINW, 111-2, High jump: 1, Makenna Starkey, M, 5-2, 2, Tessa Scheer, GINW, 5-2, 3, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-0, Pole vault: 1, Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 12-0, 2, Amarae Krafka, GINW, 11-6, 3, Kaitlyn Jewett, Holdrege, 11-0, Long jump: 1, Abigail Kendall, Ha, 16-1, 2, Keyara Caspar, GINW, 16-0.50, 3, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 15-10, Triple jump: 1, Addison Fahrnbruch, A, 35-11.50, 2, Savanna James, A, 34-11, 3, Rutherford, CC, 34-10.25. 400 relay: 1, GINW, 49.54. 2, Has, 50.31. 3, A, 50:57. 1,600 relay: 1, AC, 4:07.65. 2, A, 4:09.10. 3, M, 4:14.22. 3,200 relay: 1, Has, 10:03.27. 2, BB, 10:04.41. 3, SP, 10:09.50.
D-1
Boys team scoring: Falls City SH 104, Pawnee City 92, Sterling 72, Friend 44, Johnson-Brock 43, Meridian 39, Exeter-Milligan 37, Dorchester 34, HTRS 29.5, Lewiston 19.5, Diller-Odell 12.
100: 1, Andy Maloley, PC, 11.38. 2, JJ McQueen, HTRS, 11.46. 200: 1, Maloley, 22.87. 2, McQueen, 23.13. 400: 1, Chasse Tachovsky, D, 51.87. 2, Jett Farwell, PC, 52.21. 800: 1, Farwell, 2:03.80. 2, Jesus Castillo, S, 2:04.53. 1,600: 1, Alex Madsen, FCSH, 5:00.02. 2, Dylan Peterson, M, 5:01.95. 3,200: 1, Madsen, 11:03.82. 2, Coby Huls, M, 11:15.06. 110 hurdles: 1, Andrew Harms, S, 15.28. 2, Joe Simon, FCSH, 16.56. 300 hurdles: 1, Harms, 40.96. 2, Christian Conley, F, 42.67. 400 relay: JB 45.44. 1,600 relay: S, 3:34.11. 3,200 relay: FCSH, 8:48.94. Shot: 1, Marcus Krupicka, EM, 46-1 ½ . 2, Jaxon Janssen, L, 42-9 ½ . Discus: 1, Joey Marteney, PC, 136-9. 2, Hunter Johnson, PC, 127-9. High jump: 1, Colby Smith, M, 5-10. 2, Harms, 5-8. Long jump: 1, Sam Dunn, FCSH, 21-2. 2, Farwell, 19-7 ½ . Triple jump: 1, Callan McKinney, DO, 40- ¼ . 2, Nic Parriott, JB, 39-11 ¼ . Pole vault: 1, Tylr Due, EM, 12-6. 2, Krupicka, 12-0.
Girls team scoring: Johnson-Brock 77, Pawnee City 72, Meridian 72, Sterling 63, Dorchester 62, Diller-Odell 46, Exeter-Milligan 30, HTRS 21, Lewiston 20, Friend 2.
100: 1, Katelyn Sanders, L, 13.5. 2, Kayli Carey, D, 13.74. 200: 1, Destry Groth, FCSH, 28.11. 2, London Nachtigal, FCSH, 28.31. 400: 1, Myleigh Weers, DO, 1:01.56. 2, Lillian Bowen, HTRS, 1:02.81. 800: 1, Madison Lytle, PC, 2:30.81. 2, Bowen, 2:30.96. 1,600: 1, Emily Lytle, PC, 6:04.09. 2, Avery Santo, FCSH, 6:25.15. 3,200: 1, E. Lytle, 13:20.41. 2, Santo, 14:09.58. 110 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, S, 15.71. 2 Rylie Beethe, JB, 16.27. 300 hurdles: 1, 1, Richardson, 47.14. 2, Baylor Behrens, D, 47.72. 400 relay: M, 53.24. 1,600 relay: JB, 4:20.24. 3,200 relay: PC, 10:41.38. Shot: 1, Bailey Theis, D, 39-9 ½ . 2, Amber Kotas, D, 36-11 ½ . Discus: 1, Lauren Harms, S, 118-5. 2, Kenadie Schmutz, PC, 111-3. High jump: 1, Aidan McKinney, DO, 4-9. 2, Kailyn Paul, M, 4-9. Long jump: 1, Kaylee Pribyl, M, 16-5 ¼. 2, Richardson, 16-4. Triple jump: 1, Richardson, 36-2 ¼ . 2, Savana Krupicka, EM, 35-2 ¼. Pole vault: 1, Pribyl, 11-6. 2, Jozie Kanode, 9-0.
D-2
Boys team scoring: McCool Junction 130, Lincoln Parkview 83, High Plains 73, Osceola 50, Nebraska Lutheran 49, Mead 46, Heartland 35, East Butler 31, Cedar Bluffs 18, Hampton 11.
100: 1, Ryland Garretson, MJ, 11.52, 2, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.71, 200: 1, Ryland Garretson, MJ, 23.23, 2, Zelasney, 23.45, 400: 1, Zelasney, 50.93, 2, Gavin Morris, HP, 51.29, 800: 1, Trenton Neville, MJ, 2:03.43, 2, Lucas Corwin, NL, 2:04.45, 1600: 1, Trenton Neville, MJ, 4:58.53, 2, Luke Brugger, MJ, 5:00.12, 3200: 1, Luke Brugger, MJ, 10:44.10, 2, Haden Helgoth, HP, 10:54.38, 110 Hurdles: 1, Brodey Spurling, HP, 17.53, 2, Michael Kunasek, EB, 17.70, 300 hurdles: 1, Alex Pierce, EB, 43.49, 2, Hayden Cunningham, Mead, 44.87, Shot: 1, Alex Morner, MJ, 47-1, 2, Beau LaCroix, Mead, 46-6, Discus: 1, Beau LaCroix, Mead, 143-10, 2, Alex Morner, MJ, 140-8, High jump: 1, Viktar Kachalouski, LPV, 6-3, 2, Brayden Ulrich, LPV, 5-10, Pole vault: 1, Lucas Beversdorf, MJ, 12-6, 2, Kelby Neujahr, Osceola, 12-0, Long jump: 1, Maurice Reide, LPV, 20-5.75, 2, Chandler Page, LPV, 20-1.50, Triple jump: 1, Maurice Reide, LPV, 44-3.25, 2, Alex Rohrbaugh, LPV, 41-9.75. 400 relay: HP, 45.31. 1,600 relay: HP, 3:34.64. 3,200 relay: MJ, 8:34.18.
Girls team scoring: Osceola 124, East Butler 104, McCool Junction 96, Nebraska Lutheran 56, Cedar Bluffs 46, Heartland 30, Lincoln Parkview 28, Mead 19, High Plains 18, Hampton 3.
100: 1, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 12.68, 2, Camryn Kocian, EB, 12.78, 200: 1, Winkelman, 26.67, 2, Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 26.90, 400: 1, Maria Pastrelo, LPV, 59.88, 2, McKenna Yates, MJ, 1:01.04, 800: 1, Addy Sweeney, CB, 2:29.38, 2, Sierra Boden, Osceola, 2:32.66, 1600: 1, Payton Gerken, MJ, 5:48.85, 2, Reese Kozisek, EB, 5:54.14, 3200: 1, Payton Gerken, MJ, 12:46.50, 2, Reese Kozisek, EB, 13:15.94, 100 hurdles: 1, Jasmine Malchow, NL, 17.31, 2, Addison Theis, Osceola, 17.38, 300 hurdles: 1, Addison Theis, Osceola, 48.84, 2, Haley Klement, EB, 49.38, Shot: 1, Sierra Rhynalds, EB, 33-9.50, 2, Melinn Roberts, Osceola, 32-1, Discus: 1, Emily Ackerson, HP, 108-11, 2, Morgan Thieman, MJ, 97-2, High jump: 1, McKenna Yates, MJ, 5-3, 2, Ella Clark, MJ, 4-11.25, Pole vault: 1, Janna Roberts, Osceola, 10-0, 2, Mariah Tessman, Heart, 10-0, Long jump: 1, Camryn Kocian, EB, 16-9.25, 2, Addy Sweeney, CB, 16-5.25, Triple jump: 1, Savanna Boden, Osceola, 33-6, 2, Ella Clark, MJ, 32-6.75. 400 relay: O, 50.43. 1,600 relay: MJ, 4:24.52. 3,200 relay: MJ< 10:35.55.
D-3
Boys team scoring leaders: Howells-Dodge 113, Bloomfield 84, Wynot 67
100: 1, Trevin Larson, Osmond, 11.77, 2, Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield, 11.93, 200: 1, Randal Gronenthal, HLHF,23.93, 2, Caleb Perrin, HD, 24.06, 400: 1, Chase Schroeder, Wynot, 52.30, 2, Gronenthal, 52.68, 800: 1, Addison Smith, Wausa, 2:00.77, 2, Schroeder, 2:08.94, 1600: 1, Addison Smith, Wausa, 4:52.31, 2, Caleb Schlichting, LD, 4:59.45, 3200: 1, Luke Woockman, Wausa, 10:40.84, 2, Schlichting, 10:43.26, 110 Hurdles: 1, Lance Brester, HD, 15.63, 2, Andre Martin, HD, 16.64, 300 hurdles: 1, Lance Brester, HD, 40.89, 2, Kaden Hunt, Winside, 41.66, Shot: 1, Jestin Bayer, HD, 51-7.75, 2, Davin Whitley, Lyons-Decatur N E, 43-4, Discus: 1, Nathan Hegemann, HD, 136-8, 2, Connor Kreikemeier, HD, 124-3, High jump: 1, Lance Brester, HD, 6-5, 2, Dylan Heine, Wynot, 6-0, Pole vault: 1, Emerson Krings, HSF, 11-6, 2, Jake Schroeder, Bloomfield, 9-6, Long jump: 1, Hunter Buchanan, Osmond, 20-2.75, 2, Jude Krie, Wynot, 20-0.25, Triple jump: 1, Adrian Phillips, Walthill, 40-10.75, 2, Dylan Heine, Wynot, 40-0.50. 400 relay: O 47.35. 1,600 relay: HD 3:35.87. 3,200 relay: Wausa, 8:33.47.
Girls team scoring leaders: Humphrey St. Francis 106, Bloomfield 100, Howells-Dodge 58
100: 1, Ali Brandl, HLHF,13.29, 2, Amy Praest, HD, 13.32, 200: 1, Lexi Wright, Wausa, 27.80, 2, Barbie Korth, HLHF,28.45, 400: 1, Korth, 1:03.30, 2, Erica Heiman, Osmond, 1:03.67, 800: 1, Cali Gutz, Osmond, 2:29.39, 2, Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 2:31.50, 1600: 1, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield, 6:05.95, 2, Cali Gutz, Osmond, 6:13.31, 3200: 1, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield, 13:20.42, 2, Keli Aschoff, Osmond, 14:21.40, 100 hurdles: 1, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.34, 2, McKenna Stewart, SS, 17.02, 300 hurdles: 1, Abbenhaus, B49.39, 2, Erica Heiman, Osmond, 50.80, Shot: 1, Sophie Dvorak, HD, 35-3.50, 2, Aubrey Russell, Winside, 34-4.25, Discus: 1, Taylor Alexander, Wausa, 114-3, 2, Sophie Dvorak, HD, 112-7, High jump: 1, Bailey Beal, Randolph Public, 5-1, 2, Mackenzie Suhr, Wausa, 4-11, Pole vault: 1, Alexis Kuchar, HSF, 7-9, 2, Tenly Gilsdorf, Bloomfield, 7-9, Long jump: 1, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 15-9.50, 2, Sierra Heckenlaible, LD, 15-8, Triple jump: 1, Jayda Krings, HSF, 31-11.75, 2, Blair Fiala, HD, 31-5.75. 400 relay: Wy, 53.24. 1,600 relay: HSF, 4:27.53. 3,200 relay: HSF, 10:27.92.
D-4
Boys team scoring leaders: Plainview 123, Stuart 85, Elgin/Pope John 80.
100: 1, Camryn Pelster, EPJ, 11.51, 2, Myles Kittelson, EPJ, 11.60, 200: 1, Hudson Hoffman, BC, 23.55, 2, Myles Kittelson, EPJ, 24.00, 400: 1, Haden Kaup, Stuart, 54.06, 2, Hoffman, BC, 54.17, 800: 1, Kyler Mosel, Plainview, 2:04.97, 2, Will Nelson, BC, 2:07.61, 1600: 1, Kyler Mosel, Plainview, 4:47.39, 2, Jordan Mosel, Plainview, 4:50.13, 3200: 1, Jordan Mosel, Plainview, 10:51.20, 2, Conner Rohrer, Creighton, 11:03.66, 110 Hurdles: 1, Taylor Nilson, Creighton, 16.93, 2, Simon Addison, Stuart, 16.94, 300 hurdles: 1, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 41.27, 2, Haden Kaup, Stuart, 43.17, Shot: 1, Dylan Naslund, CK, 52-1.50, 2, Owen Doerr, Creighton, 43-5.50, Discus: 1, Dylan Naslund, CK, 153-8, 2, Owen Doerr, Creighton, 145-5, High jump: 1, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 6-2, 2, Lenyn Ickler, Plainview, 5-10, Pole vault: 1, Matthew Johnson, Creighton, 13-6, 2, Taylor Nilson, Creighton, 11-0, Long jump: 1, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 20-7, 2, Myles Kittelson, EPJ, 19-11, Triple jump: 1, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 42-7, 2, Kayde Ramm, Stuart, 39-6. 400 relay: EPJ 46.28. 1,600 relay: Sty 3:43.86. 3,200 relay: Plain 8:48.14.
Girls team scoring leaders: Plainview 123.5, O’Neill St. Mary’s 102, Niobrara/Verdigre 65
100: 1, Annabelle Barlow, OSM, 12.92, 2, Teya Boyer, Plainview, 13.15, 200: 1, Teya Boyer, Plainview, 28.15, 2, Aubree Johnson, CK, 28.17, 400: 1, Paige Drueke, BC, 1:03.72, 2, Jayna Guggenmos, CWC,1:03.84, 800: 1, Paige Drueke, BC, 2:31.86, 2, Lorissa Reiman, OSM, 2:34.49, 1600: 1, Hope Williamson, OSM, 6:11.34, 2, Lacey Paxton, Stuart, 6:16.67, 3200: 1, Natasha Zeisler, BC, 14:00.47, 2, Luci Koinzan, NO, 14:18.40, 100 hurdles: 1, Allison Sucha, NV, 16.44, 2, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 16.52, 300 hurdles: 1, Teya Boyer, Plainview, 48.21, 2, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 48.63, Shot: 1, Amelia Hoffman, BC, 33-11, 2, Taylor Pavlik, NV, 33-9.50, Discus: 1, Urte Noreikaite, CK, 126-9, 2, Amelia Hoffman, BC, 124-5, High jump: 1, Aubree Johnson, CK, 4-9, 2, Claire Rasmussen, Plainview, 4-9, Pole vault: 1, Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton, 9-0, 2, Peighton Arlt, Plainview, 8-6, Long jump: 1, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 15-10.75, 2, Allison Sucha, NV, 15-10, Triple jump: 1, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 34-3.50, 2, Madelynn Dougherty, Plainview, 32-7.
D-6
Boys team scoring leaders: Axtell 124, Sand Creek 111, BDS 67
100: 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 11.19, 2, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 11.27, 200: 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 23.07, 2, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 23.53, 400: 1, Owen Oglesby, SC, 51.61, 2, Luc Lopez, Axtell, 53.37, 800: 1, Luc Lopez, Axtell, 2:03.11, 2, Keyton Cole, Axtell, 2:03.83, 1600: 1, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 4:46.52, 2, Zach Arner, Axtell, 4:54.80, 3200: 1, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:33.39, 2, Tyler Hanson, Axtell, 10:44.82, 110 Hurdles: 1, Jake Halvorsen, Axtell, 15.78, 2, Ethan Shaw, SC, 16.09, 300 hurdles: 1, Jake Halvorsen, Axtell, 41.90, 2, Owen Oglesby, SC, 42.25, Shot: 1, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 49-9.50, 2, Adrian Gomez, SL, 46-5.50, Discus: 1, Eli Weber, BDS, 153-3, 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 141-1, High jump: 1, Sean Heaton, SC, 6-4, 2, Wyatt Holtzen, BDS, 5-8, 2, Adam Denkert, Kenesaw, 5-8, Pole vault: 1, Seth Stengel, BDS, 13-0, 2, Zayden Wilsey, Franklin, 11-0, Long jump: 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 19-3.50, 2, Tate Kosse, BH, 18-8, Triple jump: 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 40-2.75, 2, Cayson Havranek, Axtell, 39-4.25. 400 relay: SC 44.96. 1,600 relay: Ax 3:38.05. 3,200 relay: Ax 8:32.20.
Girls team scoring leaders: Axtell 112, BDS 96, Silver Lake 67
100: 1, BraeLynn Renz, BDS, 12.67, 2, Kassidy Wehrer, Axtell, 12.92, 200: 1, Renz, BDS, 26.32, 2, Schmidt Sophie, SL, 27.17, 400: 1, Ella Martin, SC, 1:02.40, 2, Jacilyne Peterson, Deshler, 1:03.22, 800: 1, Emma Fisher, SC, 2:28.89, 2, Hallie Hoins, BDS, 2:36.06, 1600: 1, Emma Fisher, SC, 5:44.05, 2, Avery Stritt, Axtell, 6:02.32, 3200: 1, Fisher, SC, 12:33.58, 2, Cara Bunger, WH, 13:27.66, 100 hurdles: 1, Sydney Biltoft, LN, 16.55, 2, Kassidy Halvorsen, Axtell, 16.90, 300 hurdles: 1, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 51.05, 2, Biltoft, LN, 51.34, Shot: 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 42-2.50, 2, Brooke Sasse, Deshler, 36-1, Discus: 1, Hudson, BDS, 134-4, 2, Katy Soucek, SL, 109-2, High jump: 1, Jenna Marsh, Axtell, 4-11, 2, Tierra Schardt, Deshler, 4-9, Pole vault: 1, Jacilyne Peterson, Deshler, 8-6, 2, Angie Snell, Axtell, 8-6, Long jump: 1, Wehrer, 16-4, 2, Hannah Miller, BDS, 16-3, Triple jump: 1, Wehrer, 34-0, 2, Laia Gonzalo, Kenesaw, 32-6. 400 relay: Ax 5.16. 1,600 relay:SC 4:18.17. 3,200 relay: BDS 10:42.91.
D-7
Boys team scoring leaders: Hitchcock County 90, Bertrand 84, Dundy County-Stratton 66
100: 1, Grayson Koller, Arapahoe, 11.77, 2, Hunter Cunningham, SW, 11.89, 200: 1, Will Cacy, Arapahoe, 23.65, 2, Drew Scott, HC, 24.25, 400: 1, Cacy, 52.52, 2, Ethan Latta, DCS, 53.47, 800: 1, Cole Barnett, SW, 2:09.63, 2, Carson Trompke, Cam, 2:11.59, 1600: 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:42.90, 2, Trompke, 4:55.09, 3200: 1, Robertson, 10:01.23, 2, Trompke, 10:34.84, 110 Hurdles: 1, Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 15.84, 2, Keegan Shuler, HC, 16.02, 300 hurdles: 1, Coleman Langford, Bertrand, 42.98, 2, Cale Nelson, Loomis, 43.86, Shot: 1, Keegan Shuler, HC, 54-2.50, 2, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 50-2.50, Discus: 1, Keegan Shuler, HC, 148-4, 2, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 144-5, High jump: 1, Ethan Latta, DCS, 6-2, 2, Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 6-0, Pole vault: 1, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0, 2, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 13-6, Long jump: 1, Hunter Cunningham, SW, 21-1.25, 2, Thunder Nelson, Bertrand, 20-5.75, Triple jump: 1, Keynan Gaston, HC, 41-6, 2, Eric Wood, Bertrand, 40-9.50. 400 relay: HC 45.91. 1,600 relay: DCS 3:37.91. 3,200 relay: Cm 8:45.79.
Girls team scoring leaders: Cambridge 119, Maywood-Hayes Center 78, Wallace 76
100: 1, JoLie Farr, Cam, 13.00, 2, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 13.20, 200: 1, Clara Spargo, DCS, 26.51, 2, JoLie Farr, Cam, 27.62, 400: 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:01.31, 2, Autumn Holt, Loomis, 1:01.65, 800: 1, Rachel Harris, Cam, 2:29.94, 2, Reagan Stengel, Maywood-Hayes Center, 2:30.13, 1600: 1, Ashlin Broz, MHC, 5:41.00, 2, Kaley Sauser, Wallace, 5:53.86, 3200: 1, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 13:03.39, 2, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 13:25.06, 100 hurdles: 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 16.22, 2, Anastasia Gallegos, SW, 17.00, 300 hurdles: 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 48.56, 2, Stella Heapy, MV, 49.45, Shot: 1, Peyton Cox, Wauneta-Palisade, 38-0.50, 2, Chloe Anderson, Loomis, 38-0, Discus: 1, Chloe Anderson, Loomis, 109-11, 2, GraCee Goings, WP, 108-1, High jump: 1, Zeigh Booe, Loomis, 5-1, 2, Jensyn Weiss, Cam, 4-11, 2, Stella Heapy, MV, 4-11, Pole vault: 1, Aislin Kidder, Bertrand, 9-0, 2, Shelby Schoene, Bertrand, 9-0, Long jump: 1, Jalen Kent, Cam, 15-5.75, 2, Blayklee Farr, MHC, 15-1, Triple jump: 1, Jacey Kent, Cam, 33-6, 2, Sabrina Jacobsen, Arapahoe, 32-8.50. 400 relay: Cam 52.66. 1,600 relay: MHC 4:16.81. 3,200 relay: MHC 10:20.29.
D-8
Boys team scoring leaders: Mullen 76, Sandhills Valley 69, Paxton 55
100: 1, William Kulhanek, Overton, 10.67, 2, Dillon Miller, Brady, 10.68, 200: 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 21.48, 2, Kulhanek, 21.85, 400: 1, Peter Nuvoloni, Anselmo-Merna, 51.72, 2, Blake Lusk, Brady, 51.93, 800: 1, Rylin Johns, Paxton, 2:03.28, 2, Isaac O'Brien, AL, 2:05.34, 1600: 1, Rylin Johns, Paxton, 5:03.13, 2, Trent Watkins, EC, 5:08.34, 3200: 1, Kyle Finney, Mullen, 11:20.81, 2, Brodie Stengel, ST, 11:30.48, 110 Hurdles: 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 14.86, 2, Jaxton Starr, SV, 15.95, 300 hurdles: 1, Moore, 40.13, 2, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 41.45, Shot: 1, Tad Dimmitt, SV, 56-5, 2, Easton Finch, Paxton, 46-5, Discus: 1, Tad Dimmitt, SV, 156-3, 2, Colton Miller, SV, 142-9, High jump: 1, Luke Bailey, AL, 6-0, 2, Jaxton Starr, SV, 5-10, Pole vault: 1, Lucas Hodges, Elm Creek, 13-0, 2, Beau Knapp, Elm Creek, 13-0, Long jump: 1, William Kulhanek, Overton, 22-1, 2, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 21-9.75, Triple jump: 1, Justin Folkers, Twin Loup, 42-0, 2, William Kulhanek, Overton, 41-11. 400 relay: Brady 45.16. 1,600 relay: Mullen 3:34.08. 3,200 relay: Paxton 9:00.38.
Girls team scoring leaders: Sandhills/Thdford 85, Elm Creek 70, Paxton 63
100: 1, Tenley Rasmussen, ST, 12.83. 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 12.83, 200: 1, McCarter, Overton, 26.22, 2, Rasmussen, ST, 26.48. 400: 1, Taryn Arbuthnot, SEM, 1:00.82, 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 1:00.90, 800: 1, Taylor Weber, ST, 2:34.05, 2, Jocelyn Franzen, Brady, 2:35.37, 1600: 1, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 5:51.80, 2, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 6:02.39, 3200: 1, Paxton, 12:14.62, 2, Josie Smith, SEM, 13:17.88, 100 hurdles: 1, Dayle Haake, ST, 15.47, 2, Tierston Moore, Mullen, 15.54, 300 hurdles: 1, Payton Stienike, Brady, 46.76, 2, Moore, 47.91, Shot: 1, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 37-9, 2, Jayda Schroeder, Elm Creek, 36-5.50, Discus: 1, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 118-8, 2, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 115-10, High jump: 1, Arbuthnot, 5-1, 2, Kerri Ryan, AL, 4-11, Pole vault: 1, Alexis Mauler, Twin Loup, 9-6, 2, Trina Pearson, Brady, 9-6, Long jump: 1, Elsie Ottun, TL, 16-1.25, 2, Arbuthnot, 15-11, Triple jump: 1, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 36-11.75, 2, Aspen Tool, EC, 35-9.25. 400 relay: ST 51.39. 1,600 relay: ST 4:20.38. 3,200 relay: EC 10:36.42
D-9
Boys team scoring: Leyton 97, Garden County 95, Arthur County 88, Hay Springs 76, Potter-Dix 54, Crawford 40, Hyannis 38, South Platte 16.
100: 1, Lance Vasa, AC, 11.36, 2, Luke Kasten, PD, 11.46, 200: 1, Lance Vasa, AC, 23.10, 2, Luke Kasten, PD, 23.33, 400: 1, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 52.08, 2, Dane Pilakowski, AC, 53.24, 800: 1, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 2:03.78, 2, Ty Brady, Crawford, 2:04.42, 1600: 1, Ty Brady, Crawford, 4:59.74, 2, James Pease, PD, 5:01.10, 3200: 1, Zeke Christiansen, GC, 11:06.06, 2, Parker Wellnitz, HS, 11:40.71, 110 Hurdles: 1, Dylan Raymer, HS, 15.57, 2, Logan Levick, GC, 16.69, 300 hurdles: 1, Johnny Vargas, GC, 41.60, 2, Dylan Raymer, HS, 42.80, Shot: 1, Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 43-5.50, 2, Ty Coss, GC, 42-6.50, Discus: 1, Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 133-6, 2, Carter Rudloff, Crawford, 126-9, High jump: 1, Justin Wenzel, AC, 5-8, 2, Alec Watchorn, Leyton, 5-6, 2, Wilsie Lobner, GC, 5-6, Pole vault: 1, Dawson Juelfs, Leyton, 10-0, 2, Cordell Frerichs, SP, 9-6, Long jump: 1, Gage Mintken, HS, 20-5.50, 2, Justin Wenzel, AC, 20-2, Triple jump: 1, Gage Mintken, HS, 40-8, 2, Johnny Vargas, GC, 40-0.50. 400 relay: AC, 44.89. 1,600 relay: AC, 3:37.60. 3,200 relay: GC, 8:46.58.
Girls team scoring: South Platte 80, Crawford 67, Potter-Dix 64, Leyton 59, Arthur County 56, Garden County 50, Creek Valley 47, Hay Springs 24, Hyannis 23, Banner County 20, Sioux County 10, Minatare 9.
100: 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 13.12, 2, Jaedin Johns, AC, 13.19, 200: 1, Jaedin Johns, AC, 27.29, 2, Claire Watchorn, Leyton, 28.09, 400: 1, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 1:03.30, 2, Gabby Twarling, HS, 1:05.33, 800: 1, Mia Skinner, HS, 2:35.33, 2, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:39.12, 1600: 1, Anna Speirs, CV, 6:13.90, 2, Makayla Enriquez, BC, 6:23.80, 3200: 1, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 14:15.61, 2, Orbella Heaton, Hyannis, 15:03.01, 100 hurdles: 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 16.73, 2, Olivia Christiansen, GC, 17.34, 300 hurdles: 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 47.18, 2, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 49.78, Shot: 1, Haily Koenen, SP, 37-5.25, 2, Zaerihya Doncheske, SP, 32-7, Discus: 1, Claire Watchorn, Leyton, 104-5, 2, Haily Koenen, SP, 103-7, High jump: 1, Riley Jones, BC, 4-9, 2, Isabelle Reichman, SP, 4-9, Pole vault: 1, Lily Tabor, PD, 9-0, 2, Taylah Wilson, PD, 8-6, Long jump: 1, Jaedin Johns, AC, 16-3, 2, Mary Worthing, AC, 15-10, Triple jump: 1, Aubrey Evans, GC, 32-9.50, 2, Faith Ferguson, Hyannis, 31-9. 400 relay: L, 53.26. 1,600 relay: SP, 4:23.96. 3,200 relay: Crawford, 12:19.35.