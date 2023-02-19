Backtracks and backflips.

Both ruled the conversation around the state wrestling tournament on Saturday — and well into Sunday.

A pair of controversial calls in a match for the ages. A handful of celebrations for kids being kids.

The CHI Health Center was a house divided.

Let’s unpack these in the order of importance, starting with the conclusion to the Class B 126-pound final between Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen and John Alden of O’Neill.

With Alden leading 3-2 late in the third — poised to deny Lauridsen a historic fourth state title — things got wacky.

A restart with 18 seconds left appeared to go off without a hitch, Lauridsen battling off the bottom in scramble mode, looking for the tying point.

Alden was called for stalling with six seconds left, which halted the action. That’s when Bennington coach Alan Pokorny approached the table, and asked that the lead referee consult with the second official about a possible quick start by Alden.

The two officials conferred for a little over 20 seconds before coming to the joint conclusion that Alden did indeed move before the whistle, resulting in a third caution (he had been cautioned twice in the second period) and a point for Lauridsen.

Tie match. Cue the boos.

I watched the television angles more times than I care to admit Saturday night, and two things stuck out.

First, in real time it does look like Alden moves before the whistle. In fact, it’s not even close.

But after the commercial break, a slower version of the sequence appears to show both wrestlers moving at the same time.

Which clip you prefer probably depends on which shade of blue you were rooting for in the match.

O’Neill coach Bryan Corkle was told that the lead referee had both wrestlers moving at the same time, agreeing with the slow-mo replay.

But the second official — which didn’t have the same straight-on angle as the lead official does — had Alden moving first, matching up with the real-time replay.

And that’s not even where the controversy ended.

A scramble in overtime could have gone either way. So much so that it actually went both ways.

With 37 seconds left in the extra session, Alden got around Lauridsen’s left leg, and muscled his way to a position where Lauridsen was briefly on his back.

The lead official dropped to a knee and put up his right hand with two fingers extended, awarding the winning points to green (Alden).

But as quickly as he gave the points, his waive-off might have been even quicker.

The scramble continued, like a ball of tangled limbs rolling near the edge of the circle. Lauridsen freed himself first, and quickly sprung to both the head and leg of Alden.

The left arm of the official raised this time. Two points red. A 5-3 win for Lauridsen.

“I’m in this sport, and I love this sport, and I don’t want to hurt this sport,” Corkle said about the controversial ending. “I think it was a match for the ages. So many times — and no disrespect to others in the past — the fourth one is a foregone conclusion. And it may have been in a lot of people’s eyes. But it wasn’t in John Alden’s eyes.”

It’s a classic wrestling coach response to take the high road. As much excitement as there may have been after that match, there might have been even more respect.

As Corkle pointed out, Lauridsen’s father Jim is an O’Neill alum. He wrestled for the Eagles himself in high school.

It’s a perfect example of what makes the community surrounding the sport such a tight-knit one. Differences of opinion don’t default to wrong and right.

It was an unfortunate way to end such a classic clash.

“I’m proud that (Alden) was able to stand on that stage and go toe-to-toe,” Corkle said. “He didn’t want to just be competitive. He wanted the win. And he did everything he could to get it.”

Penalizing backflips is too far, NSAA

Now to a conversation one year in the making.

After the 2022 state tournament, tournament director Ron Higdon was fuming mad about the lack of sportsmanship displayed over the course of the weekend. So much so that he promised stricter penalties for such acts this year.

He wasn’t kidding.

A number of teams were docked one team point for their wrestlers doing backflips in celebration of wins during the championship round Saturday.

And every single time the penalty was announced, a chorus of jeers came from the crowd.

Colleague Stu Pospisil took to Twitter to compare the repercussions to those of other sports. I’m normally a #TeamStu guy — especially about Friday night’s semifinal rounding starting close to 7 p.m. — but this wasn’t a take I could get behind.

Higdon was deservedly upset about the optics of celebrations a year ago. Where I differ in opinion is that a backflip, at least to me, doesn’t rise to the level of taunting, the act that the penalty point deduction was meant to curb.

It should be noted that Higdon did let coaches know prior to the tournament that any backflip would carry the one point deduction.

Did it impact any team races? Not even close. Millard South won Class A by 113 points, and the other four classes were decided by an average of nearly 28.

But let’s not punish happiness that is simply the realization of what is often a lifelong dream.

In a combat sport that already requires a handshake after what can be a six-minute fight, expecting youth to act like professionals is short-sighted.

There’s a difference between celebrating and taunting. Let those same officials that make judgement calls for an entire match decide which is which afterwards.

We can talk about federation rules and lack of respect until we’re blue in the face. But a correction to what I would consider an overcorrection is probably due.

The future's bright

A couple of calls or kids celebrating shouldn’t overshadow what was again an incredible event in downtown Omaha.

Sellout crowds both Friday night for the semifinals and Saturday for the championship session brought the energy.

What has quickly become an annual spectacle lived up to every ounce of the hype.

Millard South’s record-breaking weekend in Class A. A restoring of order for traditional Class B powerhouse Omaha Skutt. A Broken Bow program that has knocked on the door and finally gets its seat at the Class C table with the program’s first team title. David City Aquinas reminding the rest of the state where the small-town wrestling capital of Nebraska remains with another title in Class D. And last — but certainly not least — was a three-peat of sorts for the South Sioux City girls, who won the 2021 team title before the sport was sanctioned, and now own both trophies after the sport became sanctioned.

With a sport on the rise as much as wrestling is, growing pains aren’t far away. Decisions on a second class for girls are in the near future, something that will bring an entirely new set of challenges.

But we shouldn’t lose sight of where wrestling is — and where it’s going — in this state. Celebrate those successes.

Maybe a bow instead of a backflip?

