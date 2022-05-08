Rubek: Predicting the winners of the Nebraska state soccer tournaments

Mother Nature has a sick sense of humor, and you can’t help but laugh sometimes.

A spring that was as windy, wet and cold as any in recent memory is about to give way to a stretch of unseasonable (and unreasonable) heat. Just in time for this week’s state soccer tournament.

Because of course.

What is already a sprint of a season — matches began less than eight weeks ago — was hampered with weather-related hurdles throughout.

There was a driving snowstorm the opening week, multiple delays to the Metro Conference tournament in mid-April and a week of districts played in chilly, damp conditions.

Now the temperature will be turned up — literally — for the state tournament, beginning Monday at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. Forecasts have temperatures near or above 90 all four days of opening round matchups.

And make no mistake, it will impact things.

Coaches I spoke to over the weekend agree that it will test both fitness and depth. If Morrison’s spacious pitch separates the good from the great, this week’s heat may be the equalizer.

Who will weather the conditions — and all other factors — best? Your guess is as good as mine. Speaking of mine ...

Class A boys

First round: Gretna over Millard South, Lincoln East over Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Creighton Prep over Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South over Omaha Bryan

Semifinals: Gretna over Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Creighton Prep over Papillion-La Vista South

Final: Gretna over Prep

Sleeper: Westside

Comments: Sit down, buckle up and enjoy the ride. After a chalky week of district play, we're due for a helping of chaos. Gretna and Prep may be trendy picks, but both were beaten by two other teams in the field. Gretna has the most ways to beat you, giving it a slight edge over the field. But it’s hard to call the Dragons the “favorite” to come out of this group. No first-round result would be shocking. None. Westside is fully capable of winning three more. Could Bryan make a run? Absolutely. Southwest was last season’s runner-up, so it knows what it takes to win at Morrison. And don’t discount Millard South. Just a year ago, the Patriots narrowly missed a major first-round upset. A regular season full of parity ends with a field that one could argue includes the most deserving eight still standing. Give me the Dragons to stake their claim to Class A.

Class A girls

First round: Gretna over Elkhorn South, Lincoln Southwest over Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast over Omaha Westside, Omaha Marian over Lincoln Pius X

Semifinals: Gretna over Lincoln Southwest, Marian over Lincoln Southeast

Final: Gretna over Marian

Sleeper: Lincoln East

Comments: There are two tiers in the Class A girls bracket: Gretna and everyone else. But those tiers aren't nearly as far apart as they may appear on paper. For the second straight season, the Dragons dominated their way to the state tournament. This year’s version has outscored opponents 107-4, with 15 of 18 wins coming via shutout. They’re the favorite, without a doubt. But not because there are a lack of challengers. A first-round win for Gretna means a semifinal against either Lincoln Southwest or Lincoln East, teams that have enough talent and state tourney experience to pull the upset. Whoever comes out of the other side of the bracket will be capable, too. Marian may be the highest seed over there, but will have its work cut out in the opening round against a Pius team that pushed the Crusaders to overtime this season. Lincoln Southeast and Westside might be the hottest teams outside of Gretna. Only Millard West (2015, 2009) and Lincoln East (2005) have won boys and girls titles in the same season. Add a third to that list, with the Dragons painting downtown Omaha green.

Class B boys

First round: Omaha Skutt over Elkhorn North, Scottsbluff over Waverly, Lexington over Grand Island Northwest, Bennington over Elkhorn Mount Michael

Semifinals: Skutt over Scottsbluff, Lexington over Bennington

Final: Skutt over Lexington

Sleeper: Mount Michael

Comments: The two longest active winning streaks in the state belong to the teams that have seemed on a collision course since this time a year ago. Skutt has run off 13 straight wins after letting a second-half lead over Class A contender Omaha Creighton Prep slip away. The two-time defending champion SkyHawks are playing at a level as high as anyone in the state. They have outscored opponents 75-4 during their winning streak. Not to be outdone, Lexington has run off 17 straight wins after starting the season 0-2 against a pair of Class A tournament qualifiers. The Minutemen fell 3-1 in last year’s final to Skutt, but returned the favor with a 2-0 win in the opening weekend this season. A replay of last year’s final seems like the safest bet, but don’t pencil anyone in yet. Skutt would have the easier path, with a first-round match against an Elkhorn North team it beat 5-0 late last month. Lexington will start against Grand Island Northwest, a team it beat 4-1 earlier in the season. A potential semifinal against Bennington would definitely be a test for the Minutemen. Let’s run it back, with Skutt taking home a third consecutive title.

Class B girls

First round: Omaha Skutt over Elkhorn North, Columbus Scotus over Grand Island Northwest, Norris over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, Omaha Duchesne over Bennington

Semifinals: Omaha Skutt over Columbus Scotus, Norris over Omaha Duchesne

Final: Skutt over Norris

Sleeper: Bennington

Comments: Just like the boys side, there’s a defending champion Skutt team eyeing a familiar challenger on the other side of the bracket. The SkyHawk girls returned to the top spot with a 2-1 win over Norris in last year’s final. All the two have done this season is go 29-0 against Class B competition, with 26 shutouts and a goal differential of 150-3. Calling it an uphill battle for the rest of the field is an understatement. But potential upsets aren't hard to find. Skutt opens with Elkhorn North, a team it beat 3-1 in mid-April. The Wolves have three combined matches against Skutt and Norris this season, so they are well aware of the level they need to be at to compete. Columbus Scotus, with high-scoring sisters Emma and Libbie Brezenski, can give defenses fits. The duo combined 57 goals and 23 assists this season. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central and Omaha Duchesne both played in last year’s semifinals, and are capable of doing so again. Another Skutt-Norris showdown would settle some debate. I’ll take the championship pedigree to lift Skutt’s to another gold.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.