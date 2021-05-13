Rosters set for Saturday’s Lyle Buell-Tom Brosnihan all-star basketball game

Gonzaga-bound Hunter Sallis of Millard North and Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn of Bellevue West have accepted invitations to play in Saturday’s Lyle Buell-Tom Brosnihan all-star boys basketball game at Millard North.
The game is at 2:30 p.m. This year’s scheduled girls game was canceled when many of the invited players declined, citing conflicts with spring sports, graduations and other school functions on Saturday.
East boys: Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas, Jadin Johnson, Millard North; Ater Louis, Bellevue East; Jayden Curtis-Sayers, Omaha Northwest; Ryan Larsen, Millard West; Denim Johnson, Omaha Central; Derek Merwick, Elkhorn South; Tyler Riley, Platteview; Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo; Chase Lett, Papillion-La Vista; Sam Sorensen, Omaha Burke . Selected but not playing: Joey Hylok, Papillion-LaVista; Kaleb Brink, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Carson Roubicek, Douglas County West; Evan Meyersick, Millard West. Coach: Nick Moyer, Millard North.
West boys: Chucky Hepburn, Frankie Fidler, Greg Brown, Bellevue West; Nico Orlich, Omaha Concordia; Justin Sitti, Brendan Buckley, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ben Welch, Conestoga; Quinn Frost, Gretna; Colton Uhing, Elkhorn; Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt; Jack Cooper, Millard South. Selected but not playing: Graham Cassoutt, Papillion-La Vista South; Jailyn Spears, Omaha Bryan. Coach: Camden Persigehl.
East girls: Tate Norblade, Lydia Hodges, Alyna Kustka, Papillion-La Vista South; Rachel Culhane, Omaha Gross; Grace Cave, Weeping Water; Anna Fitzgerald, Jenna Hoelscher, Brynn Sargent, Papillion-La Vista; Hailey Ingram, Omaha Burke; Abby Krehbiel, Omaha Mercy; Hynaur Pal, Nyawargak Gatek, Omaha Central; Sydney Anderson, Millard North; Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South; Avery Kallman, Gretna.
West girls: CeCe Hacker, Ary Harris, Omaha Marian; Kiera Estima, Omaha Benson; Charlie Earth, Fremont; Aanaya Harris, Evan Meija, Omaha Burke; CeCe Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Tia Murray, Elkhorn; Theo Mba, Omaha Gross; Haley DeBuse, Elkhorn; Kennedy Miller, Plattsmouth; Abbie Anderson, Fort Calhoun; Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt; Maddy Elwood, Bennington.