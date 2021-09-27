Runners brave heat in warmup for state meet at UNK Invitational

KEARNEY, Neb. — The usual warmup for the state cross country meet was at its hottest Monday, but it didn’t faze the state's best college-prospect seniors.
Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South and Elli Dahl of Fremont ran the fastest times of the day while winning Class A titles in the UNK Invitational at Kearney Country Club.
“It was a hot one,’’ Hinrichs said. “We went out really slow. But I got the win. It’s not a fast time, but it was awful conditions.”
The temperature was in the low 90s by the time Classes A and B took to the 5-kilometer course.
Dahl said she made the best of it.
Fremont girls coach Jake Smrcina wasn’t at the meet because his wife had just given birth, so Dahl said it was up to the seniors to motivate the underclassmen.
“That was my main priority,’’ Dahl said. “Early pushes in the race might not have been the smartest thing, but I rallied at the last 600.”
Hers was the closest girls race, with Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South less than two seconds behind her.
The best finish in a boys race was in Class D. Trevor Kuncl of Mullen passed Grant Lander of Homer in the final meters.
Other race winners were Riley Boonstra of Norris in Class B boys, defending state-meet gold medalist Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle in Class C boys, Samantha Rodewald of McCook in Class B girls, Keeli Green of Arlington in Class C girls and Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian in Class D girls.
Boys team champions were Fremont in A, Lexington in B, Sidney in C and North Platte St. Patrick’s in D. Girls team champions were Lincoln East in A, Norris in B, Lincoln Christian in C and Fullerton in D.
Class A boys: Fremont 36, Lincoln East 87, Gretna 98, Elkhorn South 117, Millard North 132, North Platte 146, Grand Island 178, Omaha Westside 219, Kearney 224, Papillion-La Vista 264, Omaha North 343, Bellevue East 347.
Individual leaders: 1, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 15:58.2. 2, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:19.7. 3, Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:30.2. 4, Evan Caudy, NP, 16:37.8. 5, Braden Taylor, Fremont, 16:41.7. 6, Evan Liewer, Gretna, 16:44.0. 7, Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:45.9. 8, Joe Volkmer, LE, 16:47.3. 9, Luke Johnson, ES, 16:52.6. 10, Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 16:57.5.
Class B boys: Lexington 27, Omaha Skutt 74, Norris 79, Elkhorn Mount Michael 86, Elkhorn North 120, Bennington 127, Grand Island Northwest 155, Blair 162, Seward 162, Plattsmouth 199, York 201, Gering 226, Elkhorn 254, Nebraska City 259, Hastings 267, Omaha Roncalli 275, Schuyler 294, McCook 310, Platteview 323, Waverly 339, Ralston 400.
Individual leaders: 1, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 16:59.1. 2, Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 17:11.8. 3, Colin Pinneo, York, 17:22.8. 4, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 17:33.0. 5, Caden Keller, GINW, 17:34.1. 6, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 17:34.8. 7, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 17:35.6. 8, Jude Storch, EMM, 17:38.9. 9, Gus Lampe, Roncalli, 17:39.6. 10, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 17:49.2.
Class C boys: Sidney 48, Milford 75, Fort Calhoun 80, Lincoln Christian 86, Arlington 117, Gothenburg 145, Douglas County West 170, Minden 178, Broken Bow 187, Aurora 191, Hartington-Newcastle 199, Lincoln Lutheran 209, Wayne 319, Adams Central 328, Holdrege 329, O'Neill 337, Pierce 356, Boys Town 366, Hershey 394, South Central 417, Columbus Scotus 419, Auburn 433, St. Paul 444, Syracuse 450, Ogallala 458, Central City 498, Grand Island CC 525, Fairbury 529, Elmwood-Murdock/WW 530, Alma-Southern Valley 547, North Bend 549, Logan View 562, Chase County 566, Conestoga 568, Gibbon 574, Kearney Catholic 576, Ashland-Greenwood 625.
Individual leaders: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 15:59.0. 2, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 16:54.9. 3, Nolan May, Arlington, 17:36.6. 4, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 17:42.8. 5, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:48.3. 6, Kaleb Eickhoff, Milford, 17:51.5. 7, Jacob Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:51.8. 8, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:55.0. 9, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:56.5. 10, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:58.0.
Class D boys: North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Nebraska Christian 76, Shelton 89, Axtell 101, North Central 104, Wilcox-Hildreth 122, Humphrey SF 123, Tri County 126, Bertrand 130, Doniphan-Trumbull 132, Centennial 140, Yutan 141, Bayard 145, Freeman 155, Ravenna 172, Perkins County 175, Sandhills Valley 195, Amherst 197, Garden County 199, Sutherland 201, Thayer Central 203, Hemingford 204, Homer 208, Oakland-Craig 209, Centura 213, Arcadia-Loup City 216, Ponca 267, Arapahoe 276, Cambridge 278, Hastings SC 280, Blue Hill 293, Brady 300, Franklin 310, Southwest 321, Hitchcock County 337, Bridgeport 347, Wood River 363, CWC 365, Kenesaw 368, Sumner-EM 374, Deshler 388, Medicine Valley 392, McCool Junction 409, South Loup 455, DC-Stratton 466.
Individual leaders: 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:09.1. 2, Grant Lander, Homer, 17:09.6. 3, Jarrett Miles, St. Patrick's, 17:54.8. 4, Raden Orton, North Central, 18:06.2. 5, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:11.7. 6, Elijah Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:12.8. 7, Justin Horn, Fullerton, 18:23.8. 8, Wesley Havelka, Freeman, 18:30.9. 9, Brody Taylor, Ponca, 18:34.2. 10, Mason Hagan, North Central, 18:43.9.
Class A girls: Lincoln East 58, Gretna 95, Fremont 98, North Platte 132, Omaha Westside 135, Elkhorn South 141. Millard North 154, Kearney 172, Omaha Marian 189, Grand Island 259, Papillion-La Vista 347.
Individual leaders: 1, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 18:51.5. 2, Jaci Sievers, ES, 18:53.2. 3, Mia Murray, LE, 19:09.0. 4, Claire White, Westside, 19:11.1. 5, Marissa Holm, NP, 19:59.2. 6, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 20:04.3. 7, Molly Caruso, MN, 20:06.1. 8, Addy Walker, Gretna, 20:13.4. 9, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:13.7. 10, Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 20:19.5.
Class B girls: Norris 33, Bennington 67, Blair 90, Elkhorn North 92, Omaha Duchesne 93, York 148, Seward 149, Plattsmouth 189, Hastings 190, Omaha Skutt 193, McCook 194, Lexington 209, Platteview 217, Grand Island Northwest 244, Elkhorn 244, Gering 246, Schuyler 279, Waverly 282, Omaha Mercy 320, Nebraska City 325.
Individual leaders: 1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:03.5. 2, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 20:09.7. 3, Kendall Zavala, Norris, 20:34.3. 4, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 20:37.7. 5, Mary Kate Kramper, Duchesne, 20:42.0. 6, Chloe Schrick, Blair, 20:53.4. 7, Laci Havlat, Norris, 20:56.1. 8, Anika Richards, Skutt, 21:00.8. 9, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 21:09.7. 10, Marisol Deanda, Schuyler, 21:15.9.
Class C girls: Lincoln Christian 60, Douglas County West 75, Arlington 101, Sidney 111, Minden 127, Broken Bow 148, Auburn 150, Wayne 165, Milford 188, North Bend 197, Pierce 222, Hartington-Newcastle 232, Gothenburg 257, Aurora 258, Fort Calhoun 267, Cozad 270, Logan View 285, Columbus Scotus 293, Chase County 303, Boys Town 330, O'Neill 334, Kearney Catholic 363, Ogallala 363, Fairbury 371, Conestoga 373, Alma-Southern Valley 399, Grand Island CC 430, St. Paul 549.
Individual leaders: 1, Keeli Green, Arlington, 19:00.8. 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:27.4. 3, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:49.4. 4, Olivia Malousek, DC West, 21:03.3. 5, Ella Buhlke, Central City, 21:09.3. 6, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 21:25.0. 7, Hailey O'Daniel, Arlington, 21:28.8. 8, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 21:28.9. 9, Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle, 21:32.6. 10, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 21:41.4.
Class D girls: Fullerton 36, North Platte SP 39, North Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Nebraska Christian 70, Cambridge 74, Homer 86, Ravenna 101, South Loup 112, Wallace 119, Crawford 119, Hemingford 133, Tri County 136, Oakland-Craig 144, Thayer Central 152, Bayard 154, Bridgeport 159, Hi-Line 176, Shelton 177, Hitchcock County 182, Blue Hill 185, Overton 202, Arcadia-Loup City 202, Sutherland 207, Perkins County 211, Amherst 258, Sandhills Valley 284, Bertrand 315.
Individual leaders: 1, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 20:57.9. 2, Callie Coble, Mullen, 21:24.8. 3, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 21:30.0. 4, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 21:35.0. 5, Kate Stienike, NPSP, 21:57.2. 6, Daisy Frick, North Central, 21:59.9. 7, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 22:05.9. 8, Braelyn Gifford, NPSP, 22:10.3. 9, Keira Taylor, North Central, 22:34.2. 10, Ali Albrecht, Homer, 22:37.3.