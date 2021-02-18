Rubek: Millard South and Plainview three-peat at Nebraska state wrestling tournament

Conversations about more weren’t exclusive to those on the mat.

Plainview’s coach Chad Schumacher hadn’t even gotten his hands on Class D title No. 3 before he was asked about next year.

Schumacher, who took over the Pirates this season as longtime coach Dean Boyer battled leukemia, said the loss of five seniors will make a run at four in a row “tight.”

But six with tournament experience will return, including junior Scout Ashburn. He won his second state title with a sudden-victory takedown of previously unbeaten Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley.

“We have a lot of kids coming back,” Schumacher said. “We’ve got some good freshmen coming, so we’ll see if it works out.”

Millard South also will be well positioned to keep its reign in Class A going next season.

Eight of the Patriots’ 14 qualifiers are back, including three with state titles on their résumé — sophomore Joel Adams and juniors Tyler Antoniak and Antrell Taylor.

“Millard South is just a winning tradition,” senior Caleb Coyle said.