Rubek: Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia is 34th wrestler in Nebraska history to win four state titles

“He had no clue,” Berger said.

It brought an end to one of the rarest and most even rivalries in recent history.

Prior to Saturday’s showdown they had split their six matches over the last two seasons. Garcia won in sudden victory when they met in the 2020 state final.

Saturday was no different.

Through six minutes of regulation, neither was able to find much offense. Ruff chose the top position to start the second period and rode out the entire frame. Garcia opted to go down to begin the third, and found little room to move through the period.

The closest the match came to points was late in the first extra session when Garcia got in deep on a single, but couldn’t finish it.

“It comes down to wrestling hard the whole time,” Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said. “We were in positions to score and we were in positions to give up points, but we never quit.”

It was then — in the first tiebreaker round — that things got weird.

Ruff was given a caution for how he lined up once, and after a brief skirmish the two came back to the center. It was then that he was called again, giving Garcia a point and drawing loud boos from the crowd.