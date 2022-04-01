Return of all-class distance runners are key for two high school track and field teams

Elkhorn South’s boys and Fremont’s girls outdistanced their competition last year, and the key components — distance runners — are back.

Notre Dame-bound Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South has three all-class golds after winning state cross country last fall. His first two were the 1,600 and 3,200 at state track last year.

If Hinrichs chases the distance triple again, he could have a rematch in the 800 with Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary at Burke Stadium in May. In 2021, Romary won by less than a second and moved onto the all-time chart at No. 5. Hinrichs’ best put him at No. 8.

Future Husker Elli Dahl of Fremont has paralleled Hinrichs’ success, doubling in the 1,600 and 3,200 last year and winning cross country to start her senior year. But she didn’t try the 800, instead running a leg of the 1,600 relay.

Elkhorn South has five other state qualifiers back as it tries to outscore the likes of Fremont and Millard West. Fremont’s girls should get another strong push from 2021 runner-up Lincoln Southeast, plus Millard West and Omaha Westside.

Florida State commit Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High is back as queen of the sprints, but there will be a new king. Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson graduated early to enroll at Oregon to participate in spring football.

Gretna senior Dominic Sedlacek has the fastest times in the state in the 100 and 200 after the first two weekends of the season, but Connor Bradley bears watching. The senior form Southern tripled last year in the Class C 100, 200 and 400 while finishing second, fourth and fifth in the all-class comparisons.

Other returning gold medalists are Connor Wells of St. Paul in the 400, Minden's Gabe Fries in the high hurdles and Sidney's Jacob Dowse and Carter Nelson of Ainsworth in the high jump in boys and Bri Rinn of Lincoln Southwest in the 800, Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels in the high hurdles and high jump and Jessica Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City in the shot in girls.

The state meet remains four days for the second year in a row but with a different format. Classes A and B will compete first at Burke, May 18 and 19, with field events completed before each day’s track events start in the afternoon. The same applies to Classes C and D on May 20 and 21.

Returning state champions

All-Class gold medalists in italic

BOYS

100: Class C, Connor Bradley, Southern, 10.73. Class D, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.02

200: C, Bradley, 22.10; D, Zelasney, 22.19

400: B, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.25; C, Bradley, 49.67; D, Zelasney, 50.69

800: A, Daniel Romary, Lincoln NE, 1:52.15 (No. 5 all-time); B, Wells, 1:55.72

1,600: A, Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:12.40 (No. 5 all-time)

3,200: A, Hinrichs, 8:59.66 (No. 3 all-time); B, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 9:46.96. C, Carson Noecker, Crofton, 9:24.58. D, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 10:06.04

110 hurdles: B, Gabe Fries, Minden, 14.75; C, Deagan Puppe, Laurel-CC, 15.18. D, Tony Berger, Riverside, 15.22

300 hurdles: D, Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 41.12

Shot: B, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 55-8¼; C, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 52-4

Discus: B, Griffith, 174-8; C, Baldwin, 163-11

High jump: B, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-8; C, Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6-8

Long jump: C, Landon Olson, Battle Creek, 22-9¾; D, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 21-5½

Triple jump: A, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 46-0; D, Hosier, 44-5¾

Pole vault: none

GIRLS

100: A, Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 11.73; C, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.36.

200: A, DeFrand, 24.53.

400: B, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 57.59; C, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 57.16.

800: A, Bri Rinn, Lincoln SW, 2:13.30; B, Brynn Hirschfeld, York, 2:17.98. C, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 2:18.21.

1,600: A, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 5:00.58; B. Hirschfeld, 5:14.01; C, Arens, 5:14.71.

3,200: A, Dahl, 10:47.65; B, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:14.36; C, Arens, 11:16.04; D, Callie Coble, Mullen, 12:13.74.

100 hurdles: A, Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 14.90; B, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.59; C, Rodencal, 15.03. D, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.36.

300 hurdles: A, Campos, 44.85; C, Rodencal, 45.73; D, Richardson, 46.18.

Shot: C, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 44-7½; D, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 39-1.

Discus: C, Shayla Meyer, Superior, 138-9; D, Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 121-3.

High jump: B, Gubbels, 5-8; D, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 5-1.

Long jump: D, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 16-8¼.

Triple jump: A, Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 38-4¾; D, Richardson, 36-2.

Pole vault: B, Melanie Driewer, York, 11-0; C, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 11-0.​

