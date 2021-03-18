Rubek: Omaha South will be tested early, including matchup vs. well-renowned program from Illinois

Omaha South, meet Notre Dame. Notre Dame, meet south Omaha.
When Mike Bare brings his well-renowned high school program out of Peoria, Ill., to the Metro this weekend, he’ll see another that may look familiar.
Bare’s Dons and the Class A No. 1 Omaha South team they’ll face Saturday at 9 a.m. are defending champions in their respective states.
Technically speaking.
South won it all in the spring of 2019, the Packers’ third title in seven seasons. Notre Dame was the 2A champion — the middle of three classes in Illinois — in the fall of 2019, the traditional point on the calendar for the high school soccer season. It was the fourth championship in Smith’s 14 years at Notre Dame.
Each team then had its next campaign canceled due to COVID.
“We really don’t know what to expect for Nebraska (soccer),” Bare said this week. “And they may not know what to expect of us. I think that’s what’s neat.”
How does a team that was ranked as high as No. 1 in the country last year pick Omaha for a soccer getaway?
After Illinois moved its high school soccer to the spring for this school year, Bare began thinking of new sights for his team.
He knew Nebraska and Iowa played spring soccer, so he reached out to an old contact. Bare had met Kearney coach Scott Steinbrook when each were finalists for the national coach of the year two years ago.
Steinbrook wasn’t able to make it work for his team’s schedule, but pointed Bare in the direction of some of the state’s best teams.
South coach Joe Maass jumped at the opportunity and turned the Packers’ scheduled showdown with another traditional Nebraska power into a triangular between top-flight programs.
After the morning meeting with South, Notre Dame will meet Class B No. 2 South Sioux City at 1 p.m. before heading back to Illinois.
“I don’t know if they’re too excited about the bus ride,” Bare said jokingly of the six-hour trek each way. “They’re super excited about the trip, though. It’s something that we’ve never been able to do and it may be something we’re never able to do again.”
What level each team will be at this weekend is anybody’s guess. Notre Dame is 3-1 entering a Thursday night match. Bare expects two starters to miss the weekend because of injury.
South opened its season with a Thursday night trip to Elkhorn South.
“There’s going to be a lot of new faces,” Packers coach Joe Maass said. “I would say we’ve picked back up pretty well, though.”
Maass called his group, which includes a few that contributed to the 2019 title, “probably the fastest team I’ve ever had.”
They start a season of unknowns atop the rankings, but will be tested to stay there through the first two weeks.
After the weekend tests, South will host Class B No. 3 Crete on Thursday, before matches against Omaha Creighton Prep and Grand Island — the teams ranked second and seventh in the preseason Top 10 — in the span of three days.
“I like those tougher early ones,” Maass said.