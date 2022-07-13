Ron Pavlik is bringing energy to Omaha Burke as the Bulldogs' new football coach

When Ron Pavlik speaks, there’s something that jumps out.

“From day one he’s just brought so much energy and you can see how much he cares,” said Omaha Burke senior Mason Blankenship. “That’s the big thing and he just wants all of us attacking this season with a brand new attitude.”

After spending 16 years at Burke, Paul Limongi left the Bulldogs for the Omaha Westside job in March, opening the door for Pavlik. The South Dakota State alum had spent time in the metro before as an assistant at Bellevue West — where he coached receivers and special teams — and recently as head coach at Wahoo Neumann.

But it’s the opportunity to coach in the metro and the chance to grow a program that made Burke appealing.

“The reason I took this job is because I wanted to be a metro head coach, and this was one I couldn’t pass up,” Pavlik said. “Other schools reached out, but I didn’t believe they were the best fit, and (Burke) was it. The way I looked at it was where can I make the biggest difference and greatest impact on kids? And I believe there was no better place for me at this time.

“Yes, we are judged by our wins and losses in this industry. And we will win, that’s our number one goal. But if that’s all we’re focused on right now, in the long run, I believe we will fail. These kids have dealt with a lot here, so our focus starts with what type of legacy the 2022 football program is going to leave.”

And it starts with that one word.

“Tom Allen at Indiana picks one word for the year. So the only thing I told the guys at Burke when I got here was the one word for the year is energy,” Pavlik said. “My number one trait as a coach, a teacher and a man is my energy and my passion. I’m a very loud, extroverted guy.

“That’s what I think I can bring to the table and I told these guys that’s how we’re going to attack this transition.”

Burke finished the 2021 season with an 8-3 record. However, the roster Pavlik inherited has drastically changed and lost several pieces — some of which followed Limongi to Westside.

But for those who stuck around through the transition, they’re heading into this fall with a chip on their shoulders.

“We’re going to be (Pavlik’s) first team here, and we as (upperclassmen) want to leave a huge impact on the future here,” Blankenship said. “We obviously loved Coach Limongi, but we have to move on, and this is a new season and a new coaching staff. The transition has been good so far though and we’ve got a lot of motivation.”

Pavlik finished the 2021 season with a 5-5 record himself at Wahoo Neumann, which was his first experience as a head coach. But that time leading the Cavaliers was ‘invaluable’ and helped him learn how to run a program.

And as the calendar has flipped to July, Pavlik now finds himself three months into that process at Burke. He’s also just over a month away from the Bulldogs' season-opener, Aug. 26 against Gretna.

Yes, he’ll use concepts of that explosive offense he coached at Bellevue West and play with what he called a diverse defense. But more than anything, Pavlik says he wants to be known for coaching a group that plays with energy and competes both on and off the field.

From an individual standpoint, Pavlik knows he has big shoes to fill replacing Limongi at Burke. But he’s excited for that challenge and ready to leave his own mark on the program.

“If I try to be somebody else and somebody I’m not, I’ll fail,” he said. “What I did at Bishop Newman and what we did as a program, if I tried to bring that straight to Burke, we would fail. Same with Bell West. You can’t bring a one size fits all approach when you go to a new place.

“You’ve got to get to know the players and learn about the school and learn about the old culture. And when I walked in, that was my number one goal. I wanted to provide stability. You can’t just force a bunch of new beliefs and culture or sayings on them — because it starts with them. We’re going to start a new chapter of Burke football together as a team here and I’m excited to get out there and show who we are.”