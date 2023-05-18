It was only supposed to be background music.

But the irony wasn’t lost on John Carlson.

As the Omaha Skutt head coach put gold medals around the necks of his players after state title No. 10 on Monday night, an anthem of sorts played behind the public address reading of their names.

“I thought it was appropriate that the song when the team was getting their trophy was ‘We Are Family,’” Carlson said. “That’s all we talk about and believe from the bottom of our hearts, that we are a family.”

I heard it referenced plenty throughout the eight-day state soccer tournament — this feeling of “family.”

There was the town of Columbus showing up and continuing to put its arms around the Bennett family after their unspeakable loss earlier in the spring. Discoverer junior Nick Bennett continuing on after losing his older brother, scoring a goal in districts to help push his team to state.

Then there was Creighton Prep, honoring one of its biggest advocates in assistant coach and art teacher Jeremy Caniglia with a “Mr. C” patch on its jerseys. Caniglia was diagnosed with multiple Myeloma in the fall and is still undergoing chemotherapy and other treatment to combat the cancer.

He was in attendance on Tuesday night when the Junior Jays knocked off defending champion Gretna in the Class A final. Prep coach Tom Hoover said Caniglia even gave “an emotional and inspiring reflection at our pregame chapel” earlier that day.

And don’t forget about that crowd for the Gretna-Prep match, 6,900 strong at Morrison Stadium to see one of the premier nights on the local sports calendar.

An annual family gathering of sorts.

But the one that stopped me in my tracks was a snapshot — both literally and figuratively — after Carlson and company won a third consecutive title.

The longtime head coach found his two daughters on the sideline to get a quick picture. Kate, a freshman for the SkyHawks, got her first taste of the winning culture around the program.

It’s the kind of moment that transcends wins and losses — although the smiles are certainly much bigger after a win.

The soccer community has long been a close one. It’s a group that spends nearly its entire year together. From folding chairs on the sidelines of club tournaments, to the bleachers at a jam-packed Morrison Stadium. From blowing snow early in the spring, to scorching heat through the summer. And everything in between.

Maybe it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to see the support over the course of the week, where attendance totals topped 36,000.

They are family, after all.

A 'generational' Dragon dynasty

I hope that we can all appreciate what we’ve seen out of Gretna soccer the last couple of years.

It’s easy to villainize a team or group that has the kind of run that both Dragon programs — but especially the girls — have had over the last few seasons.

A couple of coaches that faced them at this week’s tournament used the same word to describe the run that they’ve been on.

Generational.

Over three years at the state tournament, the Gretna girls have outscored opponents 30-7 on the way to a trio of titles. They became the first team — boys or girls — to win 20 or more matches in three consecutive championship seasons.

And while the boys may not get as much credit for their run because they “only” won one title in that same stretch, that group was every bit as impressive.

Tyler Ortlieb’s bunch outscored teams 37-10 at the state tournament over the last three years. Included in that is an 8-0 victory in the final a year ago, a semifinal appearance in 2021 (losing to eventual champion Omaha South), and Tuesday’s classic against Prep.

“I watched that game last year and was just in disbelief that a team could have let that happen — 8-0, that’s crazy,” said Papillion-La Vista South coach Dave Lawrence, whose team lost 6-1 to the Dragons in last Friday’s semifinals. “But when you’re on the other side of it…they finish like no team I’ve seen in the last 15 years.”

Much has been written and discussed about the school split, with Gretna East set to open in the fall. It’ll undoubtedly change the complexion of high school sports scene in general, not just soccer.

I get a funny feeling that we’ll look back on this run of fantastic futbol at Gretna and shake our heads for years to come.

Anticipation for 2024 season

Is it too early to get excited about next season?

Skutt streaks. A new rivalry in Gretna. Records — both old and new — under attack.

Talent, opportunities, and competition may have never been as high as they are right now. And there may not be a better stage in the country for it all to come together than what we have each year in downtown Omaha.

I talked to two different members of the television media last week that were experiencing their first Nebraska state tournament. Each had spent significant portions of their lives on the coasts, including plenty of time in California.

Both were blown away by the environment and atmosphere around the state tournament. And that was before a jam-packed Morrison for the grand finale.

The arrow is pointed straight up when it comes to soccer in our state. Now, if we could ever figure out this whole Nebraska weather in the spring thing…look out!

