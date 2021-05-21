Rubek: Once again, Nebraska state soccer brought thrilling drama to downtown Omaha

Time flies when you’re having fun.
So it was no surprise that even two extra days at the state soccer tournament didn’t seem like too much. In fact, the new schedule format — while likely making a one-and-done appearance — seemed to fit the event perfectly.
And the payoff at the end — perhaps the best group of finals matches that we’ve ever seen — was enough to want to do it all over again.
Like, right away.
“Today all of my guys said they wish they could play again tonight,” Skutt boys coach Justin Zabawa told me Thursday afternoon.
That was less than 24 hours after his SkyHawks put a bow on two days of championships that were as entertaining as they were contested.
Skutt’s 3-1 win over Lexington was the only one of the four decided by more than one score. Three of them came down to the top two ranked teams in the bracket.
There was a girls final that saw Goliath — aka Gretna — avoid one last rock from underdog Millard North to stamp in gold the highest-scoring season in Class A history.
Later in the night there was a buzz inside Morrison Stadium as Omaha South and Lincoln Southwest put on their version of soccer theater in front of about 5,500 folks — a match South finally clinched in the sudden death portion of a shootout.
And then there was Wednesday’s Skutt sweep.
The SkyHawk girls went first, reclaiming their spot atop Class B and ruining the perfect season of an upstart Norris program with a goal in the 73rd minute.
Zabawa’s bunch followed suit in the nightcap, going down a goal for the first time all season before finishing its second straight title in the rain in downtown Omaha.
It didn’t just leave soccer fans wanting more.
It left them needing more.
I’ve joked for years about the Class A and B champions meeting at a park somewhere to settle the debate about who is really the best in the state. But can you even imagine the storylines and drama those matches would have this season?
Skutt and Gretna would be the renewal of an old rivalry in the girls match. Over a decade of banging heads a couple of times a season for Class B supremacy — including four finals meetings in a seven-year stretch — would be motivation enough.
And for the SkyHawk boys, it would be yet another chance against a Class A powerhouse program (Skutt beat Omaha Creighton Prep and lost in a shootout to Lincoln Southwest). You don’t even have to worry about South, they’ll show up and play anyone. Just tell them when and where.
A soccer fan can dream, right?
'Stacked' Packer program keys success
Speaking of the Packers, they became the first boys program in Class A history to win four titles in a span of eight seasons.
The team’s signature hashtag is #TraditionLivesHere and the “here” seems to be wherever they hand out trophies at Morrison Stadium.
South coach Joe Maass told reporters after their thrilling win over Lincoln Southwest that he thought the 2020 team would have won a state championship, too.
He called last year’s group “stacked,” and said the successes are a product of the program.
“It’s kind of a process,” he said. “You come into our school and then you go through the system and once you get to the top you get a chance to play for state titles.”
Emotional tributes at Morrison
An empty jersey, some tape around a wrist and a yellow hair ribbon were hardly the biggest stories to come out of the state soccer tournament.
But they’ll all be images that I may never forget.
Three different teams that won titles this week had losses away from the field as a driving force. And each honored their fallen friend or family member in a special way.
For Class A girls champion Gretna, it was teammate Addisyn Pfeifer, who was one of four teenagers who lost their lives in a 2019 auto accident. The Dragons, sporting new gold medals around their necks, held up Pfeifer’s white No. 47 jersey in team pictures after beating Millard North 2-1.
After Aaron Rodriguez sent South home a winner with his match-sealing penalty kick, he pointed to writing on athletic tape he was wearing as he told his version of the moment. Rodriguez said he was honoring a cousin he lost to suicide earlier in the year.
“I just looked at my wrist and I had a ‘4 Eve’ and it just motivated me a little more,” Rodriguez said. “My leg was hurting, I was cramping, but I had to fight to the end for my cousin.”
And then there was the season-long tribute and a sister’s embrace that made the Skutt girls winning gold so emotional.
As junior Breena Whitaker went through the line to receive her medal, waiting for her was older sister Brinlee, a former SkyHawk player herself.
Their father, Jim, died of cancer one week before the season started, and teammates helped honor him throughout the season. There were yellow ribbons, a uniform patch and the motto “FOE” — family over everything.
“Was a special moment,” Carlson said.