Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class C-2 quarterfinals

No. 1 Fremont Bergan 38, No. 3 David City Aquinas 7: Bergan, which beat Aquinas 40-0 in the regular season, handled the Monarchs again to improve to 11-0.

No. 2 Norfolk Catholic 20, No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13: Kanyon Talton had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Knights (10-1), who trailed 13-7 late in the third quarter. Talton’s final TD came with 2:31 left.

No. 6 Ord 42, No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran 6: The defending state champ led 42-0 at halftime.

No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia 32, No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia 13: Leading 12-7 at the half, the Wolverines scored the first 20 of the second half to pull away. Wilber also opened the season with a 34-20 over St. Cecilia.

Semifinals Nov. 12, championship Nov. 23 (at Memorial Stadium).