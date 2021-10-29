Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class B first-round playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Class B football playoff games.
* * *
Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19
Clinging to a two-point lead with 48 seconds left, ninth-ranked Seward stopped the Crimson Pride's 2-point conversion to seal it.
All of Seward's touchdowns were on the ground, led by Nolan Hill with 11 carries for 66 yards. Rodgers, who ran 24 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns, led Roncalli.
Five of six touchdowns in the game came on rushing plays despite both teams' prowess in the air.
In other games:
Aurora 49, Lexington 7
Carlos Collazo had two rushing touchdowns in the first half as the Huskies held a 43-0 lead.
Bennington 51, McCook 13
Dylan Mostek ran for 238 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown for the Badgers.
Omaha Skutt 31, Norris 10
Caden Becker threw two touchdown passes for the SkyHawks (7-3), who opened up a 24-3 lead at halftime.
Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross 13
Ethan Walker opened up the second half with a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown. He also ran for 120 yards with another TD. The Cougars’ last second hail mary fell short as the Blue Devils kept their perfect season alive.
Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21
In the first half when the Bearcats (8-2) led 35-14, Sebastien Boyle ran for 174 yards and Braeden Stull ran for three TDs and threw for another.
Waverly 59, Grand Island Northwest 14
Waverly, up 3-0 midway through the second quarter, scored four touchdowns before halftime — including an 85-yard Preston Harms run and a Kaleb Axmann pick-six — to take control.