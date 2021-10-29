Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class B first-round playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Class B football playoff games.

* * *

Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19

Clinging to a two-point lead with 48 seconds left, ninth-ranked Seward stopped the Crimson Pride's 2-point conversion to seal it.

All of Seward's touchdowns were on the ground, led by Nolan Hill with 11 carries for 66 yards. Rodgers, who ran 24 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns, led Roncalli.

Five of six touchdowns in the game came on rushing plays despite both teams' prowess in the air.

In other games:

Aurora 49, Lexington 7

Carlos Collazo had two rushing touchdowns in the first half as the Huskies held a 43-0 lead.

Bennington 51, McCook 13

Dylan Mostek ran for 238 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown for the Badgers.

Omaha Skutt 31, Norris 10

Caden Becker threw two touchdown passes for the SkyHawks (7-3), who opened up a 24-3 lead at halftime.

Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross 13