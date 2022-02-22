Rubek: What's next for girls wrestling in Nebraska? 'Always keep pushing'

Maycee Peacher sounds like the younger sister of wrestlers.

She talks about breaking her opponent’s mind. She carries the confidence of someone that’s had her hand raised a fair share of times.

The Bennington freshman was the first winner at the first girls state wrestling tournament, kicking off Saturday’s finals with a first-period pin for the 100-pound title.

“Now that I’ve won, my name will always be on top,” Peacher said afterwards.

There might not a better face — and story — to promote girls wrestling around the state.

I often say that wrestlers don’t just wrestle. They live the sport. And Peacher more than fits that bill.

She’s been scrapping since she was a kid, before anyone was counting points or wins.

Peacher remembers finding a mat in a back room at one her older brother’s tournaments. The only little girl in the group was the only one that kept winning.

“I was beating them all up pretty good,” she said.

She’s done the youth tour, winning at almost every stop. And on Saturday, she got her chance on the biggest stage, part of the first group out on the mats.

With a packed house at the CHI Health Center buzzing, and television cameras rolling, Peacher needed just 71 seconds to write her name in the history books.

Afterwards, surrounded by television cameras, she had a message for other girls out there who might be thinking about wrestling next season.

“Even if you lose, stick with it, you’ll get better,” she said. “When I started wrestling, I didn’t win all the time. If you work harder, you’ll win more. No days off, always keep pushing.”

The inaugural season of girls state wrestling blew away all expectations — from participation numbers to tournament atmosphere, from support to interest.

So what comes next?

It would be no surprise to see another big increase in girls out for wrestling next winter. This weekend was as good of a sales pitch as most could have hoped.

And it doesn’t stop with high school.

With the popularity of women’s wrestling rising at the youth level, the demand is making its way up to college. The University of Iowa recently became the first Power Five program to add the sport, with many expecting plenty of others to soon follow.

One prominent club coach I spoke with last week estimated that every girl wrestling at the state tournament could do so in college if they wanted to.

It’s music to the ears of Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway. The junior was one of the most impressive wrestlers — boy or girl — who was on display over the weekend.

She spent less than 2½ combined minutes in her three matches, a total that includes a nine-second pin in the quarterfinals, on the way to the 138-pound crown.

Gallaway said she first heard of women’s college wrestling a few years ago, and knew immediately it was what she wanted to do.

“I’m like ‘hey, I can do that,’” she said. “It’s super exciting that those opportunities are out there. I’m going to work my butt off to achieve it.”

Iowa would be “the dream,” she said, but she’s already heard from programs closer to home, including Hastings College.

She’ll take a week or so off before cranking up her training again in anticipation of a trip to France with an AAU team in May.

Tourney growing, too

The increase in popularity for girls wrestling is a wonderful addition, but it’s not without its own set of challenges.

Another spike of participation would require even more officials, something that has been a true concern the past few years.

Tournament director Ron Higdon said he was “fairly confident” that girls brackets would grow from 12 qualifiers to 16 next year, and that there will be an increase from 12 weights to 14, matching the boys.

Higdon doesn’t anticipate adding a second class for the girls next season, saying that participation numbers were below Class D boys, and less than half of Class B boys. He also wasn’t ready to commit to any sort of change in tournament format yet.

He and his team were tasked with adding 144 participants and over 250 matches to an event already near capacity, putting a strain on resources. Still, he called the weekend a “great event.”

“There was some great wrestling and some historic things that happened with the girls wrestling,” Higdon said. “It’s here to stay. It’s not going anywhere.”

One area he was already addressing on Monday was sportsmanship, or a lack thereof.

Higdon said more team points were deducted Saturday for poor behavior than he could ever remember. He called the showing “horrendous,” and said his office at the Nebraska Schools Activities Association had already made a number of calls about it to schools.

“It actually puts kind of a stain on something that is a spectacular event,” he said. “Those kind of selfish actions are intolerable. We shouldn’t tolerate that. We’re not going to accept it.”

David City's rule continues

If there were a doubt before, there no longer is — David City is the wrestling capital of Nebraska.

For the fourth time in nine seasons, the Class C team trophy went back to the town of less than 3,000, this time to Aquinas.

The Monarchs finished a season sweep after winning the dual tournament title two weeks earlier, their second straight. Add in championships from David City — the community’s public school — and in all the two programs have accounted for over half of the Class C titles since 2014.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Aquinas senior Christopher Nickolite said. “I grew up in a community where that’s what we did every winter, we wrestled.”

Monarchs coach Roy Emory credited support within the city — including between the backyard rivals — for helping both programs.

“We support each other as long as we’re not competing against each other,” he said.

Each has won seven Class C championships — Aquinas with five individual tournaments and two dual tournaments, David City with four individual and three dual tournaments.

“It is pretty crazy,” David City coach Tahner Thiem said. “I don’t think there’s one block in town that doesn’t have some wrestling connection.”

Terry has company

Tyson Terry definitely made some history Saturday, just not the kind that was being widely reported.

The Omaha North freshman capped an unbeaten first season with a 4-2 win over OPS rival Tyson Danner of Omaha Northwest in the 285-pound final.

In doing so Terry became the first freshman heavyweight champion in Class A history. He wasn’t, however, the first-ever rookie champion at the weight in Nebraska, which was said multiple times on Saturday’s broadcast and subsequently reported by multiple news outlets.

Norm Freeman won a Class D championship at heavyweight for Friend in 1971. Friend moved up to Class C the following season, and Freeman, who died in 2018, lost in the quarterfinals.

It takes nothing away from Terry, who handed Danner all three losses of his senior season — first in overtime in a regular-season dual, then again in the Metro Conference tournament finals, and Saturday’s state championship match.

Football offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas and Minnesota came over the final week in January. Expect plenty of others to follow for Terry, who will be one of the top returning talents on the mat next season. And not just in Nebraska. He was ranked in top 20 of his class over the summer by MatScouts.

Champs set to reload

Speaking of next season, it’s never too early to look ahead.

Unless you’re hoping for change.

Both Millard South and Bennington — team champions in Class A and Class B, respectively — bring back the majority of lineups that helped them to runaway titles over the weekend.

Millard South loses program pillars Tyler Antoniak and Antrell Taylor, who each won individual golds Saturday. The Patriots went a perfect seven for seven in state tournaments — three dual tournament titles, four individual tournament team titles — in their four years in the program.

But eight qualifiers return, a group that includes champions Miles Anderson and Joel Adams. Those eight combined for 137 state tournament points over the weekend, which would have finished second in the Class A team race.

Not to be outdone, Bennington expects to bring back four individual gold medalists — Kael Lauridsen, Connor Ritonya, Kyler Lauridsen and AJ Parrish — as part of seven returning qualifiers. The four winners plus runner-up Cadyn Coyle tallied 129.5 team points, which would have won the Class B team title three of the last four seasons.