Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class C-2 first-round playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Class C-2 football playoff games.

* * *

No. 1 Fremont Bergan 42, Oakland-Craig 20: Koa McIntyre accounted for four touchdowns in the first half, including a 96-yard run and a 71-yard pass, as Bergan (10-0) raced to a 28-6 lead at the half.

No. 2 Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6: Carter Janssen threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Knights (9-1).

No. 3 David City Aquinas 37, No. 10 Sutton 15: Aquinas built a 37-7 lead in rolling into the next round.

Wilber-Clatonia 27, No. 4 Yutan 26: Wilber-Clatonia trailed 26-13 before avenging a 42-35 loss to Yutan earlier this month.

No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s 7: The Irish (8-2) fumbled at the 2-yard line which led to a 1-yard touchdown run from the Trojans (8-2) to give them a 14-7 lead. Cedar trailed 7-0 at the half.

No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Wahoo Neumann 14: St. Cecilia broke a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter for its ninth straight win.