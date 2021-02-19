Rubek: For many state wrestling champs, their journey begins where 'iron sharpens iron'

Zac Dominguez looks down from the suite level at the state wrestling tournament like a dad watching his children.

All 90 of them.

“A lot of ups and downs,” the 42-year old says between matches.

Dominguez runs the MWC Wrestling Academy, a local club that has taken over the high school wrestling scene in the area.

He had nearly 100 wrestlers qualified for state tournaments this week in Nebraska and Iowa combined.

Between tracking matches and sending texts to his wrestlers and their families, Dominguez’s phone was getting quite the workout.

“I’m watching one bracket and trying to keep an eye on another,” he said.

Such is life when you’re the head of coaching at a place everyone wants to be a part of. MWC has become the gold standard for club teams in the area, and that was on full display this week at the state tournament.

Wednesday night’s Class A championships had 11 MWC wrestlers, including seven winners.

Two matches had club teammates facing off for gold medals. Next weekend they’ll be back in the same wrestling room.