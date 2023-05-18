It was only supposed to be background music.
But the irony wasn’t lost on John Carlson.
As the Omaha Skutt head coach put gold medals around the necks of his players after state title No. 10 on Monday night, an anthem of sorts played behind the public address reading of their names.
“I thought it was appropriate that the song when the team was getting their trophy was ‘We Are Family,’” Carlson said. “That’s all we talk about and believe from the bottom of our hearts, that we are a family.”
I heard it referenced plenty throughout the eight-day state soccer tournament — this feeling of “family.”
There was the town of Columbus showing up and continuing to put its arms around the Bennett family after their unspeakable loss earlier in the spring. Discoverer junior Nick Bennett continuing on after losing his older brother, scoring a goal in districts to help push his team to state.
Then there was Creighton Prep, honoring one of its biggest advocates in assistant coach and art teacher Jeremy Caniglia with a “Mr. C” patch on its jerseys. Caniglia was diagnosed with multiple Myeloma in the fall and is still undergoing chemotherapy and other treatment to combat the cancer.
He was in attendance on Tuesday night when the Junior Jays knocked off defending champion Gretna in the Class A final. Prep coach Tom Hoover said Caniglia even gave “an emotional and inspiring reflection at our pregame chapel” earlier that day.
And don’t forget about that crowd for the Gretna-Prep match, 6,900 strong at Morrison Stadium to see one of the premier nights on the local sports calendar.
An annual family gathering of sorts.
But the one that stopped me in my tracks was a snapshot — both literally and figuratively — after Carlson and company won a third consecutive title.
The longtime head coach found his two daughters on the sideline to get a quick picture. Kate, a freshman for the SkyHawks, got her first taste of the winning culture around the program.
It’s the kind of moment that transcends wins and losses — although the smiles are certainly much bigger after a win.
The soccer community has long been a close one. It’s a group that spends nearly its entire year together. From folding chairs on the sidelines of club tournaments, to the bleachers at a jam-packed Morrison Stadium. From blowing snow early in the spring, to scorching heat through the summer. And everything in between.
Maybe it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to see the support over the course of the week, where attendance totals topped 36,000.
They are family, after all.
A 'generational' Dragon dynasty
I hope that we can all appreciate what we’ve seen out of Gretna soccer the last couple of years.
It’s easy to villainize a team or group that has the kind of run that both Dragon programs — but especially the girls — have had over the last few seasons.
A couple of coaches that faced them at this week’s tournament used the same word to describe the run that they’ve been on.
Over three years at the state tournament, the Gretna girls have outscored opponents 30-7 on the way to a trio of titles. They became the first team — boys or girls — to win 20 or more matches in three consecutive championship seasons.
And while the boys may not get as much credit for their run because they “only” won one title in that same stretch, that group was every bit as impressive.
Tyler Ortlieb’s bunch outscored teams 37-10 at the state tournament over the last three years. Included in that is an 8-0 victory in the final a year ago, a semifinal appearance in 2021 (losing to eventual champion Omaha South), and Tuesday’s classic against Prep.
“I watched that game last year and was just in disbelief that a team could have let that happen — 8-0, that’s crazy,” said Papillion-La Vista South coach Dave Lawrence, whose team lost 6-1 to the Dragons in last Friday’s semifinals. “But when you’re on the other side of it…they finish like no team I’ve seen in the last 15 years.”
Much has been written and discussed about the school split, with Gretna East set to open in the fall. It’ll undoubtedly change the complexion of high school sports scene in general, not just soccer.
I get a funny feeling that we’ll look back on this run of fantastic futbol at Gretna and shake our heads for years to come.
Anticipation for 2024 season
Is it too early to get excited about next season?
Skutt streaks. A new rivalry in Gretna. Records — both old and new — under attack.
Talent, opportunities, and competition may have never been as high as they are right now. And there may not be a better stage in the country for it all to come together than what we have each year in downtown Omaha.
I talked to two different members of the television media last week that were experiencing their first Nebraska state tournament. Each had spent significant portions of their lives on the coasts, including plenty of time in California.
Both were blown away by the environment and atmosphere around the state tournament. And that was before a jam-packed Morrison for the grand finale.
The arrow is pointed straight up when it comes to soccer in our state. Now, if we could ever figure out this whole Nebraska weather in the spring thing…look out!
Here are Nick Rubek's final ratings for the 2023 boys soccer season after the state championship culminated.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 7
Gretna players celebrate with their trophy following the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Madelyn White (3) runs with the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Gaby Drouht (11) and Creighton Allen (5) hug following the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Thea Martin (16) and Gretna's Julia Witt (37) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sonora De Fini (21) and Anna Harris (12) hug in the final minutes of the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players run toward their trophy following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ize Tidball grabs the ball as Omaha Skutt's Caroline Daub (13) comes up behind her in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Milayni Cain (19) and Norris' Grace Kohler (34) go up for the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Sophia Higgason (7) and Norris' Clare Macklin (20) go after the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler (34) covers her face with her hands has Omaha Skutt players celebrate following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players defend their goal from Omaha Skutt players in the Omaha Skutt next in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris goalkeeper Ize Tidball makes a save in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris fans react to a play in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Nicole Keetle (12) and Omaha Skutt's Milayni Cain (19) go after the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Kennedy Sullivan (1) and Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt (20) chase the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris goalkeeper Ize Tidball and Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas (16) collide in air during the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ella Klein (10) kicks the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach John Carlson stalks to his team during a break in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Delaney O'Doherty (9) kicks the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their win of the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their win of the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ize Tidball and Payton Wilkinson (29) walk off the field together following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate a penalty kick in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Molly Riggins (7) puts her hands on her knees as Gretna's Sonora De Fini (21), Kendalll Dobberstein (28) and Ava Makovicka (2) celebrate a goal by De Fini in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Ava Makovicka (2) and Lincoln Southwest's Kiersten Runge (13) both go for the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (1) tips the ball away form the net in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (1) can't stop the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Kendalll Dobberstein (28) is picked up by teammate Ava Makovicka (2) following a goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans celebrate a goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Claire Kniess (14) and Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) chase the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (1) and Gaby Drought (11) react after a Gretna goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate a goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 8
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove (4) and Carter Thomas (8) celebrate in the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) scores a goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) celebrates his goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep fans and players celebrate a goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's William Brewer (20) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Johnson (11) go up for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Connor Heavican (6) runs off the pitch after getting a yellow card in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Colton Damme (5) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (3) go after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) makes a save in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) celebrates a save with teammate Maguire Perkins (7) in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) slides into Omaha Creighton Prep's Max Matthies (7) in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tom Hoover cheers on his team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) blocks penalty kick during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) celebrates a blocked penalty kick with his teammates during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Brady Bragg (10) chase after the ball during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Johnson (11) kicks the ball during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove (4) and Gretna's Connor Heavican (6) watch the ball during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Morgan Figi (18) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove (4) hit the turf in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Maguire Perkins (7) reacts to a call in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka (14) controls the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Payton Travis (1) jumps to make a save in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Connor Heavican (6) reacts following the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate with fans following the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Dylan Toth (8) celebrates his goal in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Dylan Toth (8) gets caught between Bennington's Jase Backlund (15) and Ryan Burton (18) in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) and Bennington's Jase Backlund (15) go up for the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Lucas Vanderberg (23), William Tobaben (12) and Blake Pflaum (10) celebrate with their student section after winning the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won 3-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Kai Olbrich (9) and Omaha Skutt's Dominic Costanzo (14) battle for the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Fikenbinder (0) holds up four fingers following the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1, it's fourth championship in a row.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Young (12) kicks the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) recasts to an offsides call after he headed the ball into the net in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans react to a ball flying into the stands during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Young (12) grabs the kit worn by Omaha Skutt's Dominic Costanzo (14) in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans shield their eyes from the sun during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington goalkeeper Brian Mattingly (13) throws the ball into play in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) keeps the ball from Bennington's Ethan Korth (20) in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Aiden Trumm (7) and Bennington's Ryan Burton (18) chase the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) celebrates a goal in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Blake Pflaum (10) celebrates his goal in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
First place medals for the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Ethan Korth (20) walks off the pitch following the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Crnic (6) knocks a ball down into play during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Ayo-Oluwa Makinde (19) hypes up his teammate after scoring a goal in the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) looks to throw the ball into play during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) kicks the ball during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Brian Mattingly (13) stretches out to block a ball from going into the goal during the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gus Acamo, left, cheers on Omaha Skutt after a goal during the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Ayo-Oluwa Makinde (19) looks to throw the ball into play during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Schendt (2) slides to save a ball from going out of bounds during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) reacts to missing a goal during the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Payton Travis (1) holds up the trophy after winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka (14) celebrates winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka (14) hugs his twin Zamora Issaka after winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove, left, and Max Matthies, right, hug after winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
