Rosters for Nebraska Shrine Bowl announced

LINCOLN — Seven All-Nebraska players have accepted invitations to play in the 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl on June 5 at UNK.
All-Nebraska co-captain Dylan Mostek of Bennington, Vince Genatone of North Platte and Kytan Fyfe of Grand Island will be on the North team, coached by Tim Johnk of Omaha Creighton Prep. On the South team, coached by Brett Froendt of Omaha Westside, will be Henry Rickels of Bellevue West, Gage Griffth of Aurora, three-time All-Nebraska lineman Trevor Brown of Waverly and Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista. The rosters were released Sunday.
North: R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul; Jarett Boggs, Fremont Bergan; Logan Booth, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder; Caleb Busch, Burwell; Brayden Chaney, Mick Huber, Gretna; Alec Cook, Omaha Burke; Isaiah Daniell, Gavin Kube, Yutan; Johnathan DeRiso, Ord; Raoul Djidjoho, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Dawson Dunbar, Chadron; Kamden Dusatko, Stanton; Josh Fee, Koy Wilke, Elkhorn South; Colton Fritz, Pierce; Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island; Vince Genatone, North Platte; Sam Hartman, Grand Island Northwest; Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North; Will Hubert, Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista; Kale Jensen, Central City; Ryan Kearney, Jack Kirkwood, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brennen Kelley, Norfolk Catholic; Carson Lavaley, Wahoo; Mason Limbach, Drew Sellon, Fremont; Daylin Mallory, Norfolk; Nate McCoy, Omaha Roncalli; Dylan Mostek, Jake Stier, Bennington; Wyatt Ogle, Blair; Eli Osten, Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview; Gage Racek, Ord; Henry Rickels, Jayden Roberts, Bellevue West; Trevor Schwartz, Chance Symons, Scottsbluff; Kase Thompson, Battle Creek; Blake Thompson, Columbus; Carson Thomsen, Oakland Craig; Rowdy Truska, David City Aquinas.
South: Owen Anthony, Jake Leader, Lincoln Southwest; Luke Blatchford, Lincoln Southeast; Joe Brinker, Jackson Chandler, Omaha Skutt; Trevor Brown, Riley Marsch, Waverly; Julian Castillo, Lincoln Pius X; Tommy Connelly, Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside; Kale Consbruck, Cooper Hausmann, Norris; Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw; Anthony Failla, Millard West; Hayden Fjell, Platteview; James Frank, Lincoln Pius X; Dylan Gray, Gavin Wilbur, Lincoln Northeast; Gage Griffith, Aurora; Clyde Hinton, Austin Sohl, Plattsmouth; Cory Hollinger, Cross County; Marley Jensen, York; Caleb Jones, Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice; Isaac Kracl, Crete; Jack L’Heureux, Lincoln Lutheran; Rashad Madden, Ralston; Jake Masker, Kearney Catholic; Tony Murray, Jay Ballard, Boys Town; Quade Myers, Dundy County-Stratton; Christian Nash, Millard South; Nathan Pederson, Millard West; Nathan Renner, McCook; Trevor Ruth, Seward; Joshua Shaw, Sandy Creek; Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood; Carter Sitzman, Lincoln Christian; Eliott Steinhoft, Platteview; Billie Stephenson, Noah Walters, Lincoln East; Seth Stutzman, Milford; Andrew Waltke, Palmyra; Taylor Wieczorek, Lincoln High; Parker Wise, Kearney.