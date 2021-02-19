Rubek: For many state wrestling champs, their journey begins where 'iron sharpens iron'

Zac Dominguez looks down from the suite level at the state wrestling tournament like a dad watching his children.
All 90 of them.
“A lot of ups and downs,” the 42-year old says between matches.
Dominguez runs the MWC Wrestling Academy, a local club that has taken over the high school wrestling scene in the area.
He had nearly 100 wrestlers qualified for state tournaments this week in Nebraska and Iowa combined.
Between tracking matches and sending texts to his wrestlers and their families, Dominguez’s phone was getting quite the workout.
“I’m watching one bracket and trying to keep an eye on another,” he said.
Such is life when you’re the head of coaching at a place everyone wants to be a part of. MWC has become the gold standard for club teams in the area, and that was on full display this week at the state tournament.
Wednesday night’s Class A championships had 11 MWC wrestlers, including seven winners.
Two matches had club teammates facing off for gold medals. Next weekend they’ll be back in the same wrestling room.
“I’ll tell everybody to bring their medals and we’ll have a little fun with it,” Dominguez said. “They’re all good kids. They listen, they do their job. Wrestling is a priority for them, and the parents too.”
The track record is impressive. Former Millard South star Isaac Trumble is now a ranked freshman for North Carolina State. Maxx Mayfield (Lincoln East) has been in the lineup in his first season at Northwestern. Jakason Burks, an Omaha Burke graduate, is battling for a spot in his freshman year at Oklahoma State.
Five current MWC seniors are going to Division I programs, including Nebraska signee Scott Robertson of Millard South. Juniors Garrett Grice of Bellevue East and Millard South's Antrell Taylor have given their pledges to Virginia and Nebraska, respectively.
“The state of Nebraska has 11 or 12 guys going Division I in the next two years,” Dominguez said. “And even more going D-II, D-III and NAIA. We’re making our mark.”
He sees it at tournaments on the national stage too.
“As a state we were top 10 in freestyle at Fargo and top 5 in Greco,” Dominguez said. “And that’s a good way to gauge yourself against the rest of the country. If you want to look at it statistically speaking, we’re close to the top because we have a lower population and still have a lot of kids going Division I.”
All that competition turns into into interest.
“It’s kind of the old adage of ‘iron sharpens iron,’” Omaha Westside coach Michael Jernigan said. “And when lesser talented guys go to that environment, the talented guys are working with them.”
Dominguez has created more than just a wrestling program in his Papillion facility. Younger coaches can speak the same language as the ones they’re teaching. Wrestling year-round is cool. MWC is now a “lifestyle,” as Grice said this week.
And winning never goes out of style.