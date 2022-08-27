Roundup: Millard North outlasts Papio in OT, Bryan beats South for first time since 2014

CLASS A

No. 10 Grand Island 20, North Platte 19

Jace Chrisman scored on runs of 17, 49 and 33 yards while wiping out North Platte leads of 13-0 and 19-14.

Millard North 34, Papillion-La Vista 31, OT

The Mustangs held Papio to Ethan Watkins’ field goal in overtime, then Evan Hansen scored his second touchdown of the game. Caden Vermaas ran and threw for touchdowns. Payton Prestito ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Barrientos had 131 yards for the Monarchs.

Lincoln North Star 27, Omaha Benson 2

The Gators won James Thompson’s first game as coach. They led 14-2 at halftime and quarterback DJ Athouris scored the first touchdown of the second half.

Bellevue East 25, Lincoln Northeast 21

Adin Carrera’s 27-yard interception return erased a 21-19 Rockets lead with 6:31 left.

Omaha Bryan 42, Omaha South 27

Bryan scored the final 22 points on Kaleb Rodriguez’s touchdown pass, a 12-yard run and a 25-yard pick-six as it beat South for the first time since 2014. Daeshawn Tolbert threw for 252 yards for South.

Lincoln Southwest 20, Lincoln High 19

After LJ Quinnie’s 48-yard interception return put the Links ahead 19-13 in the third quarter, the Silver Hawks pulled out the victory on Collin Fritton’s 31-yard run.

Norfolk 38, Columbus 7: Kaden Ternus completed 18 of 25 passes for 238 yards and touchdown passes of 24 yards to Jake Licking and 1 yard to Tanner Eisenhauer.

Papillion-La Vista South 35, Fremont 19

Hudson Cummings threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns for the 0-2 Tigers.

CLASS B

No. 2 Scottsbluff 26, Lincoln Pius X 6

Sebastien Boyle scored the Bearcats’ first two touchdowns and ran for 126 yards.

Seward 44, No. 8 Norris 24

The Jays scored three times in the last 7:36 to break a 24-24 tie.

Elkhorn North 28, Hastings 0

It was the first season-opening win for the Storm. Josh Basilevac threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one.

Blair 40, Plattsmouth 21

Bode Soukup threw for three touchdowns as Blair matched last year’s win total.

Ralston 48, Lincoln Northwest 12

Sophomore Conner Brown ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns.

York 14, Lexington 7, OT

Ryan Seevers threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and ran for 67 yards. Ethan Phinney had four catches for 116 yards and a TD. Seth Erickson sacked the Lexington quarterback to preserve the win.

Gering 46, Torrington, Wyoming, 19

Tanner Gartner scored three times.

CLASS C-1

No. 2 Pierce 38, No. 7 Wahoo 7

Abe Scholting threw for two touchdowns, one to NU pledge Ben Brahmer, and ran for one.

No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood 35, No. 9 Columbus Lakeview 6

The Jays ran for 260 yards and four touchdowns while Dane Jacobsen threw for two scores.

Auburn 33, Boys Town 8

Nixon Ligouri scored twice for the Bulldogs, including the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.

Platteview 40, Falls City 0

Ethan Golda scored on two runs and a catch.

Raymond Central 14, Arlington 10

Tie Hollandsworth’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter completed the Mustangs’ comeback from a 10-0 deficit in Tony Kobza’s first game as coach.

Omaha Concordia 3, Schuyler 0: Asher Hanson made a 30-yard field goal.

CLASS C-2

Syracuse 35, Louisville 0

Robert Shanks scored on a 33-yard pass from Tieran Cox and a 68-yard run.

Wahoo Neumann 35, Milford 14

Sassaman ran for three touchdowns and Booth for two.

Malcolm 14, Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan 7

Hayden Frank threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Logan McGreer.

EIGHT MAN

Eight Man-1 No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock 95, Eight Man-2 No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart 44:

Cade Hosier scored on six of his 14 carries while rushing for 317 yards. It was the most points Sacred Hear has given up in a game.

Palmyra 51, Weeping Water 34

Drew Erhart threw for five touchdowns and 266 yards.