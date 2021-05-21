Rubek: Once again, Nebraska state soccer brought thrilling drama to downtown Omaha

Time flies when you’re having fun.

So it was no surprise that even two extra days at the state soccer tournament didn’t seem like too much. In fact, the new schedule format — while likely making a one-and-done appearance — seemed to fit the event perfectly.

And the payoff at the end — perhaps the best group of finals matches that we’ve ever seen — was enough to want to do it all over again.

Like, right away.

“Today all of my guys said they wish they could play again tonight,” Skutt boys coach Justin Zabawa told me Thursday afternoon.

That was less than 24 hours after his SkyHawks put a bow on two days of championships that were as entertaining as they were contested.

Skutt’s 3-1 win over Lexington was the only one of the four decided by more than one score. Three of them came down to the top two ranked teams in the bracket.

There was a girls final that saw Goliath — aka Gretna — avoid one last rock from underdog Millard North to stamp in gold the highest-scoring season in Class A history.