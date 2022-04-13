Rian Robinson named Millard North volleyball coach

Millard North has hired assistant Rian Robinson as its new head volleyball coach.
Robinson has been coaching club volleyball for 10 years and has been a part of the Mustangs' program the past three years, coaching the freshman and junior varsity teams.
She previously was an all-conference player for Peru State.
Millard North hires new head volleyball coach pic.twitter.com/aFZiJNeECf— MNHS Activities (@MNHSActivities) April 13, 2022
"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to build upon an awesome volleyball program and culture at Millard North," Robinson said.
She takes over for Lindsay Peterson, who coached the Mustangs the past 10 years. She finished with 231 career wins, two Metro Conference championships and two state championships.
