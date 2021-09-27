Runners brave heat in warmup for state meet at UNK Invitational

KEARNEY, Neb. — The usual warmup for the state cross country meet was at its hottest Monday, but it didn’t faze the state's best college-prospect seniors.

Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South and Elli Dahl of Fremont ran the fastest times of the day while winning Class A titles in the UNK Invitational at Kearney Country Club.

“It was a hot one,’’ Hinrichs said. “We went out really slow. But I got the win. It’s not a fast time, but it was awful conditions.”

The temperature was in the low 90s by the time Classes A and B took to the 5-kilometer course.

Dahl said she made the best of it.

Fremont girls coach Jake Smrcina wasn’t at the meet because his wife had just given birth, so Dahl said it was up to the seniors to motivate the underclassmen.

“That was my main priority,’’ Dahl said. “Early pushes in the race might not have been the smartest thing, but I rallied at the last 600.”

Hers was the closest girls race, with Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South less than two seconds behind her.

The best finish in a boys race was in Class D. Trevor Kuncl of Mullen passed Grant Lander of Homer in the final meters.