Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class C-1 first-round playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Class C-1 football playoff games.

* * *

KEARNEY, Neb. — Boys Town might’ve poked the bear after planting its flag on Kearney Catholic’s logo on the 50-yard line before kickoff.

In a physical battle, the Stars left the Cowboys scoreless in a 26-0 opening-round Class C-1 victory Friday.

“We were hanging our hats, you know, everyone thinks that Kearney Catholic is an offensive school for the past few years, but our focus was our defense,” coach Rashawn Harvey said. “If we’re going to make it somewhere, we got to play defense. We got to accept the physicality and our defense has been responding every week. We did a lot of bend-but-don’t-break tonight, but the guys executed.”

Kearney Catholic (10-0) forced five turnovers, including two by Garrett Schmaderer.

Though the Cowboys (6-4) were scoreless, it was not because of their shifty running back T.J.Covington. Covington rushed for 126 yards.

Harvey also used his timeouts to slow the pace after a few long runs by Covington.

“He is a tough runner,” Harvey said. “He’s got that shake to him. He’s got that lateral in him too. He was tough to bring down.”