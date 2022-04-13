 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Rian Robinson named Millard North volleyball coach

  • Updated
  • 0

Millard North has hired assistant Rian Robinson as its new head volleyball coach.

Robinson has been coaching club volleyball for 10 years and has been a part of the Mustangs' program the past three years, coaching the freshman and junior varsity teams.

She previously was an all-conference player for Peru State.

"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to build upon an awesome volleyball program and culture at Millard North," Robinson said.

​She takes over for Lindsay Peterson, who coached the Mustangs the past 10 years. She finished with 231 career wins, two Metro Conference championships and two state championships.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert