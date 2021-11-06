Roundup: Nebraska high school football Eight Man, Six Man quarterfinals

A roundup of Friday's Eight Man and Six Man football playoff games.
* * *
Eight Man-1
No. 1 Burwell 41, No. 5 Anselmo-Merna 18: Anselmo-Merna nearly upset Burwell (11-0) a month ago but the rematch belonged to the Longhorns, who took a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
No. 2 Howells-Dodge 44, No. 6 Dundy County Stratton 18: Howells-Dodge (11-0) outscored the Tigers 26-6 in the second half to knock the defending state champs from the playoffs.
No. 3 Cross County 58, No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes 51: Cross County scored the final 14 points, taking the lead with 4:30 left against previously unbeaten Lourdes. There were four lead changes in the second half.
No. 9 Hitchcock County 58, No. 10 Perkins County 6: Hitchcock County won its seventh straight after taking a 34-6 lead into halftime.
Semifinals Nov. 12, championship Nov. 22 (at Memorial Stadium).
Eight Man-2
No. 1 Kenesaw 70, No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 40: Tyson Denkert rushed for 311 yards on 32 carries to lead the Blue Devils (10-0). Denkert’s 45-yard TD run on the final play of the first half made it 46-20.
No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford 48, No. 5 Osceola 14: Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) gave up an early touchdown before scoring the next 46 points in returning to the semifinal.
No. 7 BDS 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26: Eli Noel caught a touchdown pass with 21 seconds left to give BDS the win. Ansley-Litchfield reached the BDS 10 in the final seconds before the Eagles made the final stop.
No. 10 Elgin/Pope John 22, No. 6 Johnson-Brock 10: Elgin/Pope John allowed only a first-quarter touchdown.
Semifinals Nov. 12, championship Nov. 22 (at Memorial Stadium)
No. 2 Kearney Catholic rolled to 11-0 on Friday on the strength of a fast start on offense and a dominant defense in a Class C-1 quarterfinal.
Six Man
No. 1 Cody-Kilgore 51, No. 5 Arthur County 6: Cody-Kilgore (10-0) has outscored its past six opponents 408-53.
No. 2 Potter-Dix 70, No. 8 Lincoln Parkview 34: Luke Kasten rushed for 185 yards, threw for 119 and had five catches for 54 yards to lead the Coyotes (10-0) to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
No. 3 Spalding Academy 32, No. 7 McCool Junction 25: Spalding scored the final 18 points to rally past the defending state champs. A pick-six gave McCool a 25-14 lead, but Spalding took the lead with 3:51 left.
No. 6 Wallace 38, No. 9 Pawnee City 18: Wallace won its ninth straight.
Semifinals Nov. 12, championship Nov. 19 (at UNK)