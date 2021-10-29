Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class C-1 first-round playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Class C-1 football playoff games.
KEARNEY, Neb. — Boys Town might’ve poked the bear after planting its flag on Kearney Catholic’s logo on the 50-yard line before kickoff.
In a physical battle, the Stars left the Cowboys scoreless in a 26-0 opening-round Class C-1 victory Friday.
“We were hanging our hats, you know, everyone thinks that Kearney Catholic is an offensive school for the past few years, but our focus was our defense,” coach Rashawn Harvey said. “If we’re going to make it somewhere, we got to play defense. We got to accept the physicality and our defense has been responding every week. We did a lot of bend-but-don’t-break tonight, but the guys executed.”
Kearney Catholic (10-0) forced five turnovers, including two by Garrett Schmaderer.
Though the Cowboys (6-4) were scoreless, it was not because of their shifty running back T.J.Covington. Covington rushed for 126 yards.
Harvey also used his timeouts to slow the pace after a few long runs by Covington.
“He is a tough runner,” Harvey said. “He’s got that shake to him. He’s got that lateral in him too. He was tough to bring down.”
Other games
No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood 23, Adams Central 12: Dane Jacobsen threw for 122 yards and two TDs for the Bluejays (10-0). Jacob Eckhardt had two touchdowns for the Patriots (6-4).
No. 4 Boone Central 42, Wayne 35: Tied 28-28, Boone Central’s Brant Benes caught a TD pass with 4:17 left and added a pick-six two minutes later for a 42-28 lead.
No. 7 Columbus Lakeview 42, No. 5 Milford 20: Lakeview, coming off last week’s upset of previously unbeaten Columbus Scotus, scored 21 unanswered in the second quarter to take control and snap Milford’s seven-game win streak.
No. 8 Columbus Scotus 35, Fort Calhoun 16: Trenton Cielocha threw for three touchdowns, including two to Garrett Oakley for the Shamrocks (9-1). Oakley also recorded an interception in the fourth quarter that led to one of his touchdown catches.
No. 9 Wahoo 24, No. 6 Auburn 13: Owen Hancock ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Warriors (7-3) notched four interceptions, including two by Trent Hallowell. Wahoo shut out Auburn in the second half.
No. 10 Battle Creek 28, No. 3 Chadron 20: Battle Creek (7-3) built a 28-6 lead early in the third quarter and went on to hand the Cardinals (9-1) their first loss. It was the most points Chadron had given up all season.
Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14: Defending C-1 champ built a 21-0 lead in the second half as it snapped Broken Bow’s three-game winning streak. The Bluejays improved to 8-2.