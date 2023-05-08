There’s a little something for everyone at this year’s state soccer tournament.

Like drama? Look no further than the Class A boys bracket, where a season as wild as any in recent memory promises even more drama at Morrison Stadium.

Prefer everyone chasing a favorite? Class A girls has you covered.

Top-ranked Gretna is going for a third straight state title, riding a 42-match winning streak and is 60-1 since the 2021 season.

Maybe teams with history and rivalries are more your speed? Both Class B fields have the potential for rematches of teams that have met in the final each of the past two seasons.

It’s been nearly four years since a team not named Omaha Skutt hoisted either the boys or girls Class B trophy. Both programs have real challenges to the throne this year, and while neither comes in as the “favorite,” each will have a say in things.

Eight days dripping with intrigue — and, according to the forecast, likely rain — in downtown Omaha to decide four champions.

And if that’s not enough for you, how about a few dart throws as predictions?

Class A boys

First round: Gretna over Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista South over Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest over Columbus, Omaha Creighton Prep over Omaha South

Semifinals: Gretna over Papio South, Omaha Creighton Prep over Lincoln Southwest

Final: Prep over Gretna

Sleeper: Omaha South

Four teams that finished the regular season in the rankings didn’t make the field. On average, each team has just shy of five losses on the year. All but one team — defending champion Gretna — has dropped two or more to fellow qualifiers. Everything in this class qualifies as more a guess than a prediction. You can file the semifinals under “juicy.” Gretna and Papio South met early, before the former was hitting its stride and a week or so before the latter won the Metro Conference tournament. Prep and Southwest squared off in March — what seems like a lifetime ago for those two — a 3-1 win for Southwest. The Junior Jays are healthyish for the first time this season, and on a roll having won seven straight. No one else in the field has won more than four straight. Give me the hot hand in a what would be a rubber match between the powerhouse programs of past and present.

Class A girls

First round: Gretna over Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Marian over Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest over Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln East over Millard West

Semifinals: Gretna over Omaha Marian, Lincoln Southwest over Lincoln East

Championship: Gretna over Southwest

Sleeper: Omaha Westside

Three of the four first-round pairings are regular-season rematches. Gretna beat Papio 1-0 in mid-March, one of two matches decide by less than two scores for the Dragons. Marian and Lincoln Southwest both have a pair of wins over opening-round opponents, but none would fall under the blowout category. Chalk to start would set up a semifinal round for city supremacy. Gretna has a pair of wins over Marian this season, including a 4-0 result in the Metro Conference final. East and Southwest split their meetings, each winning 1-0. The Silver Hawks are surging after playing shorthanded much of the season. Their lone loss since April came to the same Gretna group that could be waiting in the final. I’ll go with experience on the big stage — not exactly a bold pick — and take Gretna to become the first team in 20 years to win three straight Class A girls titles.

Class B boys

First round: Bennington over Conestoga, Schuyler over South Sioux City, Omaha Skutt over Elkhorn North, Lexington over Columbus Scotus

Semifinals: Bennington over Schuyler, Omaha Skutt over Lexington

Final: Bennington over Skutt

Sleeper: South Sioux City

None of the four opening-round tilts are rematches from this season, setting the stage for what could be some interesting results. Schuyler vs. South Sioux City feels like a coin flip, while the other three have favorites and challengers. A final four with Bennington — the state’s top team and only unbeaten boys side in the state — against Schuyler or South Sioux would be high level. As would a Skutt-Lexington rivalry renewal. They’ve met in the final the last two seasons, both won by Skutt. Speaking of the final, a second installment of Bennington against Skutt would be one of the more anticipated matches in some time. The Badgers knocked off the three-time defending champs 5-2 when they met in mid-April, the only loss on the season for Skutt. And anyone who watched that one came away with the impression that Bennington was a considerable threat to the Skutt throne.

Class B girls

First round: Omaha Duchesne over Omaha Gross, Norris over Bennington, Omaha Skutt over Elkhorn North, Columbus Scotus over Omaha Mercy

Semifinals: Norris over Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt over Columbus Scotus

Final: Norris over Skutt

Sleeper: Omaha Mercy

There will plenty of familiarity in the opening round, with conference rivals butting heads in the first two matches. Duchesne and Gross had their match canceled this season, but won’t need to look back far for scouting reports. Norris beat Bennington in overtime in March. Two-time defending champ Skutt has a recent win over Elkhorn South, albeit by a 1-0 scoreline. Scotus and Mercy have met at state four times, but not since 2007. Norris has so much firepower, it’s hard to see Duchesne being able to match that in a semifinal. A Skutt-Scotus semi would be a replay of a match in the same round a year ago. The two have squared off at state six times since 2010. A third straight installment of Norris against Skutt with a title on the line would make for wonderful theater. The nod here goes to Norris denying Skutt a three-peat.

