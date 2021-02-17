Rubek: Many things have changed for this state wrestling tournament, but not the leaderboard

Plenty may have changed for the first day of the state wrestling tournament, but a couple of things — namely the top of the leaderboard — remained the same.
Two-time defending team champions Millard South and Plainview will take commanding leads in Classes A and D, respectively, into Thursday’s final day.
It was a fitting finish to a day that felt anything but normal.
A switch in format — from a three-day event to four — provided nearly only positives. Just don’t get used to it. NSAA Assistant Director Ron Higdon said he expects the format to be a one-and-done.
Among reasons for that, Higdon said, is the typical Friday night semifinal environment that will be missing.
“The other set up that we have is a spectacle,” he said. “It’s one of the coolest things that we’re able to do at the NSAA. I’m biased, obviously, but it’s such an atmosphere.”
Instead, Friday will be much like Wednesday’s schedule — one class in the morning session, another in the evening — only with Classes B and C.
Wednesday ran smoothly, even with mask requirements and COVID restrictions. Fans came out, too. The day’s second session drew 2,209, Higdon said.
Coaches and wrestlers lauded the changes, too.
"I think people are mostly thankful that we’re at least having a championship," Higdon said. "Really, when you get to this point, we’ve just got to count our blessings."
A shift of the warmup from the arena level to the cozy confines of the convention center was the biggest improvement. The temperature difference between the areas had to have been 20 to 25 degrees.
“It’s nice and warm back here,” Bellevue East junior Garrett Grice said.
The difference in space was apparent, too. Instead of the normal 10 mats that are set up for the first day, Wednesday’s sessions had six.
It allowed for wrestlers, coaches and media to move around freely and without concerns of getting too close.
Matside scoreboards that first made their appearance during last year’s finals were in place again Wednesday. They were a welcomed added touch, showing the wrestler’s name, school and leg band color, as well as the weight class and match score.
Keeping things clean took center stage, as well. In addition to sanitizing mops, which Higdon said are the same ones used by hospitals, that were run over the mats on a number of occasions, workers used a disinfecting fog as a final touch.
“Between the two we think we kill 99.99999% of anything that’s out there,” he said.
On the mat, it was the usual suspects on the hunt for three-peats.
Millard South’s nine semifinalists are four more than anyone else in Class A, but it was hardly easy for the Patriots. Losses in their first two and last five matches of the day were sandwiched around dominance from the rest of the lineup. They take a 38-point cushion into Thursday.
Plainview will have four semifinalists and two others on the consolation side. The Pirates lead Elkhorn Valley by 13.5 points in the team race.
Semifinals to watch
CLASS A
113 — Keith Smith, Lincoln East (23-2) vs. Caleb Coyle, Millard South (37-5): A gold medal worthy match wrestled a round early, this one is a battle of returning state champions trying to get back to the finals. Coyle, an Oregon State recruit, has won both times the two have met this season. Both times by a single point.
126 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte (52-4) vs Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (50-0): The top two in the class according to Huskermat and the coaches. Ruffin reached last year’s final. Grice, a Virginia recruit, is a two-time champion. The top-ranked Grice won both meetings this season, one by major decision and another by tech fall.
145 — Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (22-1) vs Beau Hostler, Kearney (33-5): Antoniak — a two-time finalist, returning state champion and unanimous No. 1 — won a January meeting 9-3. He’s unbeaten in the state this season. Hostler is ranked second in two of the three polls and looking to spring the upset.
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte (55-1) vs Noah Blair, Millard West (24-3): Top-ranked Brauer against the freshman Blair, ranked No. 4 by Huskermat. Brauer could potentially meet the wrestlers ranked second, third and fourth on his way to defending the 182-pound crown.
CLASS D
126 — Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley (44-0) vs Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw (36-3): Unanimous No. 1 Miler meets the sophomore Kuehn, who is ranked second by NEWrestle. In two matches Wednesday, Miller had a 39-second pin and a 17-1 tech fall. Two of Kuehn’s three losses this season came to fellow semifinalist Zach Dikau of North Central.
138 — Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (38-12) vs Keagan Mosel, Plainview (38-9): The only semifinal with team race implications is between two first-time medalists. Ninth-ranked Bennett upset No. 2 Sam Foster in the quarterfinals. Mosel was just as impressive, racking up a pin and 20-6 major decision to advance.
145 — Ruger Reimers, Palmer (50-2) vs Gabe Escalante, Winside (43-5): A battle of the unanimously ranked top two in the class. Reimers, a state champion a year ago at 132, broke the Class D career wins record in the quarterfinals. Escalante is looking to get back to the finals, where he lost last season.
285 — Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell (36-7) vs Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford (48-6): The two are the highest-ranked wrestlers remaining in a wild heavyweight bracket - each are ranked fourth in at least one poll. Stubbs pulled a shocking 7-4 upset of unanimous No. 1 Levin Kerner of Arapahoe in the quarterfinals.
Nick's Picks
Top performer
DJ Bonam, Omaha Central: The unranked sophomore sprung a pair of upsets, including an 11-9 opening round decision over No. 2 Miles Anderson of Millard South, to reach Thursday morning’s state semifinals. Bonam, who finished fourth a year ago, had missed most of the last month with a hip injury.
Match of the day
Maxwell heavyweight Kayden Stubbs sprung perhaps the biggest shocker of the day with his 7-4 decision over unanimous No. 1 Levi Kerner of Arapahoe. The junior, ranked in only one of the three polls, handed Kerner his first loss of the season and advanced to Thursday afternoon’s semifinal round.
They said it
“Take his head off!”
— A Crawford coach during 160-pounder Kolby Welling’s opening round match