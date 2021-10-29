Roundup: Nebraska high school football Eight Man, Six Man playoff games

A roundup of Friday's Eight Man and Six Man football playoff games.
Eight Man-1
No. 1 Burwell 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12: Last year’s state runner-up improved to 10-0.
No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20: NU walk-on pledge Blake Miller had a hand in seven touchdowns as host Lourdes (10-0) pulled away in the second half. Sutherland (6-4) led 14-6 after one quarter.
No. 5 Anselmo-Merna 26, No. 8 Stanton 20: Carter Johnson rushed for 185 yards and two TDs on 31 carries to lead Anselmo-Merna, which was tied 14-14 with Stanton (8-2) after three quarters.
Hitchcock County 30, No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale 20: Hitchcock County (8-1) never trailed to pull off the upset. Neligh’s season ends at 8-2.
Cross County 67, No. 7 Weeping Water 36: Carter Seim rushed for seven touchdowns as visiting Cross County (9-1) handed Weeping Water (9-1) its first loss.
Perkins County 37, No. 9 Arapahoe 28: Perkins County stemmed the tide after trailing 20-8 early in the third quarter to win on the road.
No. 10 Dundy County-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34: The defending Eight Man-1 champs (9-1) led 30-20 at the half before pulling away.
Howells-Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20: Howells-Dodge pulled away after leading 22-14 after one quarter for its 10th win.
Eight Man-2
No. 1 Kenesaw 62, No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart 56: Kenesaw, which won all of its first nine games by at least 34 points, trailed by 22 before rallying. Kenesaw (10-0) took a 46-44 lead with 10:39 left and maintained that lead. Tyson Denkert scored seven TDs and rushed for more than 300 yards.
No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6: Sandhills/Thedford took a 45-6 halftime lead, and improved to 10-0.
No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0: The Flyers (10-0) recorded their first shutout of the season to remain unbeaten.
BDS 36, No. 5 Pender 28: The Eagles (7-3) outscored the Pendragons (9-1) 22-7 in the second half to rally.
No. 7 Osceola 54, Leyton 28: Isaiah Zelasney rushed for 338 yards on 25 carries and scored seven touchdowns for Osceola (9-1). His TDs included a 63-yard punt return in the first half.
No. 8 Johnson-Brock 40, No. 6 Riverside 22: Johnson-Brock scored with 50 seconds left in the first half to take the lead for good. Riverside pulled within 26-22 early in the fourth before the Eagles scored the last two touchdowns.
Elgin/Pope John 70, No. 9 Bloomfield 44: Elgin/Pope John trailed 20-6 before scoring 40 straight to seize control. Jake Wemhoff finished with seven touchdowns.
Ansley-Litchfield 50, No. 10 Mullen 42, OT: Ansley-Litchfield rallied from 42-28 down, tying it with 13 seconds left before winning in overtime. The game featured seven lead changes.
Six Man
No. 5 Spalding Academy 45, No. 1 Sterling 44: Spalding Academy survived a wild finish to knock off Six Man's top-ranked team. Sterling went ahead 38-37 with 1:18 left before Spalding regained the lead with 46.2 seconds left. Sterling answered with 14.2 seconds left to cut it to 45-44, but the extra-point kick was blocked.
No. 6 Arthur County 45, SEM 38: In a rematch of Arthur’s 101-80 win to open the season, AC (7-2) won it on a 40-yard pass with one second left. SEM, which led 24-14 at halftime, scored with 28 seconds left to tie it 38-38.
No. 2 Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19
No. 3 Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0
Pawnee City 54, No. 4 Red Cloud 46
No. 7 Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44
No. 9 McCool Junction 28, No. 8 Franklin 20