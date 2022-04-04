Ron Pavlik to be Omaha Burke's new football coach

Omaha Burke's next football coach is Ron Pavlik from Wahoo Neumann.
Pavlik coached the Cavaliers for one year, with a 5-5 record, after being an assistant coach for wide receivers and special teams at Bellevue West.
The 2011 graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago played four seasons at South Dakota State, then was a graduate assistant for one year at Mississippi State and one year at SDSU. He returned to Mount Carmel before coming to Bellevue West.
Pavlik follows Paul Limongi at Burke. Limongi was hired by Omaha Westside to replace its retiring coach, Brett Froendt.