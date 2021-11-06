Roundup: Nebraska high school football Eight Man, Six Man quarterfinals

A roundup of Friday's Eight Man and Six Man football playoff games.

* * *

Eight Man-1

No. 1 Burwell 41, No. 5 Anselmo-Merna 18: Anselmo-Merna nearly upset Burwell (11-0) a month ago but the rematch belonged to the Longhorns, who took a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

No. 2 Howells-Dodge 44, No. 6 Dundy County Stratton 18: Howells-Dodge (11-0) outscored the Tigers 26-6 in the second half to knock the defending state champs from the playoffs.

No. 3 Cross County 58, No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes 51: Cross County scored the final 14 points, taking the lead with 4:30 left against previously unbeaten Lourdes. There were four lead changes in the second half.

No. 9 Hitchcock County 58, No. 10 Perkins County 6: Hitchcock County won its seventh straight after taking a 34-6 lead into halftime.

Semifinals Nov. 12, championship Nov. 22 (at Memorial Stadium).

Eight Man-2