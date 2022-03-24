 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Robert O'Malley picks up the win as Omaha Creighton Prep downs Gretna

Omaha Creighton Prep remained undefeated Thursday night with a 9-1 win over Gretna.

Creighton commit Robert O’Malley picked up the victory for the 4-0 Junior Jays, allowing two hits in five innings. It was his second win of the spring.

The host Dragons fell to 3-2.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

