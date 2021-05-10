Rubek: Predicting the Nebraska state soccer tournament

Never pick chalk at the state soccer tournament.
It’s a lesson you learn while tearing up your bracket after the opening match on day one.
And its advice I’ll be ignoring this week.
A soccer season unlike any other in state history — mostly because of the lack of a season a year ago — has brought its fair share of the unknowns.
As much as that seems like a near guarantee to continue over the next week-plus at Morrison Stadium, it’s tough not to go with the four top-ranked teams considering they have a combined three losses between them.
With the 2020 tournament canceled due to COVID, it’s been over two years since I’ve been wrong about a state soccer tournament pick.
I probably should have rode off into the soccer predicting sunset after hitting on 75% of the finalists and winners in 2019, but what fun would that be?
CLASS A BOYS
FIRST ROUND: Omaha South over Millard West, Gretna over Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest over Grand Island, Omaha Creighton Prep over Millard South.
SEMIFINALS: Omaha South over Gretna, Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Creighton Prep.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Lincoln Southwest over Omaha South
SLEEPER: Grand Island
COMMENTS: Intriguing first-round matches, must-see semifinals, and a championship with city pride on the line. Three of the four in the opening round are rematches. Each of the losing teams in those affairs may be able to argue they were the better team on that day. Now they get a chance to prove it. The joker in this bracket is actually the current king. Which Omaha South team shows up? And for how long? The defending champion Packers have gotten away with flipping the switch in the later stages of matches throughout the season. Waiting to do so at the state tournament is a dangerous game to play. Lincoln Southwest may be less sizzle than others in the field, but the Silver Hawks have plenty of steak. A tricky opener, a semifinal against a blueblood and the team with three of the last seven state titles in the final may be too much to overcome for Southwest. But give me the team with the best goalkeeper in the state to help hoist the trophy.
CLASS A GIRLS
FIRST ROUND: Gretna over Kearney, Lincoln East over Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest over Millard North, Omaha Marian over North Platte.
SEMIFINALS: Gretna over Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Marian.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Gretna over Lincoln Southwest
SLEEPER: Millard North
COMMENTS: How does top-ranked Gretna respond to its first loss of the season? The Dragons dropped a shootout to Millard North in last week’s district championship, ending their hopes of an unbeaten campaign. Something tells me they’ll be breathing fire this week — no pun intended — and look more like the side that has broken nearly every scoring record the state has. That doesn’t mean they’ll walk through this field, though. A semifinal challenge against Lincoln East would be an all-timer in terms of talent on the pitch together. A title match against either unbeaten Lincoln Southwest or Omaha Marian, the state’s all-time winningest program, would be worth the price of admission too. The bracket that is usually the easiest to predict has some big-time variables this time around.
CLASS B BOYS
FIRST ROUND: Lexington over South Sioux City, Elkhorn Mount Michael over Columbus Scotus, Omaha Skutt over Platteview, Bennington over Grand Island Northwest.
SEMIFINALS: Lexington over Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Skutt over Bennington.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Omaha Skutt over Lexington.
SLEEPER: South Sioux City
COMMENTS: The term "collision course" seems appropriate here. Skutt and Lexington have been heads and shoulders above the rest for the entire season. Combined they have two losses — Skutt’s 3-1 win when the two met on opening weekend, and Skutt’s shootout loss to Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest. Not only have they not been beaten in any other match, but they have only one combined one-score win between the two of them (Lexington’s 2-1 win over Kearney). Behind them this season has been mostly chaotic, with few teams establishing themselves as legit challengers. That doesn’t mean an upset is off the table. South Sioux City has the state pedigree and enough talent to make things interesting, and Bennington may be just young enough to not know it should be intimidated in its first tournament appearance. But the safe money is on the favorites here.
CLASS B GIRLS
FIRST ROUND: Norris over Lexington, Omaha Duchesne over Omaha Mercy, Omaha Skutt over Omaha Roncalli, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central over Columbus Scotus.
SEMIFINALS: Norris over Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Omaha Skutt over Norris.
SLEEPER: Omaha Mercy
COMMENTS: In 12 matches against Class B competition this season, Skutt has given up just one goal (it came in a 7-1 win over Mercy the opening week of the season). They’ve outscored opponents 69-1 in those outings. Anything less than a finals appearance — which would be the fifth straight for the SkyHawks — would be a shocker. Heck, anything less than Skutt winning a seventh state title since 2009 would probably raise some eyebrows. But there will be obstacles. Between conference rivals Omaha Duchesne and Omaha Mercy, unbeaten Norris and first-time qualifier Lexington, the other side of the bracket seems much more wide open. Get through Lexington to start things and Norris would face what could be its toughest test of the season in the semifinal. That may be heady territory for a program seeking its first win at the state tournament, but the Titans are equipped for a run. Taking down Skutt in the final, though? That’s an entirely different conversation altogether.