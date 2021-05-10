Rubek: Predicting the Nebraska state soccer tournament

COMMENTS: Intriguing first-round matches, must-see semifinals, and a championship with city pride on the line. Three of the four in the opening round are rematches. Each of the losing teams in those affairs may be able to argue they were the better team on that day. Now they get a chance to prove it. The joker in this bracket is actually the current king. Which Omaha South team shows up? And for how long? The defending champion Packers have gotten away with flipping the switch in the later stages of matches throughout the season. Waiting to do so at the state tournament is a dangerous game to play. Lincoln Southwest may be less sizzle than others in the field, but the Silver Hawks have plenty of steak. A tricky opener, a semifinal against a blueblood and the team with three of the last seven state titles in the final may be too much to overcome for Southwest. But give me the team with the best goalkeeper in the state to help hoist the trophy.