Rubek: Tough year for Plainview and its coach ends with another state title

Should he have noticed the scoreboard at some point? Sure. Should he have been made more aware of the situation? Probably.

Gering coach Jarred Berger said afterward that he makes sure to let officials know before each match that Ruff is deaf. And on a couple of occasions Saturday they had to physically touch Ruff before he stopped wrestling.

It shouldn’t take away from what Garcia accomplished. He’s the first four-timer in Nebraska history to win three title matches in overtime, showing just how tough the Wyoming commit is in crunch time.

If anyone has the keys to the CHI Health Center, let’s run it back.

Spreading talent

The week’s team results proved that wrestling in the state continues to get stronger — from border to border.

Millard South’s dominance in winning a third straight Class A team title left little doubt as to who the best team is in the metro area.

But the Patriots were the only team from either Omaha or Lincoln to finish in the top four in any of the four team races.

North Platte’s second-place finish was its first in the top two spots in its history.