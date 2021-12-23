Rosters picked for Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball, softball games

Christina Boesiger of Norris and Lois Hixson of Aurora will be the head coaches for next summer’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match, with Bill Heard of Gretna and Ashley Speak of Hastings the head coaches for the NCA all-star softball game.
Volleyball roster: Taylor Bunjer, Sydney Raszler, Elkhorn; Harlei Cole, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Conner, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic; Regan Haith, Lincoln Pius X; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig; Ava Heyne, Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Kali Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann; Adeline Kirkegaard, Hastings St. Cecilia; Kealy Kiviniemi, Bellevue West; Brianna Lemke, Mead; Skylar McCune, Gretna; Sophia McKinney, Grand Island Northwest; Sadie Millard, Millard West; Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest; Jordi Nekl, Columbus Lakeview; Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran; Olivia Poppert, St. Paul; Masa Scheierman, York; Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock; Kya Scott, Broken Bow; Karsen VanScoy, Waverly; Ella Waters, Norris; Kylie Weeks, Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South. Head coaches: Christina Boesiger, Norris; Lois Hixson, Aurora. Assistants: Bryson Mahlberg, Gothenburg; Hayley Ryan, Overton.
Softball roster: Shea Alfrey, Omaha Burke; Reagan Armagost, Cozad; Sydney Barner, North Platte; Moira Baxter, Lincoln Southeast; Jessie Bestenlehner, Millard South; Tayler Braun, Columbus; Mary Chvatal, Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann; Kyndal Colon, Lincoln East; Cam Cramer, Elkhorn; Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn; Madison Divis, Ashley Smetter, Bailey Selvage, Lincoln Southwest; Eden Ford, Alexandria Stoner, Papillion-La Vista; Ensley Frame, Jenna Marshall, Kalee Higdon, Gretna; Leah Grant, Auburn; Peytin Hudson, Faith Molina, Hastings; Daisy Lowther, Bennington; Jami Mans, Fairbury; Campbell Petrick, Lincoln East; Leslie Ramos, Grand Island; Paige Roessner, Omaha Skutt; Mallory Schleicher, Fremont; Taylor Schmidt, Norfolk; Claire Thompson, Wilber-Clatonia. Head coaches; Bill Heard, Gretna; Ashley Speak, Hastings. Assistants: Brock Culler, Grand Island Central Catholic; Ashley Ford, Cozad.
Metro honors
Gretna’s Zane Flores was named the quarterback of the year by the Metro Football Coaches Association.
Omaha Westside, which lost to the Dragons in the Class A final, had four position players honored: Tommy Connelly at linebacker, sophomore Caleb Benning at defensive back, Dominic Rezac at running back and Tristan Alvano at kicker.
Other honors went to Maverick Noonan of Elkhorn South for defensive line, Keshaun Williams of Omaha North for wide receiver, Micah Riley of Bellevue West for tight end, Sam Sledge of Omaha Creighton Prep for offensive line and Simon McClannan of Millard South for punter.
Mike Kayl of Gretna was the Tom Jaworski coach of the year. Omaha North offensive coordinator Todd O’Neill was the Jerry Ball assistant coach of the year.
MFCA All-Metro team: Offense — OL: Jack James, Westside; Mason Goldman, Gretna; Henry Rickels, Bellevue West; Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep; DeShawn Woods, Omaha Central; TE - Micah Riley, Bellevue West; WR: KeShaun Williams, Omaha North; Grant Guyett, Westside; RB: LJ Richardson, Bellevue West; Dominic Rezac, Westside; QB: Zane Flores, Gretna; K: Tristan Alvano, Westside. Defense — DL: Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North; Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South; Cole Haberman, Westside; Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista; LB: Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke; Mick Huber, Gretna; Jake Gassaway, Millard South; Tommy Connelly, Westside; DB: John Pargo, Creighton Prep; Antrell Taylor, Millard South; Caleb Benning, Westside; P: Simon McClannan, Millard South.
MFCA Academic All-Metro: Offense — OL: Henry Rickels, Bellevue West; Mason Goldman, Gretna; James Jackson, Westside; Gabe Whitten, Josh Fee, Elkhorn South. RB: Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South; Dominic Rezac, Westside. WR: Kaden Helms, Bellevue West; Joe Roll, Gretna: TE: Jack Kirkwood, Prep. QB: Zane Flores, Gretna (captain). K: Tristan Alvano, Westside. Defense — DB: Justin Gassaway, Brock Murtaugh, Millard South; Riley Mahoney, Prep; Matthew Krussick, Papillion-La Vista. LB: Mick Huber, Gretna (captain); Jack Wimmer, Thomas Connelly, Curt Cubrich, Westside. DL: Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista; Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South; Matthew Thompson, Papillion-La Vista South. P: Simon McClannan Millard South.
Prep notables
In boys basketball
Isaac Troudt, Grand Island: The Virginia commit became his school’s career scoring leader with 30 points against Overland Park (Kansas) Blue Valley Southwest and is at 1,181 after 34 points in a loss to Lincoln East.
Jasen Green and Neal Mosser, Millard North: Green had 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks against Omaha Benson and 23 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks against Papillion-La Vista. Mosser tied the school record with seven 3s and had a game-high 24 points in a 68-53 win over Omaha South.
Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman: Set the school record for 3-pointers in a career with 127.
Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Recently recorded his 1,000th career point.
In girls basketball
Shayla Meyer, Superior: The Mississippi volleyball commit reached the 1,000-point plateau in her career.
Tess Skelton, Fort Calhoun: Matched Plattsmouth by scoring 31 points in the Pioneers’ 58-31 win.
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm: Made five 3s against Raymond Central to become the Clippers’ career leader with 103.