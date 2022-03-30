Rubek: After falling in last year's semifinals, Bennington boys soccer has high expectations

What it hopes is another season of firsts has Bennington in that exact place.

The new No. 1 team in Class B is a Badger bunch that hasn’t been there before. But that didn’t seem to be a problem for a group that reached new heights last season, too.

“We just want to be there in the end,” junior defender Ethan Korth said.

They certainly were a year ago, advancing to the semifinals in the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance, losing to eventual champion Omaha Skutt.

Eight starters returned, including the team’s top two goal scorers in senior Oliver Benson and junior Kai Olbrich, both second team all-state picks last year.

And while the scorers may get the headlines, a Bennington defense with five shutouts through its first seven matches deserves a bit of the credit, too.

“I always like when people focus on our offense,” Badgers coach Nick Nyman said. “It keeps our defense hidden a bit.”

It’s a back end that lost two seniors, but has put together clean sheets against all five Class B opponents. Only Fremont and Papillion-La Vista have scored on Bennington through the first two weeks, and the Badgers won those matches by a combined 9-2 tally.

“Defensively speaking, I’m very happy with what I’ve been seeing from that group,” Nyman said. “It’s been very sound so far, and improving game by game.”

After 13 shutouts a year ago, the bar was already set pretty high. Nyman’s side has added a chip on its shoulder, too.

“We have a bit of a bitter taste in our mouth with how we went out,” Korth said, referencing their semifinal loss at state. “We’re hungry. There might be more of a target on our back, but the standards we have for ourselves are high.”

Nyman said the focus has been on fixing “those little things” that are the difference between good teams and great ones — making “team” plays rather than individual ones.

Korth pointed to the fact that were in unfamiliar territory, saying some felt like they needed to carry the load.

“There’s so much talent on the team, (but) you don’t need that individual talent to get it done all on their own,” Nyman said. “So far we’ve done better with that. I think we’ve been playing some of our best soccer I’ve seen in a while.”

The results are certainly there. The Badgers have outscored Class B opponents 17-0 through the first two weeks of the season.

It’s propelled them past both Lexington and Skutt in the rankings, although both player and coach said that’s of little concern right now.

“It’s just a number in my opinion,” Korth said. “We just have to keep winning games.”

Added Nyman: “We’ve got to go play the way we want to play, and the results will come.”

The upcoming schedule will give Bennington measuring stick opportunities, with trips to Schuyler and Elkhorn Mount Michael — teams ranked in the preseason — on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Then comes back-to-back contests against Class B No. 9 Elkhorn North and North Platte next week before the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament later in April.

“We want all of those kinds of matches that we can get,” Korth said. “We want to prove ourselves.”

