Roundup: Nebraska high school football Eight Man, Six Man playoff games

Howells-Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20: Howells-Dodge pulled away after leading 22-14 after one quarter for its 10th win.

Eight Man-2

No. 1 Kenesaw 62, No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart 56: Kenesaw, which won all of its first nine games by at least 34 points, trailed by 22 before rallying. Kenesaw (10-0) took a 46-44 lead with 10:39 left and maintained that lead. Tyson Denkert scored seven TDs and rushed for more than 300 yards.

No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6: Sandhills/Thedford took a 45-6 halftime lead, and improved to 10-0.

No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0: The Flyers (10-0) recorded their first shutout of the season to remain unbeaten.

BDS 36, No. 5 Pender 28: The Eagles (7-3) outscored the Pendragons (9-1) 22-7 in the second half to rally.

No. 7 Osceola 54, Leyton 28: Isaiah Zelasney rushed for 338 yards on 25 carries and scored seven touchdowns for Osceola (9-1). His TDs included a 63-yard punt return in the first half.