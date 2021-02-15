Rubek: This Nebraska wrestling tourney will be different, but we're just grateful to have it

Thanksgiving in February.

This week’s state wrestling tournament has that sort of feel. Minus all the food, of course.

You won’t find a following more thankful for gathering than the one that will be together for four days at the CHI Health Center starting Wednesday.

Sure it’s not perfect, but what family is?

Capacity restrictions mean less fans will get to watch firsthand. Format changes will take some of the electricity and excitement out of different aspects.

But at the end of the day, trophies and medals are going to be handed out to the best Nebraska has to offer.

And that’s a lot to be grateful about.

Conversations during the past week with coaches and wrestlers have been overwhelmingly positive. Few have had problems with COVID-19, outside of contact tracing.

Almost all expressed how thankful they were to have a season, even with the additional hurdles to get through it.

If the state tournament is a family gathering, Ron Higdon sits at the head of the table.