Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class C-2 quarterfinals

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.
No. 1 Fremont Bergan 38, No. 3 David City Aquinas 7: Bergan, which beat Aquinas 40-0 in the regular season, handled the Monarchs again to improve to 11-0. No. 2 Norfolk Catholic 20, No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13: Kanyon Talton had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Knights (10-1), who trailed 13-7 late in the third quarter. Talton’s final TD came with 2:31 left. No. 6 Ord 42, No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran 6: The defending state champ led 42-0 at halftime. No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia 32, No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia 13: Leading 12-7 at the half, the Wolverines scored the first 20 of the second half to pull away. Wilber also opened the season with a 34-20 over St. Cecilia.
Semifinals Nov. 12, championship Nov. 23 (at Memorial Stadium).
Photos: 2021 Nebraska high school football state quarterfinals
Omaha Westside's Kyle Vincentini (20) celebrates his team's win following the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Jaylen White (68) looks to the sky while huddling with his team following their loss in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) looks up at what would have been another interception for him in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Cooper Katskee (12) looks to pass the ball in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (9) rushes for a touchdown in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac (23) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone with teammates Niko Bitzes (70) and Carter Hogan (19) in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Carter Hogan (19) rushes in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday. Omaha Westside won the game 42-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac (23) rushes past Omaha Burke's Christian Jones (23) in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Donovan Moody (11) is brought down by Omaha Westside's Tommy Connelly (42) and Caleb Benning (1) in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) celebrates his first interception in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Donovan Moody (11) its bright down by Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman (22) in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) throws the ball with Omaha Burke's Christian Jones (23) bringing him down in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Cooper Katskee (12) rushes in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) rushes after his second interception in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) rushes after his second interception in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke head coach Paul Limongi call out to his team in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac (23) rushes for a touchdown in the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke from the concession stand grill rises over a tree next to the home stands during the Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Henry Kroger scores a second-quarter touchdown against Seward on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Cooper Fedde, left, and Dane Petersen tackle Seward's Gavin Sukup on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Christian Fields catches a touchdown pass late in the first half in front of Elkhorn's Zach Leinen on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Connor Hunt runs the ball in the second quarter against Seward on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Christian Fields runs the ball back for a touchdown after a punt by Seward failed to cross the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against Elkhorn on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Mikey Hart deflects a third-quarter pass intended for Seward's Bryce Piskorski on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Hayden Stec intercepts a pass intended for Seward's Trevor Ruth on Friday. Also on the play is Elkhorn's Mikey Hart.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Gavin Sukup throws a touchdown pass on the last play of the game against Elkhorn on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Elkhorn take on Seward on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Hayden Stec catches a second-quarter pass against Seward on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Connor Hunt looks to hand the ball off against Seward on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Connor Hunt runs past Seward's Kalen Knott in the second quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Parker Hammond punts the ball on their first possession against Elkhorn on Friday. Seward recovered the ball behind the line of scrimmage and returned it for a touchdown.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Micah Hackbart hits Elkhorn's Mike Hart in the first quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Micah Hackbart catches a first-quarter pass against Elkhorn on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Trevor Ruth hits Elkhorn's Hayden Stec on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Kalen Knott tries to tackle Elkhorn's Brody Schmielau on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Zach Leinen hits Seward's Trevor Ruth in the first quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Bryce Piskorski hits Elkhorn's Connor Hunt on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
