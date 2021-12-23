Rosters picked for Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball, softball games

Metro honors

Gretna’s Zane Flores was named the quarterback of the year by the Metro Football Coaches Association.

Omaha Westside, which lost to the Dragons in the Class A final, had four position players honored: Tommy Connelly at linebacker, sophomore Caleb Benning at defensive back, Dominic Rezac at running back and Tristan Alvano at kicker.

Other honors went to Maverick Noonan of Elkhorn South for defensive line, Keshaun Williams of Omaha North for wide receiver, Micah Riley of Bellevue West for tight end, Sam Sledge of Omaha Creighton Prep for offensive line and Simon McClannan of Millard South for punter.

Mike Kayl of Gretna was the Tom Jaworski coach of the year. Omaha North offensive coordinator Todd O’Neill was the Jerry Ball assistant coach of the year.