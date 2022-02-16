Rubek: Girls and boys sharing the stage takes state wrestling 'to a whole new level'

With apologies to country music superstar Eric Church and Creighton men’s basketball, who have both had the CHI Health Center rocking in the last week, the arena’s hottest February ticket might just be this week’s state wrestling tournament.

Welcome back, buzz.

The three-day event beginning Thursday isn’t just returning to its normal schedule. It’s kicking things up a notch.

For the first time in state wrestling history, a separate girls tournament will take place simultaneously, giving an already electric Friday night experience even more juice.

After COVID forced changes a year ago, one of the state's premier sporting events is back to its familiar three-day format. With a little something extra.

The final two sessions — Friday night’s semifinals and Saturday’s medal rounds — will have girls and boys wrestling at the same time, must-see stuff in downtown Omaha.

“I don’t remember when I’ve been this excited for it,” tournament director Ron Higdon said. “This just takes it to a whole new level.”

He’s obviously not the only one.

Both of the sessions were already sold out by Wednesday morning, according to Higdon.

It’s another feather in the cap for all of those around the state that pushed so hard to get girls wrestling sanctioned.

A season of firsts for girls arrives at the ultimate of firsts — sharing the biggest stage.

“It’s been a long road coming,” West Point-Beemer girls coach Ray Maxwell said this week. “I’m just extremely happy for the ladies across the state that get to compete in front of the entire wrestling community. It’s something they’ve deserved for a long time.”

And Maxwell has been pushing for it for a long time.

There were times that girls wrestling seemingly had its back to the mat. And it was Maxwell — and a host of others — that helped fight back.

This weekend is as much a coronation as it is a culmination for all of those involved.

“It never has been about me,” Maxwell said. “I’m proud that it’s finally accomplished, but this is for the girls. It’s always been about the girls and giving them the opportunity.”

He brings a group of six qualifiers to Omaha, tied for second most in the 144-girl field. Maxwell said will try to remind his team that it’s just another tournament.

But he knows as well as anyone that this one means a little bit more.

“There will of course be some nerves competing at a venue like the CHI Center, a little more pressure” he said. “I’m trying to emphasize that they continue to do what they’ve done all year — capitalize on what they do well, work on correcting mistakes.

“But I’ll also emphasize that they’re living history, and to try to savor the moment.”

Higdon has heard the same thing from all over the state – that girls wrestling exploded more than anyone could have imagined. He’s already had a handful of officials request to work girls district tournaments next year.

“It’s just blown their mind,” Higdon said. “The atmosphere is so electric and the competition is really good. Those girls will be fighting like crazy and then they’ll get up and hug. There’s just so much excitement around it right now.”

Each and every qualifier for the girls tournament will be part of Friday night festivities prior to the scheduled 5 p.m. start to the semifinal rounds.

Girls qualifiers will be recognized as a group, Higdon said, as part of a pre-wrestling procession.

First will come recognition of former Omaha Skutt four-time state champion Thomas Gilman, who has won a world title and Olympic bronze medal over the last year.

A pair of parades will follow — one for the teams that wrestled in the boys state dual tournament two weeks ago, and one for this weekend’s girls qualifiers.

And then comes the wrestling, worth the price of admission on its own.

This weekend’s tournament will feature more Division I talent than any year in Nebraska history. The collection of top-end wrestlers — on both the boys and girls side — is unmatched, painting a pretty clear picture of the direction the sport is heading in our state.

Now to find a ticket to get in.

