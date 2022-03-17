Rubek: Soccer's opening weekend features Inter-class matches with some top teams

Why wait for May when there’s March?

Inevitably at the end of each soccer season, questions arise about how the Class A and B champions stack up. Like clockwork, soccer fans often opine for a way to see those teams on the same field.

I present to you: opening week of the 2022 season.

The annual late-season debates are going to get some early answers the next few days, with a handful of matches between some of the top teams in each class. And while they may not have an impact on who hoists hardware later this spring, they’ll provide a little insight on who will be in the mix.

“You see what you’re made of when you face the best,” Omaha Skutt girls coach John Carlson said.

His SkyHawks are one of four returning champions who have inter-class tests before the season is six days old. Carlson and company get a visit from defending Class A champ Gretna on Saturday afternoon, a matchup of the top-ranked girls teams in their respective classes.

It’s the kind of soccer showcase that Carlson said he often hopes for, but is easier said than done.

“I give a lot of credit to the Class A schools that schedule these types of matches,” he said. “Because they don’t have to.”

Skutt, which opens the season Thursday at 10th-ranked Bennington before the weekend test, has had to play a bit of catchup.

Carlson said seven players — all who will see time — practiced for the first time this week after helping lead the SkyHawks basketball team to the state final Saturday.

There has been tired legs, but also high spirits.

“I would have liked to (give them a week off), but they wouldn’t,” Carlson said. “They’re winners for a reason.”

Carlson also expects the debut this week of Omaha Mercy transfer Elizabeth Rosenthal, a second-team all-state selection a season ago.

Rosenthal was injured in the third game of the basketball season, but was recently cleared to resume soccer activities. She adds to a SkyHawk group that Carlson said remains hungry, and ready to defend its title.

“They know last year is last year,” he said. “This is a group that’s not going to look back and not going to look past anybody.”

The Gretna and Skutt boys teams meet Friday night in a matchup of the Class A semifinalist Dragons and a SkyHawk bunch that has won the past two Class B titles.

That’s part of a quadrangular that also includes Class B No. 3 Lexington, last year’s state runner-up, and Class A No. 6 Omaha Westside. Those two also meet Friday night, with winners and losers squaring off Saturday.

Lexington coach Joel Lemus, in his first season as coach after three as an assistant with the Minutemen, said early measuring-stick matches can pay big dividends when it matters most.

“It’ll give us a good test and let us know where we stand,” Lemus said. “My hope is that we see what it means to compete against some of the best. There’s always things you can improve on, especially this early in the season.”

Two-time defending Class A boys champion Omaha South has matches against Class B tourney-regular South Sioux City on Saturday, then a Monday trip to play an Elkhorn Mount Michael side that reached last year’s Class B state semifinal.

A compact schedule already makes the soccer season feel like a sprint. Now we find out who is best out of the blocks.

