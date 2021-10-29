Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class A first-round playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Class A football playoff games.
* * *
LJ Richardson got the 63-26 win over Papillion-La Vista rolling for No. 2 Bellevue West (9-1) with an 18-yard touchdown run from their Thundercat direct-snap formation.
Then Luke Johannsen followed midway through the first quarter with a 7-yard TD pass to Auburn pledge Micah Riley.
Papio (4-6) had some life after West’s miscue while punting gave the Monarchs possession inside the West 5. Nick Chanez threw the first of his two touchdown passes to Tyson Money.
Richardson finished with two touchdowns and threw for one. Johannsen threw for three scores. Oklahoma pledge Kaden Helms caught two touchdown passes.
Papillion-La Vista (4-6).....7 7 12 0—26
At Bellevue West (9-1)....14 21 14 14—63
BW: LJ Richardson 18 run (Hunter Brown kick)
BW: Micah Riley 7 pass from Luke Johannsen (Brown kick)
PLV: Tyson Money 5 pass from Nick Chanez (Caleb Walker kick)
BW: Kyrell Jordan 50 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick)
BW: Richardson 38 run(Brown kick)
PLV: Keynan Cotton kickoff return (Walker kick)
BW: Johannsen 11 run (Brown kick)
BW: Kaden Helms pass from Richardson (Brown kick)
PLV: Payton Prestito 40 run (kick failed)
BW: Helms 14 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick)
PLV: Luke Lindenmeyer 16 pass from Nick Chanez (PAT failed)
BW: Gio Contreras run (Brown kick)
BW: NA
More scores:
Elkhorn South 35, Kearney 20
Will Skradis had 260 yards of offense and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and Cole Ballard had a pair of touchdown runs for the Storm.
Grand Island 30, Omaha Creighton Prep 28
Quarterback Kytan Fife threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score for the Islanders. Jack Stessman had four touchdown runs for the Junior Jays.
North Platte 24, Columbus 17
Brock Roblee ran in a 21-yard touchdown with 7:16 left in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a 24-17 lead that they would hold for the rest of the game