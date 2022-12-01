Rubek: Bennington wrestling raised the bar last season. Now the Badgers have higher expectations

Alan Pokorny has coached plenty of different types of wrestling teams.

But the longtime head coach at Bennington hasn’t had a group quite like the one he’ll have this season. A team strapped with the highest of hopes and the largest of targets.

“You won state, so everybody’s expecting the same thing,” Pokorny said. “That may add a little more pressure, I guess. But, you know, nothing is guaranteed.”

A sweep of the Class B titles a year ago raised the bar. Bringing back nearly the entire lineup has only lifted expectations higher.

The reasons for optimism start with three-time state champion Kael Lauridsen, a Nebraska commit who is ranked eighth nationally at his weight by MatScouts. But the Badgers are certainly no one-man show.

Lauridsen is one of four state champions back for Bennington. They’re part of five finalists and eight qualifiers who Pokorny will roll out.

“That’s one of the exciting things about it,” Pokorny said. “Last year it was a little bit of an unknown if they were ready to take that next step. Going into last year, Kael and Luke (MacDonald) were the only champions. The other guys were good, but you don’t know. This year, we have four.

“There’s a lot of pressure on that, but the good part is that the kids are proven now.”

Lauridsen gets the headlines, and rightly so. He has wrestled at the highest levels, winning national championships in Fargo and Pan-Am titles on the international stage.

There’s plenty of other scoring in the Badger lineup, too.

Younger brother Kyler Lauridsen, a sophomore, won gold at 126 pound last season. Seniors Connor Ritonya and AJ Parrish were each champions, too.

The four returning champions, along with junior Cadyn Coyle — runner-up a year ago — each start the season ranked No. 1 at their respective weights.

But Pokorny knows that depth will be key to a repeat title.

“We’re going to need to get output from a few other guys,” he said.

A defending team champ as a heavy favorite is nothing new in Class B. Omaha Skutt won 20 team titles in 21 years, a run that ended in 2018.

Since then, there have been four teams in four seasons to hoist the Class B trophy. And none of the previous three winners — Gering, Hastings and Grand Island Northwest — finished in the top three of the team scoring at state the next year.

The Badgers, who start atop the NEWrestle Class B rankings, will have the kind of lineup to change that. Eventually.

Pokorny said Wednesday that Bennington will start the season without Parrish and Kyler Lauridsen, who are both nursing injuries from football. In all, 18 wrestlers — including half of Pokorny’s anticipated starting lineup — were part of the team that won the football championship earlier this month.

“It will be nice to have all of those guys back because December is a tough month,” Porkorny said.

The Badgers face significant challenges in tournaments each of the first three weekends of the season, beginning with their own invitational Saturday.

They’ll see Class D No. 1 David City Aquinas — last year’s Class C team champion — this weekend. A field that includes four-time defending Class A team champ Millard South and some of the top teams in the Midwest awaits at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic next Friday and Saturday.

A trip to Grand Island for the Flatwater Fracas, which is slated to feature six of NEWrestle’s top-10 teams in Class A, comes later in the month.

And that’s all before the holidays. A dual against Millard South awaits the Badgers after the break.

“There are people that are afraid to wrestle Millard South,” Pokorny said, “but we want to be the best, so we want to wrestle the best. We’ve just got to go out there and continue to get better and perform.”