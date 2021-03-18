Rubek: Omaha South will be tested early, including matchup vs. well-renowned program from Illinois

Omaha South, meet Notre Dame. Notre Dame, meet south Omaha.

When Mike Bare brings his well-renowned high school program out of Peoria, Ill., to the Metro this weekend, he’ll see another that may look familiar.

Bare’s Dons and the Class A No. 1 Omaha South team they’ll face Saturday at 9 a.m. are defending champions in their respective states.

Technically speaking.

South won it all in the spring of 2019, the Packers’ third title in seven seasons. Notre Dame was the 2A champion — the middle of three classes in Illinois — in the fall of 2019, the traditional point on the calendar for the high school soccer season. It was the fourth championship in Smith’s 14 years at Notre Dame.

Each team then had its next campaign canceled due to COVID.

“We really don’t know what to expect for Nebraska (soccer),” Bare said this week. “And they may not know what to expect of us. I think that’s what’s neat.”

How does a team that was ranked as high as No. 1 in the country last year pick Omaha for a soccer getaway?

After Illinois moved its high school soccer to the spring for this school year, Bare began thinking of new sights for his team.