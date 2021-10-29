Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class A first-round playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Class A football playoff games.

LJ Richardson got the 63-26 win over Papillion-La Vista rolling for No. 2 Bellevue West (9-1) with an 18-yard touchdown run from their Thundercat direct-snap formation.

Then Luke Johannsen followed midway through the first quarter with a 7-yard TD pass to Auburn pledge Micah Riley.

Papio (4-6) had some life after West’s miscue while punting gave the Monarchs possession inside the West 5. Nick Chanez threw the first of his two touchdown passes to Tyson Money.

Richardson finished with two touchdowns and threw for one. Johannsen threw for three scores. Oklahoma pledge Kaden Helms caught two touchdown passes.

Papillion-La Vista (4-6).....7 7 12 0—26

At Bellevue West (9-1)....14 21 14 14—63

BW: LJ Richardson 18 run (Hunter Brown kick)

BW: Micah Riley 7 pass from Luke Johannsen (Brown kick)

PLV: Tyson Money 5 pass from Nick Chanez (Caleb Walker kick)