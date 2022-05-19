Rubek: Gretna showed who currently runs Class A soccer

Who says a sequel can’t be as good as the original?

Three of the four champions crowned this week during the finals of the state soccer tournament were repeat winners.

And each had jaw-dropping moments to remember their titles by.

The first came in Monday night’s opener when the Omaha Skutt girls put together one of the more gutty performances you’ll ever see on the big stage.

The SkyHawks went down a player after the rarely seen keeper red card in the early stages. They grinded out a pair of short-handed goals for leads, then saw both erased in less than two minutes.

Some would have folded. Not this Skutt bunch.

After playing one short for over 88 minutes of match time, the SkyHawks won a shootout over Norris for their second-straight Class B title.

A night later it was the Skutt boys in the middle of a tussle after Lexington erased a late deficit and carried all of the momentum down the stretch.

But the SkyHawks broke through in the 72nd minute, pushing the issue enough to draw a foul in the box and burying the ensuing penalty on their way to a third consecutive crown.

Both Skutt wins were rematches and repeat results from last year’s finals.

In most years that would make them the center of our little soccer universe.

But it’s another team in green — one that resides less than eight miles to the south and west from Skutt — that staked its claim as the new capital of high school soccer in Nebraska.

On back-to-back nights Gretna left little doubt as to who currently runs Class A.

It was first the Dragon girls, blowing out to a 5-0 halftime lead and setting a new record for goals in a state final in a 6-1 win over Lincoln Southeast on Monday night.

Not to be outdone, the Gretna boys matched that first-half showing, and raised with three more after the break in an unbelievable 8-0 rout of Omaha Westside one night later.

It was the fourth time that a school won both the boys and girls Class A championships — Millard West did it in 2009 and 2015, Lincoln East did it in 2005.

These felt different, though.

Never can I remember opposing players and coaches with such blank stares following a state final. Like they never saw that big green bus coming before it ran them over.

In ten combined postseason matches, the two Gretna squads outscored opponents 57-6. The tally was 27-5 at the state tournament. You remember the state tournament, right? The place where the best teams play each other in what are typically close and exciting matches?

This week was hardly a coming out party for the two programs though. Gretna’s girls won it all last season and the boys had been in back-to-back state semifinals.

This was more of a coronation. The kind of night that reverberates for years to come.

You hate to put the cart before the horse, but both will be as heavy a preseason favorite as they come in Class A — in any sport, for that matter — with the majority of their rosters returning next season.

Trilogy, anyone? One with everyone hunting the Dragons? Pass the popcorn!

Soccer community is a family

We often hear the word “family” connected to the soccer community, and the true definition of that was on full display during the state tournament.

From Waverly coach Michael Ziola welcoming his first child into the world just days before his Vikings won an opening-round thriller against Scottsbluff.

To Gretna boys coach Tyler Ortlieb yelling for his younger brother Cody — an assistant with the Dragons — to make sure he was included in the team pictures after the Dragons won the Class A title.

And then there was the sort of family that isn’t related — not through blood at least.

The lasting image from this year’s state tournament came last Thursday, in a run-of-the-mill 4-1 Lexington win over Grand Island Northwest.

It came in a moment of stress, with Northwest keeper Ezekiel Koenig on the wrong end of a collision with a teammate. As Koenig went down to the ground in obvious medical trouble, a player in opposing colors sprang into action.

Jordy Enamorado-Garcia of Lexington quickly signaled to the sidelines for trainers to come on the field. He didn’t wait for them to get there, though, immediately kneeling down next to Koenig, looking to do anything he could to help.

“We’ve talked about this all year,” Minutemen coach Joel Lemus said, “that this is the world’s most beautiful game, it’s what we love to do. But it can’t be our whole lives. There’s a lot of things that are bigger than futbol, than soccer.

“Our player, Jordy, reacted as I hope any person would when you see somebody in trouble. And so I’m very proud of him for that. That’s what you want to see. That’s what it’s about.”

More days, more attendance

Death, taxes, and attendance records at the Nebraska state soccer tournament.

The longest postseason in the history of the event — this year’s tournament changed to an eight-day format — is now the most attended, as well.

Nebraska Schools Activities Association Assistant Direct Ron Higdon confirmed Tuesday night that this year’s state tournament set a new attendance record, eclipsing last year for the top spot.

A total of 29,641 watched state soccer over the course of the eight days at Morrison Stadium in downtown Omaha, an increase of 32% since 2016.

Nearly 4000 were on hand for the Class A boys semifinals on Friday night, the second-highest session total behind only Tuesday’s boys championship matches, which had a paid attendance was 4787. The girls finals on Monday drew 3551.

It’s another feather in the cap for a sport that is trending straight upward in popularity.

