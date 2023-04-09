Hand up….I missed on Millard North.

And the Mustangs aren’t letting anyone in a similar situation forget about it.

Unranked through the first 3 ½ weeks of the season, the ponies are no long running under radars entering Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Metro Conference boys tournament championship match against Papillion-La Vista South.

Millard North is perhaps the hottest team in the state — a designation already assigned to a handful of teams in a wacky opening month on the Class A boys side.

But head coach Sandro DeAngelis and his team have earned that title.

Their five wins this season against teams in the last set of ratings are more than anyone else. The Mustangs have been especially tough since the calendar flipped, with four of their five wins through the first eight days of April coming against ranked opponents.

Included in that is a 3-1 result over the same Papio South bunch standing in the way of a conference crown.

“We’ve been really close the last few years, and have really just been doing it to ourselves,” DeAngelis said Saturday after a thrilling 2-1 win over Omaha Creighton Prep in the Metro semifinals. “I think this group needed to learn from the last two years that ‘we’re good, we’ve just got to believe in ourselves.’”

They made a run to the Metro final two years ago — losing 1-0 to Prep — but were never the same after that, losing seven of their next eight matches to end the season.

“You have to learn how to take care of your body after getting your butt kicked,” DeAngelis said of the grind that comes with playing four games in five days. “You have to learn how to be mentally tough enough to handle those situations. No program is built knowing these things — they’re all learned behaviors.”

What’s the difference with this edition of Millard North futbol? Look no further than connection, DeAngelis said.

“That’s the thing with this group — they legitimately love each other,” he said. “They love the battle. And that’s all you can ask as a coach.”

And while the Mustangs haven’t been to the state tournament since 2016, they haven’t exactly been far off, either. Each of the last two seasons ended with district final losses to the eventual state champion, including an overtime heartbreaker against Omaha South in 2021.

So their success this season doesn’t come out of nowhere. But their spot so high in the rankings does.

Rarely does a team make a jump from unranked to a position near the top, as Millard North did this week. To be fair, though, the last time rankings were compiled the Mustangs were just 3-2 with a shootout win to open the season against a 1-3 Prep bunch as the top result in that mix.

Something tells me even a new low number next to their name won’t change the mindset of DeAnelis and company, though.

What it will do, however, is put a target squarely on their backs, beginning with Monday’s Metro final.

Papio South coach Dave Lawrence said after punching its ticket into the championship match, that his team was hoping for another shot at the Mustangs.

“They want another chance at Millard North because that’s a game they felt they gave away,” Lawrence said.

His Titans have fired on all cylinders after that loss, outscoring three Metro tourney opponents — all of which are currently .500 or better — by a combined 10-3 tally.

Still, Lawrence knows the challenges he Mustangs present.

“They really push the ball well on the outsides,” he said. “They get a lot of 1-2 touches, and they strike quick. They just transitioned very well against us.”

Monday’s 5:30 p.m. girls final is also a replay of a recent match, with two familiar names left standing.

Two-time defending state champion Gretna is looking for a third consecutive Metro crown. The Dragons are 8-0 and have outscored opponents 33-0 this season. Included in that is a 3-0 win over the same Omaha Marian bunch they’ll see in the conference championship match.

Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said a change to formation this season has been a work in progress, but one that is on track.

“We were aiming for the Metro tournament to kind of have things figured out,” Hutchison said. “I believe in our girls and our tactical knowledge. It’s starting to become normal.”

Marian, meanwhile, comes in the heels of back-to-back wins over ranked opponents to reach the finals. The Crusaders were beat up a bit after an overtime win over Omaha Westside in Saturday’s semifinals, and could be without a pair of key defensive starters that suffered injuries in the victory.

They’ll be game for another throwdown with the state’s best, though, Crusaders head coach Teresa DeGeorge said.

“They have a lot of very good players,” she said of Gretna. “So it will be a challenge. We’ll be ready to give them a battle.”

Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008