Rubek: Many things have changed for this state wrestling tournament, but not the leaderboard

"I think people are mostly thankful that we’re at least having a championship," Higdon said. "Really, when you get to this point, we’ve just got to count our blessings."

A shift of the warmup from the arena level to the cozy confines of the convention center was the biggest improvement. The temperature difference between the areas had to have been 20 to 25 degrees.

“It’s nice and warm back here,” Bellevue East junior Garrett Grice said.

The difference in space was apparent, too. Instead of the normal 10 mats that are set up for the first day, Wednesday’s sessions had six.

It allowed for wrestlers, coaches and media to move around freely and without concerns of getting too close.

Matside scoreboards that first made their appearance during last year’s finals were in place again Wednesday. They were a welcomed added touch, showing the wrestler’s name, school and leg band color, as well as the weight class and match score.

Keeping things clean took center stage, as well. In addition to sanitizing mops, which Higdon said are the same ones used by hospitals, that were run over the mats on a number of occasions, workers used a disinfecting fog as a final touch.